People & Places: April 6, 2022

From the March 27, 2022 edition of The Living Church

(See below for People & Places from the April 10 edition)

Appointments

The Rev. John Adams is rector of Christ Church, Martinsville, Va.

The Rev. John J. Agbaje is interim rector of Grace in the Desert, Las Vegas.

The Rev. Nancy Burnett is curate of St. Mark’s, City Heights, San Diego.

The Rev. Katherine M. Bush is associate rector of Calvary, Memphis, Tenn.

The Rev. Laura Cochran is rector of St. Aidan’s, Alexandria, Va.

The Rev. Chris Cole is priest in charge of Grace, Muskogee, Okla.

The Rev. Cathey Dowdle is assistant rector at St. Bartholomew’s, Poway, Calif.

The Rev. Georgia DuBose is interim rector of Trinity, Martinsburg, W.Va.

The Rev. Julian Eibin is interim rector of Epiphany, Odenton, Md.

The Rev. William (Skip) Eller is deacon vicar of St. Aidan’s, Tulsa, Okla.

The Rev. Marlene Forrest is rector of St. Philip’s, Richmond, Va.

The Rev. Peter Fraser-Morris is priest in charge of St. Luke’s, Simeon, Va.

The Rev. Carol Gadsden is priest in charge of Holy Advent, Clinton, Conn.

The Rev. Jonathan Galles is rector of St. Paul’s, The Dalles, Ore.

The Very Rev. Ed Howell is dean of the Diocese of Northern California’s Russian River Deanery.

The Rev. Kelley Hudlow is the Diocese of Alabama’s missioner for clergy formation.

The Rev. Phil Jackson is rector of Trinity, Wall Street, New York.

The Rev. Canon Alan James is interim canon missioner for the Southern Region of the Diocese of Eastern Michigan.

The Rev. Dr. David Johnson is rector of Resurrection, Longwood, Fla.

The Rev. Daniel Kline is co-rector of St. Paul in the Desert, Palm Springs, Calif.

The Rev. Andrew Kryzak is associate rector of Christ Church, Georgetown, Washington, D.C.

The Rt. Rev. Jay Lambert is rector of St. Philip’s, Jacksonville, Fla.

The Rev. Bradley J. Landry is rector of All Saints’, Homewood, Birmingham, Ala.

The Rev. David Langille is rector of Messiah, Saint Paul, Minn.

The Rev. Alan Murchie is associate rector for music and education at Trinity, Trumbull, Conn.

The Rev. Jo-Ann Murphy is interim rector of St. Bartholomew’s, Laytonsville, Md.

The Rev. Bertram Nagararajah is parish deacon at St. Margaret’s, Washington, D.C.

The Rev. Anne Nicholson is assisting priest at St. John’s, Beltsville, Md.

The Rev. Thomas Ortung is interim priest at St. Andrew’s, Tacoma, Wash.

The Rev. Dr. Sarah Kye Price is St. Margaret’s Visiting Professor of Women in Ministry at Church Divinity School of the Pacific, Berkely, Calif.

The Rev. C. Michael Pumphrey is interim rector of St. Andrew’s, Leonardtown, Md.

The Rev. Derek Quinn is priest in charge of St. Paul’s, Elk Rapids, and outreach coordinator at Grace, Traverse City, Mich.

Ms. Crystal Ramirez is the Diocese of Michigan’s director of administration.

The Rev. Deborah Rankin is priest in charge of St. Peter’s, Huntington, W.Va.

Bro. Thomas Steffensen, SSF, is chaplain of the Diocese of Northern Michigan.

The Rev. Edward Sunderland is interim priest at Intercession, Manhattan, New York.

The Rev. Greg Syler is priest in charge of All Saints’, Oakley, Md.

The Rev. Nigel Taber-Hamilton is interim rector of St. John’s, Snohomish, Wash.

Ms. Sara Tavela is the Diocese of South Carolina’s coordinator of communications.

The Rev. LeBaron Taylor is supply priest at St. Andrew’s, Mobile, Ala.

The Rev. Jason Terhune is vicar of St. Barnabas’, Richland Center, Wis.

The Rev. Julie D. Vice is priest in charge of St. Paul’s, Elko, Nev.

The Rev. Laurence Wainright-Maks is priest for outreach at Good Shepherd, Austin, Texas.

The Rev. Canon Frederick Walker is priest in charge of St. Stephen’s, Jamaica, Queens, N.Y.

The Very Rev. Sean Wall is dean of St. Michael’s Cathedral, Boise, Idaho.

Ordinations

Diaconate

Atlanta: Karen Elizabeth Anderson, Andrew Thomas Blakemore, William Perry Drosos, Andrew Taylor Gordon, Trey Brandon Phillips

California: Miguel Martinez Bustos, Stephen Alexander Tiffenson

Central Florida: Marcia Arlene Allison, Eleanor Beverly Brown, Jonnette Mare DeMarsico, Patricia Roberts Orlando

Central Pennsylvania: Alyssa Renee Pasternak Post

Chicago: Kendall Batten-Kalantzis, Andrea Billhardt, William Olivier Bouvel, Kathy Hand, Timmothy J. Holt, Brenda Da Valle Lotesta, Barnabas Eliah Pusnur

Easton: Susan Elaine Leight

Florida: Charlie Erkman

Indianapolis: Jason Fortner, Jóel Muñoz

Kentucky: Billy Adams, Ken Casey, Pete Womack

Long Island: Claire Dean Mis, Matthew B. Tees

Louisiana: Annie Jung

Maryland: Lauren Marie Bloom, Mark Andrew Lobb, Ryan Columba Salamony, Kathleen Marie Schotto, Sara Elizabeth Yoe

Michigan: Katherine Beck-Ei, Eric Braun, Thomas Ferguson, Donna Lockhart

Missouri: Angela Margaret Ferree, Joshua David Huber

Nebraska: Mark Alan Fredrickson, Roy Allen Phillips Jr., Rebecca Smith

Nevada: Casandra Marie Beattie (parish deacon, All Saints’, Las Vegas), Gerald Dean Jones, Carolyn Fern Maestretti, Peter Dean Steinbrenner

New York: Stacey Marie Carpenter, Nicole Regina Hanley, Meredith Anne Marguerite Hawkins, Alexander Herasimtschuk, Molly Jane Layton, Mary Katharine McCarty

Newark: Danielle Baker, George Dredden

Northern Indiana: Amy Lepine Peterson

Northwest Texas: Ashley Taylor Colley

Oklahoma: Omar Cisneros, William E. Eller III, Wayne E. Hanway, Sarah E. Smith, David L. Thomas

Southwest Florida: Amy Matthews Feins, Anne Elizabeth Hartley (curate, St. Thomas’, St. Petersburg), Sandra Kjaer Rogers

Virginia: Paul Evans, Suzanne Hood, Stacy Kelly, Kevin Laskowski, Kevin Newell, Natalie Perl Regan, Julie Rodriguez, Winnie Smith, Leah Wise

Washington: Catherine Manhardt, David Frederick Potter

Western New York: Jessica Frederick, Andrew Schule

Western North Carolina: Logan Chas Lovelace, Adam Wade Nygren, Ian Gray Williams

Wyoming: Susan McEvoy (parish deacon, St. John’s, Powell)

Priesthood

Atlanta: Edgar Otero Ruiz (priest in charge, St. Anthony’s, Winder)

Central Florida: Jonathan Jameson (curate, St. John’s, Savannah, Ga.)

Connecticut: Melina Dezhbod (missional curate, Holy Spirit, West Haven)

Chicago: Jihan B. Murray-Smith (associate, Holy Spirit, Lake Forest)

East Carolina: Katherine Nicholson Mitchell (assistant, St. Peter’s, Washington), Leslie Enid Roraback (curate, St. Andrew’s on-the-Sound, Wilmington)

Florida: Joshua Loewen-Samuel (curate, Holy Trinity, Gainesville)

Georgia: Susan Chase Gage (St. Barnabas & Christ the King, Valdosta)

Kansas: Ronnie Dillon Green (curate, Wichita Minster), Karen Elisa Schlabach (youth, campus, and digital missioner, Diocese of Kansas), Shawn Travis Sherraden (associate, Covenant, Junction City), Ryan Lee Willis (associate, St. Peter’s, Pittsburg)

Kentucky (for Northern California): Barbara Gausewitz White (associate rector, St. Francis in the Fields, Harrods Creek)

Massachusetts: Benjamin David Crosby (honorary assistant, Christ Church Cathedral, Montreal)

Michigan: Amy Joanne Eld Maffeo (chaplain, University of Michigan Health), George Lane Dischinger III (assisting priest, Cathedral of St. Paul, Detroit)

Missouri: Jeffrey Robert Goldone (chaplain, SSM Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, St. Louis)

Newark: Carrie Cabush (curate, Calvary, Summit), Katherine Rollo (associate, Holy Spirit, Verona), Lorna Woodham (priest in charge, Christ Church, Budd Lake)

North Carolina: Angela Cheri Compton-Nelson (assistant, Holy Family, Chapel Hill), Alice Graham Grant (associate, St. Paul’s, Cary, N.C.), Mawethu Ncaca (curate, St. Titus’, Durham), Marisa Anne Sifontes (associate, St. John’s, Roanoke, Va.)

Northern Michigan: Bradley Jefferson Pickens (missioner, Diocese of Northern Michigan), April Stace (director of contextual and competency-based learning and visiting professor of practical theology, General Theological Seminary, New York)

Northwest Texas: Rachel Lei Petty (rector, St. Christopher’s, Lubbock)

Northwestern Pennsylvania: John Wise (priest in charge, St. Clement’s, Greenville)

Ohio: Jon Michael Coventry (priest in charge, Trinity, Alliance)

South Carolina: Christian Paul Basel (curate, St. Michael and All Angels, Dallas, Texas)

Southwestern Virginia: Benjamin Cowgill (curate, St. John’s, Lynchburg)

Texas: Larry Adams-Thompson (vicar, St. John’s, Marlin), Christine Elridge Brunson (curate, St. Aidan’s, Cypress, Texas), Ryan Ashlea Hawthorne (curate, Palmer Memorial, Houston), Joel C. McAlister (curate, St. Francis’, Tyler), Jason Phillip Myers (curate, Holy Family, Houston), Beth Anne Nelson (curate, St. Dunstan’s, Houston), Lynn A.K. Osgood (priest in charge, St. Joseph’s, Salado, Texas)

West Tennessee: Sarah Cowan (curate, St. Mary’s Cathedral, Memphis, and Barth House Campus Ministry, University of Memphis), Amanda McGriff (curate, St. George’s, Germantown, and chaplain, Methodist Hospital, Memphis)

West Texas: Dustin Barrows (parish priest, St. Stephen’s, San Antonio), Keith A. Davis (curate, All Saints’, Corpus Christi), Allie Melancon (assistant, St. Thomas, San Antonio)

From the April 10, 2022 edition of The Living Church

Appointments

The Rev. Amanda Akes-Cardwell is the Diocese of Washington’s missioner for faith formation and development.

The Rev. Joyce Beaulieu is extended supply priest at Good Shepherd, Macomb, Ill.

The Rev. Brian Beno is priest in charge of St. George’s, Bradenton, Fla.

The Rev. Bob Bergner is rector of Grace & St. Peter’s, Hamden, Conn.

The Rev. Barbara Briggs is rector of St. Margaret’s, Belfast, Maine.

The Rev. Canon Cecil Broderick is interim priest at St. Luke’s, Forest Hills, N.Y.

The Rev. Janet Broderick is associate rector for Christian education and formation at Calvary-St. George’s, Manhattan, N.Y.

Mr. Jeff Brown is Central Region youth missioner for the dioceses of Eastern and Western Michigan.

The Rev. William Burkett is associate rector of Ascension, Clearwater, Fla.

The Rev. Cindy Campos is parish deacon at St. Dunstan’s, San Carlos, Calif.

The Rev. Michael Cannon is rector of St. Paul’s, Shreveport, La.

The Rev. Laura Carpenter is pastoral administrator of All Saints’, Oakley, Md.

Ms. Katie Clark is the Diocese of New Hampshire’s director of communications.

The Rev. Sr. Veronica Dunbar is the Diocese of Michigan’s missioner for spirituality and race.

The Rev. Yesupatham Duraikannu is interim priest at St. John’s, Getty Square, Yonkers, New York.

The Rev. Marc Eames is priest in charge of St. John’s, Vernon, Conn.

The Rev. Matthew Engleby is priest in charge of St. Ann’s, Bronx, N.Y.

Ms. Madison Franks is the Diocese of Hawaii’s event and communications coordinator.

The Rev. Ruth Anne Garcia is interim rector of Christ Church, Tacoma, Wash.

The Rev. Amanda Gerken-Nelson is priest in charge of St. Bartholomew’s, Yarmouth, Maine.

The Rev. Justin Gibson is rector of St. Stephen’s, Lubbock, Texas.

The Rev. Stephen Holton is priest in charge of Christ Church, Sparkill, N.Y.

The Rev. Patricia Horkey is associate rector for pastoral care at St. Margaret’s, Palm Desert, Calif.

The Rev. Kenneth Howard is priest in charge of All Saints’, Frederick, Md.

The Rev. Thomas Morris is the Diocese of Texas’s interim missioner for congregational vitality-missional reimagining.

Mr. Derek Moyer is the Diocese of Oregon’s missioner for lifelong formation.

The Very Rev. Michael Moyer, OSG, is rector of St. Alban’s, Tokyo.

The Rev. Kit Wang is priest in charge of the Seacoast Shared Ministry (Christ Church, Portsmouth, and Trinity, Hampton, N.H.).

The Rev. Meredith Ward is interim associate rector of St. Bartholomew’s, Manhattan, N.Y.