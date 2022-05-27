By Audrey Scanlan

I keep a legal pad on the passenger seat of my car.

Because I spend a lot of time driving around our diocese, I have a lot of “alone time.”

I spend much of my driving time in prayer, some of it listening to the radio or to audiobooks, some of it taking scheduled phone calls and lots and lots of my driving time with no sound at all — other than the sounds in my head.

I write a lot of sermons in the car — or at least I use that legal pad to capture ideas as they come to me on the road.

What I like to do is refresh my memory about the week’s Scripture just before I get in the car and then spend the drive letting my mind work over the lessons.

Sometimes, especially if the sermon turns out okay, I feel pretty smug. And pretty “modern”: I am a multitasking, efficient bishop.

But the research tells us that this is not so great: multitasking — once a badge of honor in efficiency — is getting a bad rap these days.

In one article that I read, MIT neuroscientist Earl Miller claims that our brains are “not wired to multitask well.” He says that when people think they’re multi-tasking, they’re actually just “switching from one task to another very rapidly. And every time they do, there’s a cognitive cost.”

When we complete a tiny task (sending an email, answering a text message), we are hit with a dollop of dopamine, our reward hormone. Our brains love that dopamine, and so we’re encouraged to keep switching between small tasks that give us instant gratification.

Multitasking has been found to lower work quality and efficiency and to make it more difficult to organize thoughts and filter out irrelevant information.

And if that weren’t bad enough, a study at the University of London has found that subjects who multitasked while performing cognitive tasks experienced significant IQ drops.

Multitasking has also been found to increase production of cortisol, the stress hormone. Having our brain constantly shift gears pumps up stress and tires us out, leaving us feeling mentally exhausted (even when the workday has barely begun).

You probably feel as though you are multitasking right now: trying to go to church for worship and having to learn, at the same time, about recent psychological studies.

So here’s where I’m headed:

I think that the story of Martha and Mary is not about a preference for choosing the contemplative life over the active life (that’s a usual reading of this story) or about sibling rivalry or even, in my fancy, about Martha’s inability to plan a good dinner menu that allows her to properly entertain her guest. No, I think this story is a parable for modern times about focus.

Jesus praises Mary because she is intentional and focused on Jesus’ teaching. Mary sits at Jesus’ feet, rapt. Listening to every word, she deepens her disciple’s soul.

Jesus tells Martha that she is distracted. He notes her anxiety (those cortisol levels) and he tells her that there is need of only one thing.

One thing.

Focus.

Years ago, I saw an art exhibit at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston. The artist’s canvases were colorful, rich in hue, and abstract in form. The work was beautiful. There was movement, light, and excitement in the pieces. What I learned, as I made my way through the exhibit, was that each of the canvases was really part of a classic masterpiece — but just one tiny section that had been blown up and painted, staying faithful to the lines, color and contour, but focused beyond the point of recognition. The intense, super focus of these works turned them into something entirely different (in perception) than what they were originally.

I used to teach cooking classes, way back in the early 1980s.

One time I was teaching an adult class in the evening, using a local high’s school home economics classroom. The room had a center island with the students’ chairs arranged in front of it. The island had a four-burner range built into it and counter space on either side. It had electrical outlets on the edges. I was demonstrating how to make pesto (it was a new thing back then) in a Cuisinart (also new back then).

I was intent on watching the basil, pine nuts, and cheese do their thing in the food processor and talking to the class about how to get just the right consistency. We were all keenly focused on the pesto in the bowl of the processor. What we were not focused on was the cord of the Cuisinart that was draped over one of the (hot) electric burners and was melting and then catching on fire.

Super focus. Not so great.

Multitasking. Not so great.

So. What do we do?

Here’s the Anglican solution: Balance. Awareness. Discernment. Intentionality.

I wonder, as we move through our days, how we choose the activities that occupy our time.

Do we elect to participate in things that really feed us and move our projects and goals forward? Or do we spend time mostly reacting to the things that are in front of us?

If we are trying to live faithful lives as disciples of Jesus, have we thought about how to adopt a Christian pattern of life and use that as a filter for scheduling the rest of our time, for being reasonably focused and intentional?

This morning we are commissioning members of your congregation for their mission trip to Vermont. The work that these folks will be doing in the next week is outside of their everyday pattern-of-being or routine. There is a special focus and intentionality to doing something new and doing something different for the sake of Christian charity, and for the sake of personal spiritual development.

Like Mary in our Gospel reading, these young people and their leaders are electing to focus in a special way on their Christian lives and dedicate themselves in a new way for a short time. When they return, they will probably look the same on the outside, but they will be different, I would imagine and pray, on the inside. Devoted to service, they will, as missionaries, experience the deepening of their souls and lives in Christ. I am delighted to be here with you as we send them off.

And when they come back, these missionaries will resume their “regular” lives. But the benefit of this trip will change them forever. Godspeed.

Not all of us can go to Vermont. Not all of us can be missionaries. But we can step back and look at our daily patterns and invite a shift, a shift that will open the door to a richer life in Christ.

Maybe it is joining the contemplative prayer group here.

Maybe it is coming to one of the many daily services that take place in the course of a week.

Maybe it is reading a spiritual book, staying put on the back porch for just a few extra minutes at night to offer a prayer of gratitude.

Leading an intentional life with Christ as our focus is the call for us, today.

I often wonder what happened in the Martha and Mary story at the end.

Did Martha stomp back to the kitchen and throw the pots and pans around?

Did she take off her apron and sit down, joining Mary and Jesus?

Did they ever get dinner that night?

I like to think that maybe they did eat, later, and that Jesus, with intentionality and focus, came into the kitchen and helped with the dishes.

My prayer is that you will be blessed by Jesus’ transforming love and that you will find ways to receive the gifts of a balanced, intentional, Christ-centered life.

The Rt. Rev. Dr. Audrey C. Scanlan is Bishop of Central Pennsylvania.