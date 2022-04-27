New: 5/8 TLC Online

The May 8 World Mission issue of The Living Church is available online to registered subscribers.

Our cover story, a photo essay by Asher Imtiaz, profiles a community of Burundian refugees who have resettled in Tucson through Episcopal Migration Ministries after being forced from their country by a 12-year civil war. They share their stories of suffering and hope, and testify to the faith that sustains them.

Two stories profile Anglican missions to those with disabilities. Jesse Masai, our Kenyan correspondent, discusses a program based in northwestern Kenya’s Diocese of Kitale that offers therapy and distributes wheelchairs and crutches to the physically disabled. Neva Rae Fox profiles the Holy Land Institute for the Deaf, a boarding school in Jordan that reaches across religious divisions and equips deaf people with skills to be productive in society.

In the news section, Mark Michael writes about the resignation of Archbishop Mark MacDonald, the leader of the Anglican Church of Canada’s Indigenous Church, after admitting to sexual misconduct. Kirk Petersen parses a ruling on property disputes between South Carolina’s Episcopal and Anglican Church in North America dioceses that awards the diocesan camp and about half the disputed churches to the Episcopal Diocese.

Petersen also documents a series of initiatives by Sewanee, arguably the most deeply Episcopalian university, to reckon with its historic links to slavery and create a more welcoming environment for students of color.

In our Common Counsel series, Hannah Matis points to climate change, refugee crises, and religious persecution, and a need for catechesis as experiences shared across the Anglican world, an important rationale for work toward deeper communion.

The Foundation for Spirituality and the Arts, an institute led by an Episcopalian and a Muslim that connects religion scholars and artists through residencies, gatherings, exhibitions, and fellowships, is explored by Retta Blaney, while the latest installment of our Ethics series, by Elisabeth Kincaid, examines an important new book on religion and international law.

Missionary biographies dominate the Books section. One focuses on Hudson Stuck, a lover of adventure who followed his ministry on the Texas plains with years of service in Alaska’s Far North. Another follows erratic theologian William Palmer on his travels across the Orthodox and Catholic worlds, his personal testing of the “branch theory” for which he is remembered today.

All this plus more news, People & Places, and Sunday's readings, from an independent voice serving the Episcopal Church and the Anglican Communion since 1878.

NEWS

Archbishop Mark MacDonald Resigns Amid Allegations

By Mark Michael

FEATURES

Kenyan Diocese: Disability Is Not Inability

By Jesse Masai

The Burundian Immigrants of Tucson, Arizona (Photo Essay)

By Asher Imtiaz

By Asher Imtiaz A Home, A School, A Family

By Neva Rae Fox

COMMON COUNSEL

A Broader Anglican Ecology

By Hannah Matis

ETHICS

New Dialogues on Faith and International Law

Review by Elisabeth Kincaid

CULTURES

Foundation Connects Faith and Arts

By Retta Blaney

BOOKS

A Window to Heaven | Review by Rob Price

William Palmer: The Oxford Movement and

a Quest for Orthodoxy | Review by Richard J. Mammana Jr.

OTHER DEPARTMENTS