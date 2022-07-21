Anticipating the Kingdom

By Jennifer Strawbridge

Hebrews 11.1-3, 8-16; Luke 12.32-40

“Do not be afraid, little flock, for it is your Father’s good pleasure to give you the kingdom.”

The beginning of the Gospel reading for today is rather comforting. After weeks of seeing the seductive power of wealth and possessions, here, for a moment, we see a softer side to God. Do not be afraid, we are told, for God wants to give you the kingdom.

God wants to give you favor. God wants to invite you into the promise of his Son, risen and ascended and seated on the throne in that kingdom.

And this sounds rather excellent. God’s good pleasure is to give us the kingdom, and so we are assured that we are all set. This means we don’t have to worry. We can relax from here on out, and don’t have to have a backup plan for eternal life involving our goodness, our good works, and even our bank accounts. Thanks to this promise, we don’t have to carry any anxiety about our status in God’s eyes.

Except, of course, that Jesus is clear by what follows that none of this is what he means by his opening line in this gospel passage. God’s promise doesn’t mean we can kick back and do nothing, nor does it mean that on the side we can still try to earn our salvation.

Certainly thinking that we don’t have to do anything to earn God’s love is absolutely true, but that’s not the same thing as saying that we shouldn’t do anything in response to God’s love. But this is where this gospel gets tricky, as Jesus tells us pretty plainly what this response should look like: Sell all your possessions, give alms to the poor, and always be ready because the kingdom isn’t this lovely gentle thing waiting to sweep us away on a cloud, but will come like a thief at an unexpected hour.

Most of us at some point struggle with a lack of sleep without having to worry that our salvation is also at stake. He is still demanding some pretty serious actions from us, and the kingdom does, by the end, feel like it has a veiled threat of exposure and judgment attached to in when it comes to our preparation. Certainly, the gospel begins with unqualified promise, but it also dares us to respond to this promise and to do so rather boldly.

So now, we’re not so sure we like this passage. We like the no fear and the gift of the kingdom bits at the start, but everything that follows is a bit more difficult to embrace. And so we return to a few of these risky commands and ask how this fits together. Does Jesus really mean that we have to give everything away? Does Jesus really mean that this kingdom is going to pounce on us at any moment like a thief? Is God’s promise really unconditional and actually good?

We expect the answer to all of these questions is a plain and simple yes. Yes, we are supposed to give away everything and to help the poor; yes, there are thieves against whom we should be on the lookout; yes, God’s promise is unconditional, God’s kingdom is real, and God’s gift is good. But what this actually looks like in our lives is, I suspect, not what we expect.

For the assertion of the gift of God’s unconditional love and promise and the call for us to do all of these things cannot be separated. God’s love is unconditional; God’s promise and gifts are unconditional. Yes, there are thieves threatening our lives and our world, but more often than not they are identity thieves who convince us of scarcity and steal our ability to be generous; thieves who convince us we are condemned and steal our ability to forgive others and even ourselves. Thieves who convince us we are failures, undeserving of love, and steal our ability to look beyond ourselves and catch a glimpse of God’s presence in our lives.

But by the very nature of God’s love and promises being unconditional, we are set free from worry with regard to our identity in God. The source of our worth and our identity cannot be stolen when it is found not in our possessions or successes but in God, in God’s forgiveness, in God’s love.

This reality is what makes it possible for us to be prepared for God’s kingdom at all times and in all places. Because this kingdom is not really about a time or place, but about our ability to see the work of God around us, even where and in whom we least expect it.

Jesus isn’t telling us in this gospel that in order to be ready for the kingdom and in order to find God in our world we need to write more checks and give more to charity. This isn’t about those who have wealth giving their excess to those who don’t. What Jesus commands is much more transformative and much less transactional.

For Jesus is commanding us to stand in solidarity with one another in a way that refuses to let inequalities stand. Giving of ourselves and of our possessions isn’t simply about offering care for those who are struggling, essential as that is. For this gospel is not about our money, but about our identity and the connection of our identity to what we treasure, be that wealth for some, but also power and freedom and privilege, which are also possessions.

As the great author Toni Morrison once wrote: “if you are free, you need to free somebody else. If you have some power, your job is to empower somebody else.” This is what Jesus is commanding us to do. It’s not about ticking some boxes in terms of giving away our possessions and gifts so that we’ll be prepared for the kingdom, for the thief when it comes. It is about trying to grasp the transformative power of the kingdom, and the unconditional love and gift that we have been given, which means we are free to respond in faith to all those who are disempowered and hurting in our church and in our world.

As those promised God’s kingdom, we cannot be the ones who abuse those who serve with us. We cannot be the ones who make some people — because of their wealth, titles, marital status, gender, sexuality — second-class citizens. We cannot be the ones who desire only our own security and future preservation without regard for those hurting and silenced and without any sense of worth or future in our midst.

We have been promised God’s kingdom out of God’s good pleasure for us. And what this means is that we are called to recognize and respond to the promise that God is with us, God is working in and through us, and we are loved unconditionally by this great God. God desires to break into our lives, and yes, God does so like a thief.

But this is a thief who takes all of our possessions and transforms them into instruments of radical change and empowerment. A thief who takes our identity and transforms it into one who is loved, forgiven, and not alone. May we always be on alert for these thieves in our lives, for openings to bring transformation in our world, and for God to do something totally and completely unexpected with our stories, our gifts, and even our fears.

Do not be afraid, little flock, for it is your Father’s good pleasure to give you the kingdom.

The Rev. Dr. Canon Jennifer Strawbridge is associate professor in New Testament at Oxford University and G.B. Caird Fellow in Theology at Mansfield College.