New: 4/24 TLC Online

The April 24 Spring Books issue of The Living Church
The leaders of most of the provinces of the Anglican Communion gathered in late March, and there were too many primates to fit on our cover. Not to worry, there’s a two-page spread just inside the cover, with a handy ID chart as well, and Mark Michael covers their discussions in the runup to the Lambeth Conference.
Also in the News, Kirk Petersen profiles the man who will become his father’s bishop in the Diocese of Southwest Florida. Meanwhile the Diocese of Virginia announced a slate of four bishop candidates, all of them white men, which sparked a bit of an uproar.
Timothy Jones explores the Christian contemplative tradition and the nuanced communication available through silence.
COVID restrictions brought to a standstill a nine-year effort to establish a church-affiliated school for underprivileged kids in Uganda. Jesse Masai describes the effort to get back on track.
In an excerpt from a volume to be published this spring by Living Church Books, Ephraim Radner suggests a four-fold Pentecostal rationale for the Anglican Communion.
John Bauerschmidt examines the just war tradition and the concept of proportionality in the context of the war in Ukraine, and reminds all of us that we are not God.
Pamela A. Lewis reviews the gorgeous della Robbia exhibit at the Brooklyn Museum.
And of course, the books. In De terra veritas, Mark Michael reviews three self-published volumes and draws some conclusions for a COVID-ravaged Church.
Other reviews seek God in Shakespeare, survey the passions of David Bentley Hart, profile a 19th-century bishop, and recreate the experience of worship in medieval England.
All this plus more news, People & Places, and Sunday's readings, from an independent voice serving the Episcopal Church and the Anglican Communion since 1878.
NEWS
- Primates Meeting ‘Positive and Encouraging’
By Mark Michael
FEATURES
- Why God’s First Language Is Not Silence
By Timothy Jones
- COVID Leaves Ugandan School in Crisis
By Jesse Masai
- COMMON COUNSEL
Is There a Rationale for the Anglican Communion
By Ephraim Radner
ETHICS
- War and Judgment | By John Bauerschmidt
CULTURES
- Abundance and Hope in della Robbia’s Resurrection
Review by Pamela A. Lewis
BOOKS
- All’s Well That Ends Well and Shakeshafte and Other Plays
Review by Anthony Baker
- Theological Territories | Review by Dan Muth
- Edward King | Review by Peter Doll
- Going to Church in Medieval England
Review by Richard J. Mammana Jr.
OTHER DEPARTMENTS
De terra veritas
People & Places
Sunday’s Readings