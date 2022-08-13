You Now Have the Offerings

From Sermon 19, 2-3 (ca. 430)

“I acknowledge my transgression,” says David. If I admit my fault, then you will pardon it. Let us never assume that if we live good lives we will be without sin; our lives should be praised only when we continue to beg for pardon. But we are hopeless creatures, and the less we concentrate on our own sins, the more interested we become in the sins of others. We seek to criticize, not to correct. Unable to excuse ourselves, we are ready to accuse others. This was not the way that David showed us how to pray and to make amends to God, when he said, “I acknowledge my transgression, and my sin is ever before me.” He did not concentrate on others’ sins; he turned his thoughts upon himself. He did not merely stroke the surface, but he plunged inside and went deep down within himself. He did not spare himself, and therefore was not impudent in asking to be spared.

Do you want God to be appeased? Learn what you are to do that God may be pleased with you. Consider the psalm again, “If you wanted sacrifice, I would indeed have given it; in burnt offerings you will take no delight.” Are you then to be without a sacrifice? Are you to offer nothing? Will you please God without an offering? Consider what you read in the same psalm, “If you wanted sacrifice, I would indeed have given it; in burnt offerings you will take no delight.” But continue to listen, and say with David: “A sacrifice to God is a contrite spirit; God does not despise a contrite and humble heart.” Cast aside your former offerings, for now you have found what you are to offer. In the days of your parents you would have made offerings of cattle — these were the sacrifices. “If you wanted sacrifice, I would indeed have given it.” These then, Lord you do not want, and yet you want sacrifice.

“You take no delight it burnt offerings,” David says. If you will not take delight in burnt offerings, will you remain without sacrifice? Not at all. “A sacrifice to God is a contrite spirit; God does not despise a contrite and humble heart.”

You now have the offerings you are to make. No need to examine the herd, no need to outfit ships and travel to the most remote provinces in search of incense. Search within your heart for what is pleasing to God. Your heart must be crushed. Are you afraid that it might perish so? You have the reply, “Create a clean heart in me, O God.” For a clean heart to be created, the unclean one must be crushed.

We should be displeased with ourselves when we commit sin, for sin is displeasing to God. Sinful though we are, let us at least be like God in this, that we are displeased with what displeases him. In some measure then you will be in harmony with God’s will, because you find displeasing in yourself what is abhorrent to your Creator.

St. Augustine (354-430) was a theologian and philosopher who served as Bishop of Hippo Regius in North Africa. He was a voluminous author, whose writings about God’s grace, the Sacraments, and the Church have been profoundly influential in the development of Western Christianity. His feast day is August 26.