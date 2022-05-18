People & Places – May 18

Appointments

The Rev. Rod Gordon is rector of St. Peter’s, Oak Grove, Va.

The Rev. Shirley Smith Graham is the Diocese of Virginia’s interim transition minister.

The Rev. Raymond Hage is supply priest at St. John’s, Huntington, W.V.

The Rev. Matthew Handi is priest in charge of St. Luke’s, South Glastonbury, Conn.

The Rev. Ray Hanna is rector of St. Stephen’s, Erwin, N.C.

The Rev. Jeanne M. Hansknecht is rector of St. Paul’s, Brighton, Mich.

The Rev. Spencer Hatcher is executive director of the Barbara C. Harris Camp and Conference Center, Greenfield, N.H.

The Rev. Tom Hawkins is rector of St. Paul’s, Payson, Ariz.

The Rev. Lesley Hay is priest in charge of St. John’s, Havre de Grace, Md.

The Rev. Canon Blair Pogue is the Episcopal Church in Minnesota’s canon for vitality and innovation.

The Rev. Keith Pozzuto is rector of Christ Church, Temple, Texas.

The Rev. Douglas Remer is priest in charge of St. Giles’, Pinellas Park, Fla.

The Rev. Tom Reese is priest in charge of All Souls’, Stoneybrook, N.Y.

The Rev. Robin Reeves-Kautz is rector of St. Timothy’s, Lake Jackson, Texas.

The Rev. James Reho is rector of St. Catherine’s, Temple Terrace, Fla.

The Rev. Omar Reyes is priest in charge of St. Alban’s, St. Pete Beach, Fla.

The Rev. Mary Sebold is parish deacon at St. Margaret’s, Washington, D.C.

Secularizations-Closures

St. Elizabeth’s, Redford, Mich.

St. Mark’s, Santa Clara, Calif.

St. Peter’s, Chesterfield, Ill.

St. Thomas’, Campbellsville, Ky.

Trinity, Chicopee, Mass.

Trinity, Flushing, Mich.