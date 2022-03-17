In Our Own Languages We Hear Them

“The Spirit himself bears witness with our spirit” (Rom. 8:16a).

After the Ascension all the believers knew that Jesus had departed from the world they knew, and they would never see him nor spend time with him as they had. Jesus’ last words are, “Behold, I am sending the promise of my Father upon you. But stay in the city until you are clothed with power from on high” (Luke 24:49). The city is Jerusalem, where Jesus had been crucified and where his first resurrection appearances had taken place. “Stay in the city,” he had said — surely so that the Spirit would be manifested by the believers in the same place, the capital of the nation.

Like Passover when the last days of Jesus’ earthly life had been played out, Pentecost is also a feast of the Jews. This meant that the city was full of celebrants. As the lesson from Acts shows, there were “devout Jews from every nation under heaven” in the city. The outpouring of the Spirit is accompanied by a phenomenon that draws a large crowd — the sound of the disciples speaking in languages that the many foreigners recognize as their own, which the disciples could not have learned.

This “speaking in tongues” — described elsewhere in the New Testament as one of the gifts of the Spirit — is apparently not the ability to converse in a foreign language that one had not learned, but rather inspired speech that arises from the heart rather than the mind, and in this case limited to the praises of God. The lesson does not mention whether the disciples themselves knew what they were saying, but it is clear that those who heard the sound did know what was being said, for it is they who announce that they are hearing the praises of God.

As is almost always the case when there is a powerful sign from God, there are some who postulate a purely natural (but illogical and unreasonable) explanation: “They are filled with new wine” — as if a bunch of drunks could praise God in languages they have never learned. Peter explains the event as the fulfillment of the prophecy in Joel that the Spirit would be poured out upon all flesh, i.e., no longer limited to those called to be prophets and visionaries.

The lectionary also sets it over against the account in Genesis 11 of the confusion of languages that God effected when the human race, in rebellion against him but unified as a single race, attempted to build a tower up to heaven. By the gift of the Spirit to believers in Jesus, the dispersion of human rebels begins to be reversed with a harmony of tongues blending in the praises of God.

Look It Up

What “inspired word” (see Rom. 8:15) did Paul teach is the one (perhaps above all) that believers are able to utter by the indwelling of the Spirit?

Think About It

What makes it difficult even for devout Christians to believe that God works supernaturally?