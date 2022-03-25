From Tractates on John, 111 (ca. 416-417)

We cannot doubt that the true believer is with Christ by faith… When he said to God the Father, “I will that they also whom you have given me be with me where I am,” Christ spoke exclusively of that sight wherein we shall see him as he is. Let no one disturb the clearness of the meaning by any cloudy contradiction, but let what follows furnish its testimony to the words that precede. For after saying, “I will that they also be with me where I am,” Christ went on immediately to add, “That they may behold my glory, which you gave me: for you loved me before the foundation of the world.” “That they may behold,” Christ said, not, that they may believe. This is faith’s wages, not faith itself…When we shall see that glory of the Son, then of a certainty shall take place the judgment of the quick and the dead, and then shall the wicked be taken away that he may not behold the glory of the Lord; and what glory, save that of his Godhead? For blessed are the pure in heart, for they shall see God….

“When Christ,” Paul says, “who is your life, shall appear, then shall you also appear with him in glory,” Col. 3:4. Then shall we appear as that which we then shall be; for it shall then be apparent that it was not without good grounds that we believed and hoped we should become so, before it actually took place. The Father will do this. Christ, after saying, “That they may behold my glory, which you gave me,” immediately added, “For you loved me before the foundation of the world.” For in Christ, the Father loved us also before the foundation of the world, and then foreordained what he was to do in the end of the world.

“O righteous Father,” Christ says, “the world has not known you.” … “And I have made known to them,” Christ says, “your name, and will make it known.” I have made it known by faith, I will make it known by sight; I have made it known to those whose present sojourn in a strange land has its appointed end, I will make it known to those whose reign as kings shall be endless. “That the love,” Christ adds, “with which you have loved me, may be in them, and I in them.”… The love with which the Father loved the Son is within us also because we are Christ’s members and are loved in Christ, since Christ is loved in the totality of his person, as both head and members.

St. Augustine (354-430) was a theologian and philosopher who served as Bishop of Hippo Regius in North Africa. He was a voluminous author, whose writings about God’s grace, the Sacraments, and the Church have been profoundly influential in the development of Western Christianity. His Tractates on John are a series of expository homilies he delivered in his cathedral in Hippo. His feast day is August 26.