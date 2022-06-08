The Living Church

New: 6/19 TLC Online

The June 19 Parish Ministry issue of The Living Church is available online to registered subscribers.

Our cover story is a pictorial of the consecration of the 12th Bishop of Springfield, the Rt. Rev. Brian K. Burgess, on May 21 in Springfield, Illinois.

In News, Laurie Anderson examines how Episcopal priests are responding to mass shootings by trying to foster a safer society for young people.

As General Convention approaches, Kirk Petersen describes how the church is cutting back severely on the length and activities of the gathering now scheduled for July 7-11 in Baltimore. Meanwhile, candidates are emerging for the election of the next president of the House of Deputies. TLC‘s coverage is being collected online at a special GC80 homepage.

In international news, Mark Michael explains why three Anglican primates in Africa will boycott this summer’s Lambeth Conference, which also has a homepage on TLC’s website. Robyn Douglass reports from Australia that the General Synod blocked a measure that would have affirmed that marriage is between a man and a woman. The dean of an Oxford college has vowed to leave the Church of England, and Rosie Dawson has the story.

Churches can diversify their income by renting underused parts of their property, and G. Jeffrey MacDonald reports on strategies for doing so without losing tax-exempt status.

A venerable Anglo-Catholic church in Philadelphia struggled for decades before closing. Richard J. Mammana Jr. recently visited St. Alban’s more than 30 years after first encountering it, and pays homage to the Pentecostal congregation that worships God there now.

In an excerpt from When Churches in Communion Disagree, forthcoming soon from Living Church Books, Katherine Sonderegger makes the case for revisiting the 2004 Windsor Report on sexuality with fresh eyes.

All this plus much more news, book reviews, People & Places, and Sunday’s readings, from an independent voice serving the Episcopal Church and the Anglican Communion since 1878. Consider subscribing today.

NEWS

  • The Challenge of Keeping Children Safe
    By Lauren Anderson
  • General Convention: Fewer Resolutions, Limited Debate
    By Kirk Petersen
  • Three African Primates Explain Lambeth Boycott
    By Mark Michael
  • Australian Bishops Block Traditional Marriage Resolution
    By Robyn Douglass
  • Oxford Dean Vows to Leave Church of England
    By Rosie Dawson
  • Bishop in Europe Describes Ukrainian ‘Catastrophe’
    By Neva Rae Fox

FEATURES

  • Fiscal woes? Not with well-Structured Partnerships
    By G. Jeffrey MacDonald

CORNERSTONES

  • St. Alban’s, Olney: Changed, But Not Ended
    By Richard J. Mammana

COMMON COUNSEL

  • The Grammar of Communion
    By Katherine Sonderegger

BOOKS

  • Creative Ideas for the Family Eucharist
    Review by Emily J. Garcia

OTHER DEPARTMENTS

  • People & Places
  • Sunday’s Readings

Covenant

God, Evolution and Cooperation: Some Reflections in Advance of the Lambeth Conference 2022

“Open Table,” Excommunication, and the Mission of the Church

The Searchlight of the Holy Spirit

Dying in Christ: Salvation and Eschatology in Bulgakov’s Works

Social Media That Doesn’t Shrink Your Soul?

News from Elsewhere

