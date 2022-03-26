Presence, Communication, Power

By Tim Cole

Some years ago, when I was a garrison chaplain in a military town called Aldershot, I remember a new initiative called “Street Pastors” got going in the town center. The idea was for Christians to be a caring presence on the streets late at night.

It sounded interesting, and I knew many of the young people would be our soldiers, so I went out with them one Friday night. What a really positive experience it was, too! I fully expected to meet hostility and was prepared for a tough time. A town center full of drunk soldiers, and equally drunk locals who want to show they are as tough as the soldiers are, is not normally a good place to be.

Judging by the police presence and the number of fights that occurred there week by week, I was, shall we say, wary. Yet that Friday night, despite the crowds of very drunk young men and women, there seemed to be a generally nice, happy atmosphere. I genuinely think, in part at least, that was due to the little group of town center pastors giving out sweets and chatting to people.

It took me back a long way to the days when I was 18 or 20 and going out on the town and, thinking back, there was a lot of defensiveness and, just under the surface, threat and hostility. You certainly wouldn’t have been likely to strike up a conversation with people standing in the street. Not normally, anyway.

So the fact that there as these slightly strange but harmless-looking folk handing out sweets and water kind of changes the dynamic. They are not cool. They are certainly not young. Why are they doing this? If asked, they say something along the lines of “We are here from the churches to meet people and talk and, if people ask us to, to pray for things.”

And surprisingly — you could have knocked me down with a feather — they do ask you to pray for them, or their granny, or whatever is troubling them, sometimes right there and then, in the middle of a busy street. One young girl asked me to pray for her friend who had committed suicide. Really, I found the whole thing very moving. The police were all for it, too. They had been deeply skeptical at first, but after the crime rate on a Friday and Saturday night dropped by 50 percent, they became the scheme’s greatest supporters.

Today is the Day of Pentecost, or Whitsunday, when we celebrate the coming of the Holy Spirit on the disciples. Pentecost means 50, because it is 50 days after Easter, and Whitsunday or White Sunday because it was a very popular festival for baptism, and those being baptized wore white clothes. As you see, we now use red vestments because red is the color of the Spirit, reminiscent of fire and heat and passion.

It is a fascinating account, isn’t it? What on earth can be happening? Rushing wind, flames of fire, the things of God being spoken about in many languages by uneducated fishermen.

I suppose when people use the word Pentecostal and talk about being filled with the Holy Spirit, for most of us, the image of people in some form of ecstatic state with their arms in the air and speaking in tongues comes somewhat alarmingly to mind. (This glossolalia, as it is called, is a heavenly language that is unintelligible to the human mind. It sounds a little like African women ululating — part speech, part singing.)

Along with this we might think of public miraculous healing, or people falling over in worship overcome by God’s power. I have been to a few services like this, and — well, I come away in two minds about them every time. On the one hand, these are completely sincere people and God seems to be touching in a dramatic and real way. Part of me wonders if I am a Christian at all as I look at them. On the other hand, I can’t help but feel a slight sense of being manipulated by the people leading the worship. Perhaps my culture and background prevent me from seeing it for what it is.

But regardless of this, the real issue of Pentecost is altogether more fundamental than a style of worship. To start with, the gift of tongues, in that is given to the disciples, is not glossolalia — not ecstatic utterance like you will hear in Pentecostal or charismatic churches. It’s completely the opposite, in fact. These words spoken by the Spirit-filled disciples are intelligible. They are foreign languages. It would be as if I were to suddenly start speaking Russian or Chinese. This earth-shaking event is not about a private ecstatic experience. It is fundamentally about three things: presence, communication, and power.

The flames as of fire and the sound like that of a rushing wind, these are the best descriptions of something that cannot readily be described. Any of us who have felt God’s presence in a situation will know only too well that trying to describe what it is like never quite comes out right. We end up using analogies, saying it was like something but wasn’t actually that something.

But the description doesn’t really matter. What matters is that God is there, here, present.

And I think that that was what was so powerful about the town center pastoral team as I think back to that Friday night. For once, the church was there, present, right in the middle of High Street, right in the faces of those who have long ago dismissed the church and, to some extent, God, as nothing really to do with them or their lives.

There might not have been a rushing wind or flames of fire, but there was presence and, at times, something really quite profound, not a million miles away from a shining light or a fiery glow. And unlike the rest of Aldershot on that Friday night, we had no obvious fluid reasons for any fiery glows. Presence. Not presence somewhere over there, but being present to people, through people. That is the presence God seeks.

So, speaking other languages, but what was being said and what was being heard? “God’s deeds of power,” St. Luke says.

Language is interesting, isn’t it? The whole form-and-content debate is always there in the background. Words carry meaning, but the language and the context can alter that meaning. When someone said they were part of the Crimson Tide a few weeks back, I wondered if they belonged to some worldwide socialist conspiracy. I was somewhat relived to discover that, in fact, they just meant they were keen followers of a college football team.

You can hear words, but do you actually hear the message? The words may mean almost nothing at first hearing. They need more translation. Vincent Donovan was a Roman Catholic missionary to the Masai in East Africa. They had tried everything to get the Masai to come to the mission compound, and the Masai remained aloof. Schools and hospitals were of no interest to them either.

So he decided simply to go to them, to make friends with them. Learning their language was not just a matter of words but of getting to know their whole culture. He would speak of the “green pastures of God” which he is preparing for them, a people who know about herding cattle and the importance of pasture.

Or if Donovan wanted to tell them the story of the good neighbor, he would tell them of the man who made a safari from Ngorongoro Crater to Loliondo. On the way he was attacked by thieves, robbed, beaten, and left for dead, food for the hyenas. A witch doctor passed, and when he saw the man he passed by on the other side. Finally a barbarian came by driving in his Land Rover, took him to hospital, and said he would pay the bill” (Christianity Rediscovered by V.J. Donovan [SCM Press, 1982], pp. 79-80). You recognize the story.

Donovan had to adapt the stories in order to get their true meaning across, to make them real in the language and the culture of the Masai. What are the languages of our society? The military I belonged to for 20 years has a language and a culture of its own. By learning to speak that language, the church, through its chaplains, can and does bring the spiritual dimension to bear. Chaplains, by being there with soldiers, on operations and in the barracks, or on the ghastly PT sessions in the gym or on the hill, earn a certain qualified right to speak, and soldiers will listen. The army may seem like a unique case, but it isn’t. Everywhere, the church has to earn the right to speak and win the opportunity to be heard.

Donovan had to accept that the Masai would not, could not, see some things the way the Western church does. In one village he had been visiting for some time, it became clear that many of the people were ready to be baptized. And he was approached by the village elder to that end. So he went through the village with the elder and pointed out who was ready and who had a bit to go yet. At the end of it the elder said to him, “No, Father. You don’t understand. Either we all become Christians or none of us do.” It was inconceivable to the Masai village that the community could be divided in belief in that way.

Pentecost is about God’s presence and it is about communicating God’s message, but it is also about power. The Holy Spirit is powerful, the most powerful force in the world. But he is powerful in a completely different way from everything we think of as powerful, even in church terms. People falling down in ecstasy, speaking in tongues — these are actions of the Spirit, but they are not the heart of the matter.

The healings and the things Jesus did are closer, and he says that we will do these things and more in his name. But the fundamental power that is released upon the church in the Holy Spirit — the power without which the church is simply not the church — is what Jesus describes in the Gospel and that St. Paul makes into his most important of lists in Galatians: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, generosity, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control.

The Spirit who fills us with these things is the Spirit who can speak in us the language of the soldier, the drunk on High Street on a Friday night or the warrior in the Masai village. Let us look at our lives today and ask that we may be filled with these things, that we may be able to speak the languages of the many people around us that have yet to hear or know the divine presence that Christ send to us this Pentecost.

The Rev. Tim Cole is rector of Christ Episcopal Church, Georgetown, Washington, D.C.