From “The Philippian Gaoler,” Sermons From St. Paul’s Cathedral, 239-242 (1879)

“What must I do to be saved?” This is no worn-out, obsolete question. It is as real now, as it was eighteen centuries ago; as pertinent here in the heart of Christendom, as it was there amidst the surroundings of paganism; as vital to you and to me — to us baptized Christians — as it was to that poor, bewildered, terror-stricken, heathen jailer in that far-off Roman colony.

But it matters much — it matters everything — in what sense we ask the question. What do we mean by this saying? From what evil do we desire to be rescued?

There are three distinct senses, in which this question may be asked.

First of all: we may ask it with reference to our temporal affairs. What shall I do to save myself from the impending ruin of my fortunes? To save myself from this threatened forfeiture of my good name? To save myself from the vengeance of the law, which my carelessness or my dishonesty is bringing upon me? To save myself from the social entanglements, which my profligacy and my selfishness have woven about me? To the question, so asked, the text furnishes no answer. Of salvation in this sense it has nothing to say.

Or secondly, we may ask it of our eternal welfare, and yet not ask it in the best way. Our motive may be sheer terror — nothing else. The dread hereafter absorbs our thoughts wholly. Of God’s fatherly love outraged and wounded, of the temple of the Holy Spirit sullied and profaned, of Christ’s transcendent sacrifice despised and set at naught — of these we reck nothing. But the worm that dieth not, the fire that is not quenched this is the terrible apprehension, which haunts our dreams, and dogs our steps in our waking hours. In short, it is not the wrongdoing itself, but the punishment of the wrongdoing which troubles us. Salvation to us is not salvation from sin, but salvation from the consequences of sin.

Thirdly and lastly: Would we ask the question, as it should be asked? Would we ask it in such a way, that it will receive its full and effective answer? Then our petition will run thus. What must I do, that I may be delivered from this my sin? What must I do, that I may cleanse myself from this impurity, which sullies my soul? What must I do, that I may rid me of this untruthfulness, this dishonesty, this insincerity, which mars my life? What must I do, that I may expel this avarice, which cramps my heart? What must I do, that I may shake off this lethargy, which numbs my spirit? What must I do, that I may cast out this demon of worldliness, of self, which shuts out thee and thy presence, God ? For Thou, Lord, and thou only, art salvation, Thou only art heaven, Thou only art eternal life.

And to the question so asked the answer is still the same to us, as it was to this heathen jailer

eighteen centuries ago: “Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved.” Believe on him, not as a traditional heirloom, not as a formal creed, not as a sentimental aspiration, but believe with that direct, personal, living faith, with that practical trust and confidence, which will draw you to him, as the truest of friends, for advice, for consolation, for strength, for renewal, in all your sorrows and in all your trials.

And, above all, believe that he has power to save you from your sins. What were the terms of the angelic message, of which the season reminds us? “Thou shalt call His name Jesus; for he shall save his people” not from the wrath to come, not from the fire that is not quenched, not from future retribution in any form (though this also he shall do), but first and chiefest “from their sins.” Yes, it is this actual weight of sin, under which at this moment you are staggering, that he undertakes to remove. It is a present strength, a present cleansing, a present renewal, a present salvation, that he promises to you. This faith the highest form of faith will indeed remove mountains. “I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me.” “Only believe,” and thou shalt be saved. “Lord, I believe; help Thou mine unbelief.”

Joseph B. Lightfoot (1828-1889) was an English Anglican scholar and Bishop of Durham, whose works on the New Testament and the early Church Fathers remain influential. He served as professor of divinity at Cambridge and canon of St. Paul’s Cathedral in London prior to his episcopal consecration.