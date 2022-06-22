New: 6/19 TLC Online

The July 3 General Convention issue of The Living Church is available online to registered subscribers.

This will be the fourth General Convention held in Baltimore, and in our cover story, Mark Michael takes a deep dive into the news and controversies of the prior three, all in the 19th century.

In News, Mark reports on the former refugee who was named secretary-general of the Anglican Communion, and explains why the upcoming Lambeth Conference will not pass resolutions.

Kirk Petersen weighs in with preconvention coverage of proposed resolutions on Title IV discipline for bishops and communion without baptism, discusses a candidate forum, and reports that short-notice changes to the schedule will cost the church more than $1 million.

In international news, Neva Rae Fox describes how bishops in Sri Lanka are siding with protestors during anti-government upheaval.

After 10 years as president of the House of Deputies, Gay Clark Jennings will hand the gavel to her successor at the end of General Convention. She looks back on her tenure, and forward in hope, in an extended interview with Kirk.

The Diocese of Maryland had events and activities planned for thousands of convention-goers, but the pandemic intervened. Neva Rae reports on the mission and ministry of the diocese.

Nashotah House has nearly doubled its enrollment in the past five years, and Dean Garwood Anderson shared the secret sauce in an extended interview with Kirk.

When Churches in Communion Disagree from Living Church Books is now available on Amazon. In a chapter excerpt, Wes Hill describes what we can learn from Acts 15.

Mary Kay Wold describes how Church Pension Group has weathered the pandemic. Robert Tobin looks back on the ministry and episcopacy of Kim Myers, Bishop of California, during the tumultuous 60s and beyond.

NEWS

Former Refugee to Be Secretary General

By Mark Michael

FEATURES

Gay Jennings Retires as HoD President

By Kirk Petersen

Baltimore General Conventions Past

By Mark Michael

By Daniel Joslyn-Siemiatkoski

By Kirk Petersen

Communion and Disagreement in the New Testament: Acts 15

By Wesley Hill

By Mary Kate Wold

By Robert Tobin

CULTURES

To Speak to Our Time: Choral Works by Samuel Adler

Review by Christopher Hoh

BOOKS

Realizing Beloved Community

Review by Scott Bader-Saye

OTHER DEPARTMENTS