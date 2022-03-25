From Holy Living, 4.7 (1650)

All prayer must be made with faith and hope, that is, we must certainly believe we shall receive the grace which God has commanded us to ask; and we must hope for such things which he has permitted us to ask, and our hope shall not be in vain, though we miss what is not absolutely promised, because we shall at least have an equal blessing in the denial as in the grant. And, therefore, the former conditions must first be secured; that is, that we ask for things that are necessary, or at least good and innocent and profitable…

Our prayers must be fervent, intense, earnest, and importunate, when we pray for things of high concernment and necessity. “Continuing instant in prayer; striving in prayer; laboring fervently in prayer; night and day, praying exceedingly; praying always with all prayer,’ as St. Paul writes. “Watching unto prayer,” as St. Peter writes. “Praying earnestly,” as St. James writes…

Pray for it as earnestly as you may desire it. Our desires must be lasting, and our prayers frequent, assiduous, and continual; not asking for a blessing once, and then leaving it, but daily renewing our suits, and exercising our hope, and faith, and patience, and long-suffering, and religion, and resignation, and self-denial, in all the degrees we shall be put to.

Jeremy Taylor (1613-1667) was an Anglican cleric, the author of the twin devotional manuals, The Rules and Exercises of Holy Living and Holy Dying. Classed among the Caroline Divines, he was famed in his time as a preacher and moral theologian, Taylor served as chaplain to King Charles I, and after the Restoration, became Bishop of Down and Connor in Ireland. He is commemorated on August 13 on the liturgical calendars of many Anglican churches.