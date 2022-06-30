PHoD Candidates Offer Brief Video Pitches

By Kirk Petersen

On Saturday morning, July 9, after some routine preliminaries, the House of Deputies will elect a successor to the Rev. Gay Clark Jennings, who is term-limited after serving 10 years as president of the House of Deputies. There will not be much time for campaigning in Baltimore, so deputies need to do their research before they arrive.

The PHoD is the second-ranking officer of the church — a demanding role that was uncompensated until the 2018 General Convention, because of the decades-long reluctance of some members of the House of Bishops to enhance the stature of the other legislative house.

The compromise reached in 2018 is that the PHoD receives compensation as an independent contractor, without employee benefits. Jennings was paid $216,666 as of 2021 — a tidy sum, but only the seventh-highest cash compensation among top officers of the church, disregarding the benefits package that Jennings alone does not receive.

There are five declared candidates for PHoD — most or all of whom would be unable to serve in a more-than-full-time role without compensation. In addition, there is one declared candidate for vice president — an uncompensated position, but the automatic successor if the president leaves office before the end of a term.

The president and vice president must be from different orders, which means that if one of the three clergy candidates is elected president, the Rev. Rachel K. Taber-Hamilton will be disqualified from running for vice president.

Additional candidates may emerge for either president or vice president, although they would have to come from among the small but unknown number of people who have already passed background checks. Candidates for president would have to declare by noon on Friday, July 8, the first legislative day. Candidates for vice president must declare by 6 p.m. Saturday, after the president has been chosen from either the clergy or lay order.

The candidates took part as a group in two pre-convention forums. Deputy News, the official publication of the House of Deputies, has now published brief, one-on-one video interviews with the candidates, as seen below.

Each of the candidates was asked the same two questions by the Rev. Albert Cutié, the moderator:

What are the biggest problems facing the Episcopal Church that can be tackled via the legislative process?

Why should deputies choose you, and not one of the other candidates?





The candidates were provided the questions in advance. The written statements below have been lightly edited and condensed by TLC, and thus will not precisely track the videos.