General Convention Is a Go, But Expect Dramatic Changes

(This is a developing story and will be updated.)

By Kirk Petersen

Church leadership has committed to significantly compressing plans for General Convention in July, but closed the door on the idea of postponing it altogether, during an extraordinary online Executive Council meeting May 11.

In the opening minutes of the meeting, Presiding Bishop Michael B. Curry declared “we are committed to holding the General Convention in Baltimore this summer,” but “that does not mean business as usual.”

Details will emerge from the work of a planning group, but a clear consensus emerged that General Convention will be shortened, limited to essential business, and conducted with stringent safety protocols. Throughout the 90-minute meeting of what is essentially the board of directors of the church, not a single voice was raised in opposition to any particular safety measure

The Rev. Gay Clark Jennings, president of the House of Deputies, noted that it is “deeply sobering” to consider that in a large meeting, “some people, perhaps many people, will become sick” because they attend General Convention.

“There will be cases,” agreed Dr. Rodney Caldron, an epidemiologist and physician who has been hired as a consultant. He said it’s impossible to predict how many – “you have to throw a dart at a target on the wall” – but thought attendees should be told 10 to 12 percent as a reasonable estimate for decision-making purposes. “I certainly hope it would be much less than that.”

Sally Johnson, chancellor (legal advisor) to the president of the House of Deputies, explained that under the canons of the church, any changes to the timing or length of General Convention would have to be approved by the Joint Standing Committee on Planning and Arrangements; by the presiding officers (Curry and Jennings); and by the Executive Council itself.

Each of those groups essentially wields a veto power over changes to timing and length, she said. This appears to mean that Curry’s declaration that he and Jennings will not postpone the convention is a firm decision, unless they change their minds.

Jennings said that in an online survey of deputies and alternate deputies, fewer than half of respondents want to go forward with General Convention as planned, “more than 70 percent are willing to go forward in person in some way,” and only 15 percent want to postpone it. She said “a commanding percentage” favored measures such as forbidding eating on the convention floor and requiring daily rapid testing for all attendees.

General Convention currently is scheduled for July 7-14. Jennings offered a theoretical possibility of shortening the meeting to four or five days.

The Planning and Arrangements committee began an online meeting half an hour after the conclusion of the Executive Council to begin discussing details. There are a daunting number of decisions to be made: How will mask mandates be enforced? Will there be additional hotel capacity to provide quarantine rooms if necessary? Will vendors be permitted? (Previous conventions have featured large exhibit halls with dozens of organizations sponsoring booths.) How will the increased costs be paid for?

A previous version of this article misstated the results of the survey of deputies, and gave an incorrect title for Sally Johnson. The article has been corrected.