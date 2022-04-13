Youth Participants Named for General Convention

By the Office of Public Affairs

Sixteen young people, drawn from every province in the Episcopal Church, have been selected as the Official Youth Presence for the 80th General Convention. The convention is scheduled for July 7-14 at the Baltimore Convention Center in Baltimore, Maryland (Episcopal Diocese of Maryland). The group gathered in Baltimore from March 31-April 3 for orientation and training.

The Official Youth Presence was established by Resolution B045 of the 1982 General Convention and has had seat and voice in the House of Deputies since 1997.

“I am eager to welcome the members of the Official Youth Presence to the House of Deputies again this year, and I look forward to their participation in our deliberations,” House of Deputies President Gay Clark Jennings said. “I am especially grateful to Deputy Devon Anderson of Minnesota and alternate deputy Nelson Serrano Poveda of San Joaquin for their work in helping to select the young people who will serve at the 80th General Convention, and to Deputy Anne Kitch of Newark and former deputy Sophie Kitch-Peck for participating in the group’s orientation and training.”

The following youth, listed in order by province, were selected to serve as the Official Youth Presence at General Convention:

Chawanzi Muwina, Episcopal Diocese of Massachusetts, Province I

Rebecca Wallace-West, Episcopal Diocese of Western Massachusetts, Province I

Taylor Connell, Episcopal Diocese of Long Island, Province II

Lovensky Elysée, Episcopal Diocese of Haiti, Province II

Jessica Miller, Episcopal Diocese of Bethlehem, Province III

Eleanor Graham, Episcopal Diocese of East Tennessee, Province IV

Benisha Brudy, Episcopal Diocese of Missouri, Province V

Eleanor Zaher, Episcopal Diocese of Indianapolis, Province V

Devyn Hubbs, Episcopal Church in Colorado, Province VI

Norah Zoller, Episcopal Diocese of South Dakota, Province VI

Alexander Colby, Episcopal Diocese of Texas, Province VII

Kyle Skinner, Episcopal Diocese of Dallas, Province VII

Adam Linari, Episcopal Diocese of California, Province VIII

Jonah Mackenzie, Episcopal Diocese of Los Angeles, Province VIII

Leydy Rodríguez García, Episcopal Diocese of Honduras, Province IX

Yojani Hedman, Episcopal Diocese of Honduras, Province IX

Adult mentors for the Official Youth Presence will be:

Myra Garnes, Episcopal Diocese of Long Island, Province II

Caleb Nelson Amaker, Episcopal Diocese of Washington, Province III

Cookie Cantwell, Episcopal Diocese of East Carolina, Province IV

Ashley Simpson, Episcopal Diocese of East Carolina, Province IV

Joshawa Trader, Episcopal Diocese of West Missouri, Province VII

The Rev. Karen Schlabach, Episcopal Diocese of Kansas, Province VII

The Rev. Israel Portilla Gómez, Episcopal Diocese of Colombia, Province IX

“I am thrilled to have these amazing young leaders serving as the Official Youth Presence,” said the Rev. Shannon Kelly, director of The Episcopal Church Department of Faith Formation. “The church has a lot to learn from young leaders as we look forward to what is to come and how we as a church can respond. I look forward to learning from them, hearing about their passions, and walking with them as we all continue to learn and grow together.”

Photo, top: Members of the Official Youth Presence for The Episcopal Church’s 80th General Convention gathered for training in Baltimore, Maryland, March 31-April 3. / The Rev. Shannon Kelly