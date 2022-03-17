New: 3/27 TLC Online

The Living Church

Clerics and others gathered in Kyiv in 2018, seeking unity among Orthodox churches | Photo: President of Ukraine via Wikimedia

Our cover package looks at the war in Ukraine from multiple directions.

Richard J. Mammana Jr. notes that Christians are at war with Christians for the first time in decades, and gathers the thoughts of church leaders from the Orthodox, Catholic, and Anglican traditions.

Mark Edington, who oversees the Episcopal churches closest to the fighting as Bishop of the Convocation of Episcopal Churches in Europe, describes it as a crisis of faith.

And Kirk Petersen explores the complications of donating to the Ukrainian people through the Episcopal Church.

In News, Kirk explains why the venerable organization formerly known as CEEP has rebranded itself as the Episcopal Parish Network.

Robyn Douglass interviews an Australian bishop on the confrontation over human sexuality that General Synod will face in May.

Lauren Anderson has the story of Storymakers, a religious curriculum developer for children that launched just before the pandemic, and has grown while supporting churches’ formation efforts.

The youth coordinator of the Anglican Church of Congo runs a peace center in a region beset by violence, Jesse Masai reports.

In Cultures, Dennis Raverty continues his tour of the artistic treasures of Episcopal churches in New York City.

An editorial endorses the proposal to let the broader Anglican Communion have a larger role in selecting the next Archbishop of Canterbury — a cleric who both leads the Church of England and anchors the global Instruments of Communion.

All this plus more news, book reviews, obituaries, and Sunday's Readings, from an independent voice serving the Episcopal Church and the Anglican Communion since 1878.

NEWS

  • The Church Organizes Its Ukraine Efforts
    By Kirk Petersen

EDITORIAL

  • Lead, Church of England

FEATURES

  • StoryMakers Broadens its Curriculum Audience
    By Lauren Anderson
  • Churches Address Crisis in Ukraine
    By Richard Mammana
  • The Crisis of Faith That Is Ukraine | By Mark Edington
  • The Peacemakers of Bunia | By Jesse Masai

CULTURES

  • Memory, Simulation, and a Usable Past
    By Dennis Raverty

BOOKS

  • Discovering Luke | Review by Garwood Anderson
  • Brazos Theological Commentary on the Bible:
    Ephesians and 1 & 2 Thessalonians
    Review by Rob Price
  • A Letter to the Church and the Next Generation
    Review by Sloane Graff
  • The Apostles’ Creed: For All God’s Children
    Review by Emily R. Hylden

OTHER DEPARTMENTS

  • People & Places
  • Sunday’s Readings

