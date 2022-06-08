New: 6/19 TLC Online

The June 19 Parish Ministry issue of The Living Church is available online to registered subscribers.

Our cover story is a pictorial of the consecration of the 12th Bishop of Springfield, the Rt. Rev. Brian K. Burgess, on May 21 in Springfield, Illinois.

In News, Laurie Anderson examines how Episcopal priests are responding to mass shootings by trying to foster a safer society for young people.

As General Convention approaches, Kirk Petersen describes how the church is cutting back severely on the length and activities of the gathering now scheduled for July 7-11 in Baltimore. Meanwhile, candidates are emerging for the election of the next president of the House of Deputies. TLC‘s coverage is being collected online at a special GC80 homepage.

In international news, Mark Michael explains why three Anglican primates in Africa will boycott this summer’s Lambeth Conference, which also has a homepage on TLC’s website. Robyn Douglass reports from Australia that the General Synod blocked a measure that would have affirmed that marriage is between a man and a woman. The dean of an Oxford college has vowed to leave the Church of England, and Rosie Dawson has the story.

Churches can diversify their income by renting underused parts of their property, and G. Jeffrey MacDonald reports on strategies for doing so without losing tax-exempt status.

A venerable Anglo-Catholic church in Philadelphia struggled for decades before closing. Richard J. Mammana Jr. recently visited St. Alban’s more than 30 years after first encountering it, and pays homage to the Pentecostal congregation that worships God there now.

In an excerpt from When Churches in Communion Disagree, forthcoming soon from Living Church Books, Katherine Sonderegger makes the case for revisiting the 2004 Windsor Report on sexuality with fresh eyes.

All this plus much more news, book reviews, People & Places, and Sunday’s readings, from an independent voice serving the Episcopal Church and the Anglican Communion since 1878. Consider subscribing today.

NEWS

The Challenge of Keeping Children Safe

By Lauren Anderson

By Lauren Anderson General Convention: Fewer Resolutions, Limited Debate

By Kirk Petersen

By Kirk Petersen Three African Primates Explain Lambeth Boycott

By Mark Michael

By Mark Michael Australian Bishops Block Traditional Marriage Resolution

By Robyn Douglass

By Robyn Douglass Oxford Dean Vows to Leave Church of England

By Rosie Dawson

By Rosie Dawson Bishop in Europe Describes Ukrainian ‘Catastrophe’

By Neva Rae Fox

FEATURES

Fiscal woes? Not with well-Structured Partnerships

By G. Jeffrey MacDonald

CORNERSTONES

St. Alban’s, Olney: Changed, But Not Ended

By Richard J. Mammana

COMMON COUNSEL

The Grammar of Communion

By Katherine Sonderegger

BOOKS

Creative Ideas for the Family Eucharist

Review by Emily J. Garcia

OTHER DEPARTMENTS