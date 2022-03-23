People & Places: March 23, 2022

Appointments

The Very Rev. Canon Dr. Christopher Brown is the Diocese of Dallas’s canon to the ordinary and dean of the Stanton School for Ministry.

The Rev. William J. Buracker is interim rector of All Saints,’ Chevy Chase, Md.

The Rev. Walt Burgess is interim rector of Copley Parish, Joppatowne, Md.

The Rev. Joe Chambers is rector of Trinity, Danville, Ky.

The Rev. Don Chancellor is interim rector of Nativity, Greenwood, Miss.

The Rev. Canon David Ulloa Chavez is the Diocese of Arizona’s canon for border ministries.

The Rev. Cindy Christopher is parish deacon at Trinity, Towson, Md.

The Rev. Lawrence Civali is priest in charge of St. Paul’s, West Chester, Pa.

The Rev. Richard Clark is associate rector at St. John’s, Charlotte, N.C.

The Very Rev. Vanessa Clark is dean and rector of Trinity Cathedral, Omaha, Neb.

The Rev. Steve Clifton is interim priest at Grace, Sandersville. Ga.

The Very Rev. Samuel Colley-Toothaker is dean of St. James’ Cathedral, Fresno, Calif.

The Ven. Loretta Collins is the Diocese of Easton’s archdeacon.

The Rev. Charles Collwell is interim rector of St. Margaret’s, Plainview, N.Y.

The Rev. Sally Cook is extended supply priest at St. Andrew’s, Pickerington, Ohio.

The Rev. Canon Amy Chambers Cortright is the Diocese of Lexington’s canon to the ordinary.

Ms. Claire DeBow Cotten is the Diocese of Alabama’s director of mission funding.

The Rev. Don Davidson is interim priest in charge of St. Paul’s, Flint, Mich.

The Rev. Charlie deGravelles is priest in charge of Nativity, Rosedale, La.

The Rev. Annemarie Delgado is executive director of the Wyoming Interfaith Network.

The Ven. Hailey McKeefry Delmas is the Diocese of Northern California’s archdeacon.

The Rev. Cathy Dempsey-Sims is long-term supply priest at St. James,’ Batavia, N.Y.

The Rev. Elizabeth DeNauw is vicar of St. Stephen’s, Colebrook, N.H.

Mr. Rob Devlin is executive director of the Southwestern Association of Episcopal Schools.

The Rev. Melissa Dezhbod is chaplain resident for Danbury Hospital, Danbury, and missional curate of Holy Spirit, West Haven, Conn.

The Rev. Isaias Gibson is a church planter in the Diocese of Texas.

The Rev. Desmond Goonesekera is assistant rector for pastoral care at Holy Apostles,’ Katy, Texas.

The Rev. Billie Mae Gordon is interim priest at St. John’s, Holbrook, Mass.

The Rev. Beth Hendrix is curate of St. Mark’s Cathedral, Shreveport, La.

The Rev. Lise Hildebrandt is interim priest at St. John’s, Gloucester, Mass.

The Rev. Dr. J. Lee Hill is the Diocese of Virginia’s missioner of racial justice and healing.

The Rev. Donna Hines is priest in charge of Glebe Church, Suffolk, Va.

The Rev. Jean Hite is priest in charge of St. Raphael’s, Fort Myers Beach, Fla.

The Rev. Canon Tim Hodapp is the Episcopal Church in Connecticut’s canon for mission advancement and coaching.

The Rev. Richard Hogue is associate for congregational life at St. Paul’s Cathedral, San Diego, Calif.

The Rev. Joyce Holmes is priest in charge of St. Wilfred’s, Sarasota, Fla.

The Rev. Portia Hopkins is chaplain of the Belfry at the University of California-Davis.

The Rev. Wendy Huber is rector of St. Peter’s, Basalt, Colo.

The Rev. Abidhanathar John is priest in charge of Ascension, Rochester, N.Y.

The Rev. Benita Keene Johnson is assisting clergy at Cathedral of the Incarnation, Baltimore.

The Rev. Candine Johnson is chaplain of St. Margaret’s School, Tappahannock, Va.

The Rev. Canon Kellaura Johnson is the Diocese of Texas’ canon for transition ministry.

The Rev. Natalie Johnson is interim rector of St. Paul’s, Seattle.

The Rev. Copeland Johnston is rector of St. Thomas,’ Bath, N.C.

The Rev. Kathleen Smith Jones is parish deacon of Grace, Brunswick, and St. Luke’s, Brownsville, Md.

The Rev. Roberta Kraft is chaplain of St. Francis House, University of Wisconsin, Madison.

The Rev. Charles Kramer is priest in charge of St. Andrew’s, Walden, and St. Francis of Assisi, Montgomery, N.Y.

The Rev. Jeff Krantz is vicar of St. David’s, Laurinburg, N.C.

The Rev. Dr. Susan Kraus is priest in charge of St. Columba’s, Boothbay Harbor, Maine.

The Rev. Liz Kronenberg is vicar of St. John’s, La Verne, Calif.

The Rev. Denise LaVetty is parish deacon at Incarnation, Manhattan, N.Y.

The Rev. Karen Davis Lawson is rector of St. David’s, Cambria Heights, Queens, N.Y.

The Rev. Alison Lee is interim priest at Epiphany, Flagstaff, Ariz.

The Rev. Nathaniel Jung-Chul Lee is associate rector at St. Mark’s-in-the-Bowery and Incarnation, Manhattan, N.Y.

The Rev. John Lein is rector of Trinity, Milford, Mass.

The Rev. Jon Levelle is priest in charge of Emmanuel, Adams, N.Y.

The Rev. David Matson is priest in charge of St. Matthew’s, Lisbon Falls, Maine.

The Rev. Christian Maxfield is priest in charge of St. John’s, Pine Island, Fla.

The Rev. Dr. Jane Maynard is interim priest at St. Thomas,’ Medina, Wash.

The Rev. Stephen Mazingo is senior associate rector for family ministry at St. John’s, Wake Forest, N.C.

The Rev. Gayle McCarty is interim rector of St. Timothy’s, Southhaven, and Holy Cross, Olive Beach, Miss.

The Rev. Margaret McGhee is rector of St. Paul’s, Manhattan, Kan.

The Rev. Dorian McGlannan is interim rector of St. Stephen’s, Oak Harbor, Wash.

The Rev. John McGinn is interim priest at Trinity, Marshfield, Mass.

The Rev. Brandon McGinnis is assistant rector of St. Paul’s, Waco, Texas.

The Rev. Lisa Stanley McIndoo is rector of Holy Apostles,’ Collierville, Tenn.

The Rev. Dylan Mello is the Episcopal Church in Connecticut’s Northwest and Southwest Region missionary.

The Rev. Steve Meysing is rector of Our Savior, North Platte, Neb.

The Very Rev. David Michaud is dean of the Diocese of Easton’s Southern Convocation.

The Rev. Susan Rebecca Michelfelder is interim rector of Good Shepherd, Rocky Mount, N.C.

The Rev. David Miller is rector of St. Anne’s, DeSoto, Texas.

The Rev. Derek Miller is rector of St. Peter’s, Ellicott City, Md.

The Rev. Canon Kathleen S. Milligan is priest in charge of St. Stephen’s, Newton, Iowa.

The Rev. Galen Mirate is rector of St. Paul’s, Albany, Ga.

The Rev. Alex Velez Montes is the Diocese of Texas’s missioner for congregational vitality.

The Rev. Matthew David Morris is associate priest and digital missioner at Grace Memorial, Portland, Ore.

The Rev. Canon Dan Morrow is priest in charge of Ascension, Munich, Germany.

The Rev. Jonathan D. Musser is rector of St. Anne’s, Damascus, Md.

The Very Rev. Richard Nelson is dean of the Diocese of Georgia’s Albany Convocation.

The Rev. Benjamin Udochukwu Nnaji is priest in charge of St. David’s, St. Edmund’s, St. Simeon’s, and Mision San Juan Bautista, Bronx, N.Y.

Ms. Aubrey O’Connor is the Diocese of Idaho’s diocesan coordinator and assistant to the bishop.

The Rev. Timothy O’Leary is rector of St. Barnabas,’ Glen Ellyn, Ill.

The Rev. Cameron O’Riley is associate priest at All Saints, New Albany, Ohio.

The Rev. Dr. David Perkins is interim rector of Christ Church, Valdosta, Ga.

The Rev. Dr. James Pevehouse is priest in charge of St. Mark’s, Beaumont, Texas.

The Rev. Patrick Pierce is interim rector of St. Mark’s, Lappans, Md.

The Rev. Richard Pike is interim priest at St. Stephen’s and St. Martin’s, Brooklyn.

The Rev. Jose Manuel Pinell Mendieta is priest in charge of St. Mark’s-La Guadalupana, Wilson, N.C.

The Rev. Paul Pradat is rector of Christ Church, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

The Rev. Victoria Pretti is rector of St. Martha’s, Bethany Beach, Del.

The Rev. Ben Randall is senior associate rector of Galilee Church, Virginia Beach, Va.

The Rev. Genevieve Razim is rector of All Saints,’ Austin, Texas.

The Rev. Dr. Robin Reed is rector of St. Francis, Lake Placid, Fla.

The Rev. Elizabeth Rees is upper school chaplain at St. Stephen & St. Agnes’ School, Alexandria, Va.

The Rev. Canon Alison Reid is the Diocese of Louisiana’s canon missioner.

The Rev. Jesus Reyes is rector of St. Luke’s-San Lucas, Vancouver, Wash.

The Rev. Dawn Reynolds is rector of St. Andrew’s, Florence, Ore.

The Rev. Winston Rice is interim rector of Christ Church, Covington, La.

The Rev. Christopher Richardson is the Diocese of Southern Ohio’s associate for children, youth, and campus ministry.

The Rev. Nathan Ritter is rector of Christ Church, Cooperstown, N.Y.

The Rev. Canon Jason Roberson is the Diocese of Southeast Florida’s canon for congregational vitality and transitions.

The Rev. Steven Spicer is rector of Grace, Hopkinsville, Ky.

The Rev. Nancy Springer is associate rector of St. Francis,’ Canyon Lake, Texas.

The Rev. Cameron Spoor is assistant vicar of Incarnation, Austin, Texas.

The Rev. Dr. Lee Stephens is vicar of St. Bede’s, Cleveland, Okla.

Dr. Travis Stevens is the Diocese of California’s vocations officer and chaplain to Stanford University, Palo Alto.

The Rev. J. Mac Stewart is associate priest at All Saints,’ Chevy Chase, Md.

The Rev. Leslie Stewart is the Diocese of Texas’ missioner for congregational vitality-new communities.

The Rev. Keisha Stokes is rector of Zion, Palmyra, N.Y.

The Rev. Dr. Shawn Strout is associate dean of chapel and assistant professor of worship at Virginia Theological Seminary, Alexandria Va.

The Rev. Michael Sweeney is middle school chaplain for St. Christopher’s School, Richmond, Va.

The Rev. Steven Tamke is rector of Christ Church, Manhasset, N.Y.

The Rev. Dr. James Taylor is rector of St. George’s, The Villages, Fla.

The Rev. Rachel Thomas is the Episcopal Church in Connecticut’s Southeast and South-Central Region missionary.

The Rev. John D. Willard is superintending presbyter of Rosebud Mission West, Mission, S.D.

The Rev. Jim Williamson is priest in charge of St. Edmund the Martyr, Arcadia, Fla.

The Rev. Reese Wiggins is parish priest of St. Stephen’s, Innis, La.

The Rev. Peter Wong is rector of Trinity, New Orleans, La.

The Rev. Christian Wood is rector of St. John’s, Tampa, Fla.

The Rev. L.D. Wood-Hull is rector of All Saints,’ Western Springs, Ill.

The Rev. Joseph Woodfin is rector of St. Peter’s, Fernandina Beach, Fla.

The Rev. Whitney Edwards Zimmerman is vicar of Varina Church, Varina, Va.

Secularizations-Closures

Blessed Sacrament, Green Bay, Wis.

Christ the King, Stayton, Ore.

St. Alexis,’ Jackson, Miss.

St. Cuthbert’s, Oakland, Calif.

St. Cyprian’s, Detroit

St. George’s, Chadwicks, N.Y.

St. John’s, Great Bend, Kan.

St. Paul’s, Brownville, N.Y.

St. Peter’s, Bloomfield, N.Y.

St. Stephen’s, Elwood, Ind.