When He Does Come

From “Waiting for Christ” Parochial and Plain Sermons (1840)

When our Lord was going away, he said he would quickly come again; yet knowing that by “quickly” he did not mean what would be at first sight understood by the word, he added, “suddenly,” or “as a thief.” “Behold I come as a thief; blessed is he that watches, and keeps his garments” (Rev. 16:15) … Though to us he seems to delay, yet he has declared that his coming is speedy, he has bid us ever look out for his coming; and his first followers, as the epistles show us, were ever looking out for it. Surely it is our duty to look out for it, as likely to come immediately, though hitherto for near two thousand years the church has been looking out in vain.

Is it not something significant that, in the last book of scripture, which more than any other implies a long continuance to the Christian Church — that there we should have such express and repeated assurances that Christ’s coming would be speedy? Even in the last chapter we are told it three times. “Behold I come quickly; blessed is he that keeps the sayings of the prophecy of this book.” “Behold I come quickly, and my reward is with me.” And again, in the text, “He that testifies these things, says, Surely I come quickly.” Such is the announcement; and, in consequence, we are commanded to be ever looking out for the great Day, to “wait for his Son from heaven” (1 Thess. 1:10), to “look and haste unto the coming of the day of God” (2 Pet. 3:12).

It is true, indeed, that in one place St. Paul cautions his brethren against expecting the immediate coming of Christ; but he does not say more than that Christ will send a sign immediately before his coming — a certain dreadful enemy of the truth — which is to be followed by himself at once, and therefore does not stand in our way, or prevent eager eyes from looking out for him. And, in truth, St. Paul seems rather to be warning his brethren against being disappointed if Christ did not come, than hindering them from expecting him.

Now it may be objected that this is a kind of paradox; how is it possible, it may be asked, ever to be expecting what has so long been delayed? What has been so long coming, may be longer still. It was possible, indeed, for the early Christians, who had no experience of the long period which the Church was to remain on earth, to look out for Christ; but we cannot help using our reason: there are no more grounds to expect Christ now than at those many former times, when, as the event showed, he did not come. Christians have ever been expecting the last day, and ever meeting with disappointment. They have seen what they thought symptoms of his coming, and peculiarities in their own times, which a little more knowledge of the world, a more enlarged experience, would have shown them to be common to all times. They have ever been frightened without good reason, fretting in their narrow minds, and building on their superstitious fancies. What age of the world has there been in which people did not think the Day of Judgment coming? Such expectation has but evidenced and fostered indolence and superstition; it is to be considered as a mere weakness.

Now I shall attempt to say something in answer to this objection. First, considered as an objection to a habit of continual waiting (to use the common phrase), it proves too much. If it is consistently followed up, no age ought ever to expect the day of Christ; the age in which he shall come (whenever it is) ought not to expect him — which is the very thing he has warned us against.

He nowhere warns us against what is contemptuously called superstition; but he expressly warns us against high-minded security. If it be true that Christians have expected him when he did not come, it is quite as true that when he does come, the world will not expect him. If it be true that Christians have fancied signs of his coming, when there were none, it is equally true that the world will not see the signs of His coming when they are present. His signs are not so plain but you have to search for them; not so plain but you may be mistaken in your search; and your choice lies between the risk of thinking you see what is not, and of not seeing what is. True it is, that many times, many ages, have Christians been mistaken in thinking they discerned Christ’s coming; but better a thousand times think him coming when he is not, than once think him not coming when he is.

Such is the difference between Scripture and the world; judging by Scripture, you would ever be expecting Christ; judging by the world, you would never expect him. Now he must come one day, sooner or later. Worldly men have their scoff at our failure of discernment now; but whose will be the want of discernment, whose the triumph then? And what does Christ think of their present scoff? He expressly warns us, by His apostle, of scoffers, who shall say, “Where is the promise of His coming? for since the fathers fell asleep, all things continue as they were from the beginning of the creation … But, beloved (continues St. Peter), be not ignorant of this one thing, that one day is with the Lord as a thousand years, and a thousand years as one day” (2 Pet. 3:4, 8).

It should be recollected, too, that the enemies of Christ have ever been expecting the downfall of his religion, age after age; and I do not see why the one expectation is more unreasonable than the other; indeed they illustrate each other. So it is, undeterred by the failure of former anticipations, unbelievers are ever expecting that the Church and the religion of the Church are coming to an end. They thought so in the last century. They think so now. They ever think the light of truth is going out, and that their hour of victory is come. Now, I repeat, I do not see why it is reasonable to expect the overthrow of religion still, after so many failures; and yet unreasonable, because of previous disappointments, to expect the coming of Christ.

No, Christians at least, over and above the aspect of things, can point to an express promise of Christ, that He will one day come; whereas unbelievers, I suppose, do not profess any grounds at all for expecting their own triumph, except the signs of the times. They are sanguine, because they seem so strong, and the Church of God seems so weak; yet they have not enlarged their minds enough by the contemplation of past history to know that such apparent strength on the one side, and such apparent weakness on the other, has ever been the state of the world and the Church; and that this has ever been one chief or rather the main reason, why Christians have expected the immediate end of all things, because the prospects of religion were so gloomy. So that, in fact, Christians and unbelievers have taken precisely the same view of the facts of the case; only they have drawn distinct conclusions from them, according to their creed. The Christian has said, “All looks so full of tumult, that the world is coming to an end;” and the unbeliever has said, “All is so full of tumult, that the Church is coming to an end;” and there is nothing, surely, more superstitious in the one opinion than in the other.

Now when Christians and unbelievers thus unite in expecting substantially the same thing, though they view it differently, according to their respective modes of thought, there cannot be anything very extravagant in the expectation itself; there must be something ever present in the world which warrants it. And I hold this to be the case.

Ever since Christianity came into the world, it has been, in one sense, going out of it. It is so uncongenial to the human mind, it is so spiritual, and man is so earthly, it is apparently so defenseless, and has so many strong enemies, so many false friends, that every age, as it comes, may be called “the last time.” It has made great conquests, and done great works; but still it has done all, as the Apostle says of himself, “in weakness, and in fear, and in much trembling” (1 Cor. 2:3).

How it is that it is always failing, yet always continuing, God only knows who wills it,—but so it is; and it is no paradox to say, on the one hand, that it has lasted eighteen hundred years, that it may last many years more, and yet that it draws to an end, nay, is likely to end any day. And God would have us give our minds and hearts to the latter side of the alternative, to open them to impressions from this side, viz. that the end is coming; it being a wholesome thing to live as if that will come in our day, which may come any day.

It was different during the ages before Christ came. The savior was to come. He was to bring perfection, and religion was to grow towards that perfection. There was a system of successive revelations going on, first one and then another; each prophet in his turn adding to the store of Divine truth, and gradually tending towards the full Gospel. Time was measured out for believing minds before Christ came, by the word of prophecy; so that He never could be expected in any age before the “fulness of time” in which He came. The chosen people were not bidden to expect him at once; but after a sojourning in Canaan, and a captivity in Egypt, and a wandering in the wilderness, and judges, and kings, and prophets, at length seventy long weeks were determined to introduce Him into the world.

Thus his delay was, as I may say, recognized then; and, during his delay, other doctrines, other rules, were given to fill the interval. But when once the Christ had come, as the Son over his own house, and with his perfect Gospel, nothing remained but to gather in his saints. No higher lriest could come — no truer doctrine. The Light and life of men had appeared, and had suffered, and had risen again; and nothing more was left to do. Earth had had its most solemn event, and seen its most august sight; and therefore it was the last time. And hence, though time intervene between Christ’s first and second coming, it is not recognized (as I may say) in the Gospel scheme, but is, as it were, an accident.

For so it was, that up to Christ’s coming in the flesh, the course of things ran straight towards that end, nearing it by every step; but now, under the Gospel, that course has (if I may so speak) altered its direction, as regards his second coming, and runs, not towards the end, but along it, and on the brink of it; and is at all times equally near that great event, which, did it run towards, it would at once run into. Christ, then, is ever at our doors; as near eighteen hundred years ago as now, and not nearer now than then; and not nearer when he comes than now. When he says that he will come soon, “soon” is not a word of time, but of natural order. This present state of things, “the present distress” as St. Paul calls it, is ever close upon the next world, and resolves itself into it. As when a man is given over, he may die any moment, yet lingers; as an implement of war may any moment explode, and must at some time; as we listen for a clock to strike, and at length it surprises us; as a crumbling arch hangs, we know not how, and is not safe to pass under; so creeps on this feeble weary world, and one day, before we know where we are, it will end.

And here I may observe in passing, on the light thus thrown upon the doctrine, that Christ is the sole priest under the Gospel, or that the apostles ever sit on twelve thrones, judging the twelve tribes of Israel, or that Christ is with them always, even unto the end of the world. Do you not see the force of these expressions? The Jewish Covenant, indeed, had “sundry times,” which were ordered “in divers manners;” it had a long array of priests and a various history; one part of the series holier than another, and nearer heaven.

But when Christ had come, suffered, and ascended, he was henceforth ever near us, ever at hand, even though he was not actually returned, ever scarcely gone, ever all but come back. He is the only ruler and priest in his Church, dispensing gifts, and has appointed none to supersede him, because He is departed only for a brief season. Aaron took the place of Christ, and had a priesthood of his own; but Christ’s priests have no priesthood but his. They are merely his shadows and organs, they are his outward signs; and what they do, he does; when they baptize, he is baptizing; when they bless, he is blessing. He is in all acts of his Church, and one of its acts is not more truly His act than another, for all are his.

Thus we are, in all times of the Gospel, brought close to his Cross. We stand, as it were, under it, and receive its blessings fresh from it; only that since, historically speaking, time has gone on, and the Holy One is away, certain outward forms are necessary, by way of bringing us again under His shadow; and we enjoy those blessings through a mystery, or sacramentally, in order to enjoy them really. All this witnesses to the duty both of remembering and of looking out for Christ, teaching us to neglect the present, to rely on no plans, to form no expectations, for the future, but so to live in faith, as if he had not left us, so in hope, as if He had returned to us. We must try to live as if the apostles were living, and we must try to muse upon our Lord’s life in the Gospels, not as a history, but as if a recollection.

St. John Henry Newman (1801-1890) was among the most widely influential English theologians of the nineteenth century. One of the principal leaders of Anglicanism’s Catholic revival at Oxford in the 1830’s, he became a Roman Catholic in 1845, and was an Oratorian for the remainder of his life. He was made a cardinal shortly before his death and was canonized by the Roman Catholic Church in 2019. “Waiting for Christ” at Oxford’s Church of St. Mary the Virgin during his ministry as vicar.