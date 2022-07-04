By Patrick Gahan

Luke 11:1-13

The Choice was the arresting name of the pamphlet. Printed in black, white, and blood red, it had been set atop the lavatory faucets where I would not miss it. I couldn’t even wash my hands without removing it, which I presume was the idea. Delighting at least one person in the Bangor, Maine, truck stop, I stuffed the tract in my pocket.

Kay and I were on our way to Acadia National Park, our big getaway of the summer, where we hike, rest, and refresh. I was hardly in the mood to read a fire-and-brimstone pamphlet. When the opportunity availed itself, I found the text true to its title. In fact, the narrative opens with the protagonist, a middle-aged man, hovering over an expansive restaurant buffet, where he’s making his “choices” for dinner.

The author notes sometimes we make good choices — say for the steamed broccoli — and sometimes we make bad ones, like a double portion of mac and cheese. From there, the pamphlet begins to roll quickly downhill, for the message is that the Father and the Devil are in a heated contest to win our allegiance. We must make a choice for one or the other, for the writer erroneously presents the two as equal in stature and power. If anything, the Devil is much more interesting in his garish gruesomeness.

The writer then presents the result of the choice we make. Either we choose the lake of fire and sulphur, where we will be perpetually barbecued, or we can choose heaven, where the Muzak is an unending collection of harp classics. The writer’s second error is that the choice matters only for our destination after death. Our present life will be a perennial tug of war between the Devil and the Father. Finally, the writer mistakenly assumes the choice is solely ours. Based on these errors, I’d say the tract may be curious bathroom reading, but it’s not the gospel.

Jesus seeks to straighten out the disciples on these scores and teach them how to pray at the same time. The story goes that the disciples spy Jesus praying in a certain place, and when he finishes, the 12 accost him to instruct them to pray with that same rapt attention (Luke 11:1). Jesus starts with the word Father. When we first set out to pray, we have to know to whom we are praying. With merely 38 words, he begins:

Father, hallowed be your name.

Your kingdom come

Give us each day our daily bread

And forgive us our sins,

for we ourselves forgive everyone indebted to us.

And do not bring us to the time of trial. (11:2-4)

Father could be a loaded term for first-century Jews as much as for us — except in that world, dads could be malicious, violent, abusive overlords, quite legally. To clear up the matter, Jesus offers an almost silly story about a friend who requests some bread from his next-door neighbor at the stroke of midnight. To the first-century crowd the story would have been rather ridiculous, because no one would debase their reputation in Jesus’ era by denying hospitality.

Nevertheless, the woman in the story has to repeatedly ask her churlish neighbor to do the right thing. The Father is not like that, Jesus insists. “Ask and it shall be given to you; seek and you will find; knock and the door will be opened to you” — by a Father who has chosen you as the object of his love (11:9-10).

Just in case we didn’t catch it in the first outlandish example, Jesus asks, “If your son asks for a fish, would you give him a snake? If your daughter asks for an egg, would you instead give her a scorpion? Of course not. Well, expect our Father, who is not eaten up with our all too-human foibles, to give us the Holy Spirit, far more than we expected, when we approach him” (11:11-13).

Is the Devil equal to the Father? In order to answer that question, we must put ourselves in the setting with Jesus and the 12. Remember the 70 whom Jesus sent out to represent him (10:1-12)? Just before the disciples ask Jesus to give them prayer instruction, the 70 missionaries return. They are almost giddy with excitement when they tell Jesus, “Lord, when we used your name, even the demons submitted to us.” To this, Jesus responds with equal excitement, “I know, I know, because I saw Satan fall from the sky like a flash of lightning” (10:17-18). I always imagine Jesus laughing as he says these words, which makes me recall Luther’s observation that “the Devil can’t bear to be laughed at.”

Here’s where it gets interesting. Jesus tells the disciples to pray “Your kingdom come” (11:2), not as a wish but as an admission of the new reality. When Jesus enters our world, Satan’s reign of death is coming to an end. When Jesus is crucified, his power is ameliorated. “He’s fallen, and he can’t get up.” In the Lord’s Prayer, we pray to live in this new kingdom, this new reality, unafraid of the Devil’s petty schemes.

Jesus enjoins us to go on to pray, “Give us each day our daily bread” (11:3). The Greek adjective for daily, epiousious, modifies the Greek word for bread, artos. The addition of epiousious indicates “give us assurance we’ll have bread tomorrow.” To live in the Father’s kingdom is to live without fear and with the standing invitation to ask God to give us the material things we need.

Take note that the “bread for tomorrow” also points to the eternal bread of the kingdom, reminding us that the kingdom of God is experienced now and in the future. It’s both. Thus, the Holy Eucharist is the kingdom meal with him, who is the “Bread of Life” (John 6:35), who bridges the present with eternity. It’s our traveling food from one experience of the kingdom to the next.

The next line is one with which we struggle — “Forgive us our sins as we forgive everyone who is indebted to us” (11:4). Jesus is not setting up conditional forgiveness here. No, the point is that in the new reality of the kingdom, the Father’s mercy reigns over power and retribution. “Christ has set aside our sins by nailing them to his cross,” declares Paul (Col. 2:14). Forgiveness is the currency of Christ’s kingdom. To fail to forgive, no matter the offense, is a choice to live outside the boundaries of the kingdom.

And that leads to the last petition, “Do not bring us to the time of trial.” As we near the hinge point of the kingdom — leading from the present to eternity, the trials for Christians will increase. In the first century, Caesar was furious that Christ would be called Kyrios, that is Caesar, and the powers in our own world are equally incensed.

The One who loves us immeasurably will walk us through the persecution and ridicule. Recall some of Jesus’ last words to the disciples: “I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world” (John 16:33).

So, we see that we do have a choice, but for most of us in this room not one between Jesus and the Devil or between heaven and hell. No, the choice is whether we’ll live in God’s kingdom or settle for much, much less.

Let us pray: Blessed Jesus, I sometimes imagine that I live in exile from you. In the frenzy of my life, I forget that you love me with boundless love — a love of which I can’t wholly conceive, and a love that I can’t quite deliver to others on my own. You open your heart to heal my sin, you open your hands to fill my needs, and you open your mouth to give me your Spirit. Blessed Jesus, you want me close to you, to live in the imperial courts of your kingdom, but sometimes I still settle for the slums instead. Miracle of miracles, “I did not choose you, but you chose me” (John 15:16) to enjoy this regal life I do not deserve. Amen.

The Rev. Patrick Gahan is rector of Christ Episcopal Church in San Antonio.