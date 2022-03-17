New: 3/27 TLC Online

The March 27 Education issue of The Living Church is available online to registered subscribers.

Our cover package looks at the war in Ukraine from multiple directions.

Richard J. Mammana Jr. notes that Christians are at war with Christians for the first time in decades, and gathers the thoughts of church leaders from the Orthodox, Catholic, and Anglican traditions.

Mark Edington, who oversees the Episcopal churches closest to the fighting as Bishop of the Convocation of Episcopal Churches in Europe, describes it as a crisis of faith.

And Kirk Petersen explores the complications of donating to the Ukrainian people through the Episcopal Church.

In News, Kirk explains why the venerable organization formerly known as CEEP has rebranded itself as the Episcopal Parish Network.

Robyn Douglass interviews an Australian bishop on the confrontation over human sexuality that General Synod will face in May.

Lauren Anderson has the story of Storymakers, a religious curriculum developer for children that launched just before the pandemic, and has grown while supporting churches’ formation efforts.

The youth coordinator of the Anglican Church of Congo runs a peace center in a region beset by violence, Jesse Masai reports.

In Cultures, Dennis Raverty continues his tour of the artistic treasures of Episcopal churches in New York City.

An editorial endorses the proposal to let the broader Anglican Communion have a larger role in selecting the next Archbishop of Canterbury — a cleric who both leads the Church of England and anchors the global Instruments of Communion.

All this plus more news, book reviews, obituaries, and Sunday’s Readings, from an independent voice serving the Episcopal Church and the Anglican Communion since 1878. Consider subscribing today.

NEWS

The Church Organizes Its Ukraine Efforts

By Kirk Petersen

EDITORIAL

Lead, Church of England

FEATURES

StoryMakers Broadens its Curriculum Audience

By Lauren Anderson

Churches Address Crisis in Ukraine

By Richard Mammana

By Richard Mammana

The Crisis of Faith That Is Ukraine | By Mark Edington

The Peacemakers of Bunia | By Jesse Masai

CULTURES

Memory, Simulation, and a Usable Past

By Dennis Raverty

BOOKS

Discovering Luke | Review by Garwood Anderson

Brazos Theological Commentary on the Bible:

Ephesians and 1 & 2 Thessalonians

Review by Rob Price

Ephesians and 1 & 2 Thessalonians Review by Rob Price A Letter to the Church and the Next Generation

Review by Sloane Graff

The Apostles' Creed: For All God's Children

Review by Emily R. Hylden

Review by Emily R. Hylden

