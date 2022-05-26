By Mark Michael

“When the days drew near for him to be received up, he set his face to go to Jerusalem.” (Luke 9:51)

They write “Cooperstown or Bust” in neon-colored markers on their station-wagon windows. They come wearing Oakland Athletics jerseys and Kansas City Royals caps. And there are a few with Ommegang bumper stickers, and this week, we’ll see the first of the ones with those Glimmerglass Opera tote bags. Despite the rain, despite all the road construction, and hopefully, despite paid parking, they will still come. They want to see Ted Williams’s plaque in the great hall and Babe Ruth’s Number 3 jersey. They want to stand beside Fenimore Cooper’s tomb and hear what the leads will make of Wagner, and see if a Rare Vos tastes the same when it’s just been carried across the yard.

Not everyone lives in a destination. There’s something really quite special about it, something that many of us take for granted. We get used to all of them, of course, learn when to avoid Route 28, seek out restaurants that ought to be less crowded. But I find that one of the great pleasures of living here is talking with visitors, not avoiding them.

I usually have at least a dozen chats in the churchyard each week this time of year, trying to find out what brings people here. Many of the folks I meet have been talking about coming to Cooperstown for years. It’s a place that reminds them of their youth, a world they loved once and miss greatly. They are usually surprised that it’s so small, and so far away from the interstate. “You really have to want to get here, don’t you?” someone said to me the other day. Of course, and maybe that’s not a bad thing.

Jesus set his face to go to Jerusalem. Now I’m going to be very careful not to draw too many parallels between our little village and the holy city: heaven knows we have more than enough self-importance already. But let us at least note that he wasn’t the only one setting his face for Jerusalem. It was a destination, a place people sought out at the end of long journeys. Jerusalem was the destination for Israelites in his time. If you were a pious Jew, you might only leave your home village once in your life, and it would be to go to Jerusalem.

Three times a year, at the times of the great festivals, the crowds would fill the roads. They traveled for weeks, making their way up the hills to Jerusalem, and they sang to each other the Psalms of ascent, the pilgrim chants. “I was glad when they said to me, ‘let us go to the house of the Lord” (Ps. 122:1), they sang. And “Let us go to God’s dwelling place; let us fall upon our knees before his footstool” (Ps. 132:7). And “The Lord bless you from Zion, and may you see the prosperity of Jerusalem all the days of your life” (Ps. 128:5). They were headed for the temple, to share with fellow Jews from around the world in the celebrations that marked God’s greatest gifts to his people: the law, redemption from slavery in Egypt, and the forgiveness of sins.

These pilgrims were people who had their faces set. They were fixed on the goal of their journey. They had to make it to the city in time for the feast, and as the feasts came at harvest, many could only leave after their work at home was completed. They traveled light, without extra burdens to slow them down. People hailed them with respect, prayed for a safe and speedy passage for them. You gave a band of pilgrims the right of way if you met them on a narrow road. They left behind the concerns of home and farm and shop. They were headed out to seek the glory of God.

Jesus, too, was bound for Jerusalem. He was determined to fulfill the Father’s will, to be there at the Passover, when the great work of salvation would be complete. Almost certainly, Jesus and his disciples would have met many other pilgrims along the road from their home base in Galilee to Jerusalem. They were all “going up” — that’s what the phrase was for making the pilgrimage. But St. Luke gives us a clue that for Jesus, this is more than an ordinary pilgrimage. He says that “the days drew near for [Jesus] to be received up.” He wasn’t just going up. He was aiming to be received up — to be brought into his glory, to ascend in power, fulfill his mission.

And Jesus was steadfast in pursuing that course. Later on, as this journey unfolds, we will read of the warnings he received along the way. There were clear signs that a confrontation was brewing, that the religious authorities wanted to eliminate him, that the Romans would be threatened by the disturbance he might create. But he was not afraid of suffering. He was prepared to face the challenge. And he would not wait.

He could have taken the time to gather 12 dozen disciples, or to really train those he had until he was sure they would know what to do in every circumstance. He could have healed thousands more, set a new standard for religious teaching, reformed the worship of the temple. He had charisma, and brilliance, and his power base was growing. Was it really the time yet to risk it all, to head for this confrontation with destiny?

Jesus believed it was. He recognized that some good things must be left undone for the sake of the greatest thing. And he was obedient to the word he had received. This was the time, the way was set before him, and he would wait for no man.

You can’t understand Jesus’ words to those three would-be disciples in the latter part of our lesson unless you remember how determined he was to make it to Jerusalem. There wasn’t time for that man to bury his father, or that other one to bid his family farewell, not on this trip, not along the road that led to Jerusalem.

It’s not that it isn’t right to bury the dead, or to be attentive to the needs of those who will be affected by our decisions. At other places in the Gospels, Jesus showed great tenderness toward his own mother, and later on this trip, he would stop to visit the tomb of his friend, Lazarus. But this day, he could not delay for a parting feast, the lengthy days of mourning. And he would not pass this way again. To follow him that day, the one who wished to be a disciple had to decide what was most important and what was right and honorable, but secondary.

We don’t have infinite time, or unlimited energy. And sometimes, the ways that God calls us to serve him are demanding, they consume much of what is right and honorable, but secondary. We say we are all so busy, and I know that’s true for many of us. We have inherited obligations, causes we want to support, hobbies we’ve been meaning to try, places we want to see: our “bucket lists” are full. Good things, mostly, enriching, life-giving things to do.

But God might say: what I really need you to do is become a priest, or go minister in the jail, or enter a convent, or give your life to orphans in Central America. Or really learn how to pray for once in your life, or read the Bible through so you know what this is all really about. God does still show up, you know. Jesus still comes walking right through the middle of our village, and we can see that he’s good, and we want to answer him faithfully. But to do that, we’re going to have to shut some doors, and leave some other things unresolved. We won’t be all that we might have been because, in the end, being obedient to the Master is more important that all that.

Except in a way, that’s putting it too harshly. Jesus knew that His path to Jerusalem would end in suffering. They’d been predicting it ever since he was brought to the temple only 40 days old. But I don’t think he set his face to Jerusalem just because it was his duty, because God had ordered the bitter medicine. No, as the author of Hebrews explained it, “for the joy that was set before him endured the cross, despising the shame, and is seated at the right hand of the throne of God” (Heb. 12:2). Jesus set his face toward the sufferings in Jerusalem for the sake of the glory that followed them.

We must be very wary of accounts of the Christian life that focus too much on doing one’s duty and toughing on through the struggle. That sort of thing has much more to do with the philosophy of sour old Professor Kant than the religion of Jesus Christ. Jesus and the Passover pilgrims were one in this: their focus was on the glorious destination — for the pilgrims it was Jerusalem, “joy of the whole earth” (Ps. 48:2), that kept them in their paces. For Jesus, it was the glories at the Father’s right hand, “that eternal weight of glory beyond compare” (2 Cor. 4:17), that made him certain there could be no delay.

Our God cares enough to call us to great things, but he promises to restore all a hundredfold in the life to come. He is a good and gracious Master, who gives far more than he demands. He has promised us a glorious reward, a life with him in the true Jerusalem, our happy home, the place of his beloved. We follow behind Jesus, carrying our crosses, to that “radiancy of glory, that bliss beyond compare” (Verse 1, “Jerusalem the Golden,” Hymn 624, 1982 Hymnal). And the struggles of faith, the challenges of discipline, the frustrations of life in the Church, can only be seen truly through the light of that destination. May your face be set with him this day, and may you follow him without delay.