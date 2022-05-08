Aaron’s Drest

By Sherry Black

A Reading from Exodus 28:1-4, 30-38

1 Then bring near to you your brother Aaron, and his sons with him, from among the Israelites, to serve me as priests — Aaron and Aaron’s sons, Nadab and Abihu, Eleazar and Ithamar. 2 You shall make sacred vestments for the glorious adornment of your brother Aaron. 3 And you shall speak to all who have ability, whom I have endowed with skill, that they make Aaron’s vestments to consecrate him for my priesthood. 4 These are the vestments that they shall make: a breastpiece, an ephod, a robe, a checkered tunic, a turban, and a sash. When they make these sacred vestments for your brother Aaron and his sons to serve me as priests.

30 In the breastpiece of judgment you shall put the Urim and the Thummim, and they shall be on Aaron’s heart when he goes in before the Lord; thus Aaron shall bear the judgment of the Israelites on his heart before the Lord continually.

31 You shall make the robe of the ephod all of blue. 32 It shall have an opening for the head in the middle of it, with a woven binding around the opening, like the opening in a coat of mail, so that it may not be torn. 33 On its lower hem you shall make pomegranates of blue, purple, and crimson yarns, all around the lower hem, with bells of gold between them all around — 34 a golden bell and a pomegranate alternating all around the lower hem of the robe. 35 Aaron shall wear it when he ministers, and its sound shall be heard when he goes into the holy place before the Lord, and when he comes out, so that he may not die.

36 You shall make a rosette of pure gold, and engrave on it, like the engraving of a signet, “Holy to the Lord.” 37 You shall fasten it on the turban with a blue cord; it shall be on the front of the turban. 38 It shall be on Aaron’s forehead, and Aaron shall take on himself any guilt incurred in the holy offering that the Israelites consecrate as their sacred donations; it shall always be on his forehead, in order that they may find favor before the Lord.

Meditation

At this point, Moses is with God on the top of Mt. Sinai for the sixth time, for 40 days. (He must have an amazing memory to capture all that God is saying!) God has given instructions for the tabernacle, and is now appointing Aaron and his sons as priests to serve God and the Israelites.

And God provides specific instructions as to Aaron’s priestly garments. The very best artisans are sanctified to make a breastpiece, an ephod (an apron or tunic to which the breastpiece is attached), a robe, a tunic, a turban, and a sash. However, in today’s reading we skipped 25 verses – 566 words! – describing the breastpiece and the ephod. They are adorned with gold and gemstones — spectacular indeed — and the robe is royal blue. What splendor!

After all those rich garments, I am reminded of George Herbert’s poem, “Aaron,” which reflects on this beauty. Let’s reflect on it together:

Holiness on the head,

Light and perfections on the breast,

Harmonious bells below, raising the dead

To lead them unto life and rest:

Thus are true Aarons drest.

Profaneness in my head,

Defects and darkness in my breast,

A noise of passions ringing me for dead

Unto a place where is no rest:

Poor priest, thus am I drest.

Only another head

I have, another heart and breast,

Another music, making live, not dead,

Without whom I could have no rest:

In him I am well drest.

Christ is my only head,

My alone-only heart and breast,

My only music, striking me ev’n dead,

That to the old man I may rest,

And be in him new-drest.

So, holy in my head,

Perfect and light in my dear breast,

My doctrine tun’d by Christ (who is not dead,

But lives in me while I do rest),

Come people; Aaron’s drest.

♱

The Very Rev. Sherry Black is a second-career Episcopal priest, and has been a full-time hospital chaplain for ten years. She also serves a small mission church as priest-in-charge, and is dean of her deanery.

♱

