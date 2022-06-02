People & Places – June 2, 2022

Appointments

The Rev. Martin Bagay is rector of Christ Church, Smithfield, Va.

The Rev. Catherine A. Ballinger is associate rector of St. Paul’s, K Street, Washington, D.C.

The Rev. Kevin Barron is the Diocese of Central Pennsylvania’s associate for congregational vitality and Shaped by Faith.

The Rev. Eric Biddy is rector of St. Paul’s, Augusta, Ga.

The Rev. David Blank is interim rector of St. David’s, Lansing, Mich.

The Rev. Nathan A. Biornstad is rector of St. Wilfrid of York, Huntington Beach, Calif.

The Rev. Lisa Bornt is interim rector of St. Mark’s, Highland, Md.

The Rev. Kathy Boss is priest in charge of Good Shepherd, Nashua, N.H.

Ms. Sarah Stonesifer Boylan is dean of the Diocese of Central Pennsylvania’s Stevenson School for Ministry.

The Rev. Tim Crellin is rector of St. Paul’s, Gardner, Mass.

The Rev. Sylvia R. Czarnetzky is assisting priest at St. Monica’s, Naples, Fla.

The Rev. Joshua Daniel is associate rector at St. Columba’s, Washington, D.C.

The Rev. Adrian Dannhauser is priest in charge of Incarnation, Manhattan, New York.

The Rev. Judy Davis is interim rector of St. Mark’s, Richmond, Va.

The Rev. Guilherme De Acevedo is priest in charge of St. Paul’s, Patchogue, N.Y.

The Rev. Canon Ben DeHart is canon of the Cathedral of the Advent, Birmingham, Ala.

The Rev. Ted Estes is interim priest at St. Philip’s, Joplin, Mo.

The Rev. Christopher Exley is rector of All Hallows’, Wyncote, Pa.

The Rev. David Faulkner is rector of St. Cyprian’s, Lufkin, Texas.

The Rev. Claire Field is associate rector of Trinity, Marble Falls, Texas.

The Rev. Don Fleischman is priest in charge of Good Shepherd, Sun Prairie, Wis.

The Rev. Canon Holly Herring is rector of St. Anthony in the Desert, Scottsdale, Ariz.

The Rev. Allen Hill is chaplain of Episcopal University Center, Florida State University, Tallahassee, Fla.

The Rev. Rachel Hill is vicar of Grace Mission, Tallahassee, Fla.

The Rev. Dr. Lucy Lind Hogan is assistant priest at All Saints’, Frederick, Md.

The Rev. Kerry Holder-Joffrion is priest in charge of the Episcopal Church of West Kauai, Kalaheo, Hawaii.

The Rev. Carole Horton-Howe is priest in charge of St. Thomas of Canterbury, Temecula, Calif.

The Rev. Canon George Kavoor is the Diocese of Lexington’s canon missioner.

The Rev. Thea Keith-Lucas is chaplain at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, Mass.

The Rev. Ron Keel is interim rector of Christ Church, Springfield, Mo.

The Rev. Karen Kelly is interim rector of St. Paul’s, St. Joseph, Mich.

The Rev. Jennie Ketner is interim priest at All Saints’, Wheatland, Wyo.

The Rev. Tom Ketner is interim priest at St. John the Baptist, Glendo, and Christ Church, Glenrock, Wyo.

The Rev. Yein Kim is priest for congregational life at Trinity, Wall Street, New York.

The Rev. R. Douglas Kirby is interim associate rector of St. John’s, Lafayette Square, Washington, D.C.

Mr. Charles LaTour is head of the upper school at St. Martin’s Episcopal School, Metairie, La.

Ms. Tanna Leclaire is Eastern Region youth missioner for the dioceses of Eastern and Western Michigan.

Ms. Lauralyn Lee is chief of staff and chief operating officer at the Washington National Cathedral, Washington, D.C.

The Rev. Angela Lerena is associate rector of St. Michael’s, Colorado Springs, Colo.

The Rev. Dr. Cynthia Lewis is priest in charge of St. Christopher’s, Boulder City, Nev.

The Rev. Steve Lindsay is deacon in charge, Ascension, Parkesburg, Pa.

The Rev. Canon Tracie Little is the Diocese of Eastern Michigan’s canon to the ordinary.

The Rev. Peggy Lo is rector of St. Alban’s, Austin, Texas.

The Rev. Kit Lonergan is priest for welcome and care at Trinity Church, Boston.

The Rev. Dr. Matthew McCormick is interim rector of St. Thomas’, North Charleston, S.C.

The Rev. David McElwain is rector of St. Alban’s, Worland, and parish priest of St. Andrew’s, Basin, and St. Andrew’s, Meeteetse, Wyo.

The Rev. Kit McLean is priest in charge of All Saints’, Ponchatoula, La.

The Rev. Canon Andrea McMillan is priest in charge of All Saints’, Beverly Hills, Calif.

The Rev. Daniel McMillan is parish deacon at St. Andrew’s by the Sea, Pacific Beach, Calif.

The Rev. Bruce McPherson is interim rector of St. David’s, Roland Park, Baltimore.

The Rev. Dan Messier is interim rector of St. Andrew’s, Nogales, Ariz.

The Rev. Garrett Mettler is interim priest at St. Stephen’s, Armonk, N.Y.

The Rev. Kerri Meyer is priest in charge of Trinity, Litchfield, Minn.

The Rev. Chris Miller is middle school religion teacher and chaplain at St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes School, Alexandria, Va.

The Rev. Megan Miller is associate for children and lifelong formation at Trinity, Indianapolis.

The Rev. Paula Miller is rector of St. Michael and All Angels’, Lincoln Park, Detroit.

The Rev. Virginia Monroe is interim rector of St. Thomas’, Huntsville, Ala.

The Rev. Dr. Jenny Montgomery is assistant rector at St. Paul’s, Richmond, Va.

The Rev. Helen Moore is interim priest at St. Andrew’s, Hanover, Mass.

The Rev. Canon Richard Norman is the Diocese of Southwest Florida’s chief of staff.

The Rev. Mark W. Ohlemeier is priest in charge of St. George’s, Belleville, Ill.

The Rev. Dr. Jennifer Oldstone-Moore is rector of St. Andrew’s, Greencastle, Ind.

The Rev. David Peeples is priest in charge of Epiphany, Tallassee, Ala.

The Rev. Christopher Phillips is assistant rector at St. Mark’s, Washington, D.C.

The Rev. Adam Pierce is associate rector of Trinity, Indianapolis.

The Rev. Joie Baker Pierce is priest in charge of St. Mary’s, Fleeton, Va.

The Rev. Jenn Pilat is priest in charge of St. Anselm’s, Shoreham, N.Y.

The Rev. Sarah Reynolds is associate rector at St. John’s, Bethesda, Md.

The Rev. Steve Rorke is interim rector of St. John’s, Broad Creek, Fort Washington, Md.

Ms. Michelle Ruiz is the dioceses of Eastern and Western Michigan’s assistant for communications.

The Rev. Carol Sedlacek is the Diocese of Oregon’s interim missioner for special projects.

The Rev. Nikki Seger is associate rector of St. Boniface, Sarasota, Fla.

The Rev. Jean-Pierre Seguin is parish clergy at Grace, Port Jervis, N.Y.

The Rev. Canon Barbara Harrison Seward is rector of Trinity, Easton, Pa., and the Diocese of Bethlehem’s Southern canon missioner.

The Rev. Phillip Shaw is interim rector of St. Luke’s, Prescott, Ariz.

The Rev. Susie Shaefer is the Diocese of Michigan’s associate for transitions and local ministry.

The Rev. Serena Sides is interim rector of St. Bartholomew’s, Nashville, Tenn.

Ms. Bronwyn Skov is the Episcopal Church’s Safe Church manager.

The Rev. George Sherrill is priest in charge of Trinity, Roslyn, N.Y.

The Rev. David Showers is interim rector of St. Luke’s, Eastport, Md.

The Rev. Melesa Skoglund is rector of St. Thomas of Canterbury, Greendale, Wis.

The Rev. Canon Chad Slater is the Diocese of West Virginia’s canon to the ordinary.

The Rev. Claudia Wyatt Smith is priest associate at St. Alban’s, Cape Elizabeth, Maine.

The Rev. Felicia SmithGraybeal is rector of St. Paul’s, Fort Collins, Colo.

The Rev. Colville Smyth is interim rector of St. Matthew’s, Chandler, Ariz.

The Rev. Ginger Solaqua is interim priest at Our Redeemer, Lexington, Mass.

The Rev. Jim Speer is priest in charge of St. James’, Higganum, Conn.

The Rev. Canon Stephanie Spellers is priest associate at St. Bartholomew’s, Manhattan, N.Y.

The Rev. Canon Michael Spencer is the Diocese of Southern Ohio’s canon for transitions and congregational vitality.

The Rev. Marion Sprott-Goldson is vicar of Advocate, Chapel Hill, N.C.

The Rev. Lionel Starkes is priest in charge of St. Matthew’s, Las Vegas.

The Rev. Jim Steen is interim rector of Epiphany, South Haven, Mich.

The Rev. Sr. Diane Stier as rector of St. John’s, Mount Pleasant, Mich.

The Rev. Lucy Stradlund is associate rector for liturgy and pastoral care at St. Paul’s, Winston-Salem, N.C.

The Rev. Canon Chris Streeter is the Diocese of Central Pennsylvania’s canon to the ordinary for congregational life.

The Rev. Dcn. Trisha Thorme is executive director of the Diocese of New Jersey’s Episcopal Community Services.

The Rev. Ed Thornely is associate rector at St. Patrick’s Church and chaplain at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Day School, Washington, D.C.

The Rev. Mary Thorpe is interim rector of Christ & Grace Church, Petersburg, Va.

The Rev. Sara Thorpe is parish deacon at Christ Church, Kensington, Md.

The Rev. Jessica Thompson is co-rector of St. Paul in the Desert, Palm Springs, Calif.

Ms. Diane Trupiano is the Diocese of Michigan’s associate for communications and events.

The Rev. Elizabeth Wigg-Maxwell is priest in charge of St. Andrew’s, Harrington Park, N.J.

The Rev. Jane-Allison Wiggin is priest in charge of St. Luke’s, New Orleans.

The Rev. Hannah Wilder is associate rector of St. Andrew the Apostle, Encinitas, Calif.

The Rev. Dr. Christopher I. Wilkins is rector of St. Mark’s, Silver Spring, Md.

The Rev. Richard Wineland is chaplain at the Episcopal School of Nashville.

Mr. Randy Winton is director of summer camp and youth programs at Camp Weed, Live Oak, Fla.

The Rev. Sammy Wood is interim rector of St. Mary the Virgin, Manhattan, New York.

The Rev. Sarah Wood is lead chaplain at Trinity School, Manhattan, New York.

The Rev. Dee Woodward is bridge priest at St. James’, Groveland, Mass.

The Rev. Korey Wright is rector of St. Thomas’, College Station, Texas.

The Rev. Tim Yanni is rector of St. John the Baptist, Glendale, Ariz.

The Rev. Justin Yawn is priest in charge of St. Francis in-the-Field, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

The Rev. Tammy Young is rector of St. John’s, Little Silver, N.J.

The Rev. Dr. Alfred T.K. Zadig Sr. is priest associate at Christ Church, Westerly, R.I.

The Rev. Luther Ziegler is interim pastor of Holy Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Newington, N.H.

The Rev. Elizabeth Ann Zivanov is interim rector of Christ Church, Las Vegas.

Retirements

The Rev. Katy Anderson as parish pastor of All Saints’, Heppner, Ore.

The Rev. James Barnhill as rector of St. Peter’s, Jacksonville, Fla.

The Rev. Michael Bartolomeo as rector of Trinity, Northport, N.Y.

The Rev. Margaret (Toppie) Bates as priest associate at St. James’, Skaneateles, N.Y.

The Rev. Canon Dedra Ann Bell-Wolski as priest in charge of Christ Church, St. Marys, Ga.

The Rev. Mary Kay Brown as rector of St. David’s, Ashburn, Va.

The Rev. Karen Campbell as rector of Christ Church, Sag Harbor, N.Y.

Canon Jerry Carroll as the Diocese of Albany’s canon for administration

The Rev. Nils Chittenden as rector of St. Stephen’s, Armonk, N.Y.

The Rev. Lynn Collins as rector of St. John the Evangelist, Lynbrook, N.Y.

The Rev. Rebecca Crise as parish priest of St. Mark’s, Paw Paw, Mich.

The Rev. Christine J. Day as rector of All Saints’, Johnson City, N.Y.

The Rev. Meg Decker as rector of Trinity, Escondido, Calif.

The Very Rev. Sandra DePriest as vicar of Good Shepherd, Columbus, and St. John’s, Aberdeen, Miss.

The Rev. Hugh Dickinson as associate priest at St. Mark’s, Grand Rapids, Mich.

The Rev. Michael Ellis as rector of St. Francis in-the-Field, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

The Rev. Paula Englehorn as priest in charge of Good Shepherd, Macomb, Ill.

The Rev. Manuel Faria as rector of St. Peter’s, Beverly, Mass.

The Rev. Richard Hamlin as priest in charge of St. Paul’s, Angelica, and Christ Church, Cuba, N.Y.

The Rev. Michael Harmuth as assisting priest at St. Michael and All Angels’, Dallas.

The Rev. John R. Henry as vicar of St. Peter’s, Chesterfield, Ill.

The Rev. Dr. Kevin Huddleston as the Diocese of Milwaukee’s canon for finance and administration.

The Rev. Chris Huff as rector of St. George’s, Summerville, S.C.

The Rev. Brenda Husson as rector of St. James’, Manhattan, New York.

The Rev. Tony Hutchinson as rector of Trinity, Ashland, Ore.

The Rev. Canon Susan Joplin as canon for spirituality at St. Paul’s Cathedral, Oklahoma City.

The Rev. John Kirkman as parish priest of St. John’s, Ionia, Mich.

The Rev. David Knight as associate priest for pastoral care at St. Stephen’s, Richmond, Va.

The Rev. James T. Kodera as rector of St. Luke’s, Hudson, Mass.

The Very Rev. Shannon J. Leach as rector of Grace in the Desert, Las Vegas.

The Rev. Christie Leavitt as priest in charge of St. Matthew’s, Las Vegas.

The Rev. Jim Liberatore as rector of St, Andrew’s, Pearland, Texas.

The Rev. Canon E.T. Malone Jr. as rector of Trinity, Scotland Neck, N.C.

The Rev. Chris Mason as priest in charge of Holy Family, Mills River, N.C.

The Rev. Phebe McPherson as rector of Epiphany, Odenton, Md.

The Rev. David Niemyer as rector of St. Mark’s, Richmond, Va.

The Rev. Dr. Martha Overall as priest in charge of St. Ann’s, Bronx, N.Y.

The Rev. Terry Pannell as rector of St. Mary the Virgin, Provincetown, Mass.

Mr. Peter Pereira as treasurer and chief financial officer of the Episcopal Church in Hawaii

The Rev. David Pike as rector of St. David’s, Lansing, Mich.

The Rev. Patrick Raymond as rector of Ascension, Chicago.

The Rev. William Rich as assisting priest at Trinity, Boston.

The Rev. Rhonda K. Rubinson as priest in charge of Intercession, Manhattan, New York.

The Rev. Phil Seitz as priest in charge of St. Mark’s, Atlanta, and Christ Church, East Tawas, Mich.

The Rev. Chuck Sharrow as vicar of St. Paul’s, Brownsville, Texas.

The Rev. Frank Sierra as priest in charge of St. Philip’s, Joplin, Mo.

The Rev. William Spaid as canon missioner of the Diocese of Eastern Michigan’s Southern Region.

The Rev. Canon Scott Slater as the Diocese of Maryland’s canon to the ordinary and chief of staff.

The Rev. Bonnie Smith as priest in charge of St. Thomas’, Windsor, N.C.

The Rev. Carol Stewart as priest in charge of St. John’s, Wellsville, N.Y.

The Very Rev. William L. Stomski as dean of Trinity Cathedral, Reno, Nev.

The Very Rev. Robyn Szoke-Coolidge as dean of the Diocese of Central Pennsylvania’s Stevenson School for Ministry.

The Rev. Dr. Cynthia Taylor as rector of Holy Comforter, Martinez, Ga.

The Rev. Nelson Tennison as priest in charge of All Saints’, Ponchatoula, La.

The Rev. Canon Allysin Thomas as associate rector of St. Bartholomew’s, Poway, Calif.

The Rev. J. Barry Vaughn as rector of Christ Church, Las Vegas.

The Rev. Carol L. Walton as priest in charge of St. Timothy’s, Henderson, Nev.

The Rev. Stephanie Yancy as rector of St. Titus’, Durham, N.C.

The Rev. Dr. Alfred T.K. Zadig Sr. as priest in charge, All Saints’, Warwick, R.I.