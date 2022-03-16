Winning Jesus’ Way

By Audrey Scanlan

I was thinking the other day about the games of my childhood.

Not the board games that we played on rainy days or on dark winter afternoons in front of the fireplace, but outdoor games. Games that we resorted to when our mothers stood, dishrag in one hand, holding the screen door open with the other, imploring us to “go out and play.”

We spent a lot of time outside as children. And we played, with the neighborhood kids, all sorts of games: kick the can, hide and seek, king of the hill, four square, tetherball. Those were our favorites.

We didn’t have enough kids to play games requiring large teams, like football or baseball. I remember one particularly sad afternoon when my brother and I took on the boy next door and his sister in the “softball World Series,” which seemed to take forever and was thoroughly exhausting because each team consisted of only two people.

As I was thinking about these other games, what occurred to me was that “success,” the winning of the game, required one person being singled out as “best.”

The winner in kick the can is the one who can relegate all of the other players to the jail.

The winner in hide and seek is the one who can stay hidden the longest, alone.

King of the hill — the winner in that game is obvious, isn’t it?

And four square and tetherball also are “won” by eliminating the other contestants.

As I reflected on the readings for today, particularly the reading from the Acts of the Apostles and the Gospel reading, the training that I received on my childhood playground seemed, suddenly, very antithetical to the Christian way.

I love the reading from Acts. It is the tail end of the story of the Apostle Peter’s vision about how God was calling the nascent Church to extend its arms more widely and to welcome Gentiles to the Jesus movement. It is about drawing people in, and increasing the circle, in order to promote health and vitality and God’s mission — not making distinctions and pushing people out in order to gain strength or to be victorious.

Peter was hesitant to accept this new way that God had laid out for him in the vision.

The vision was of a sheet floating down from heaven, containing all sorts of animals, reptiles, and birds, and God told Peter to “get up, kill, and eat.” This was scary for Peter. It urged him to break the rules of “keeping kosher” by eating foods unlawful in his religious system. And, really, it was a metaphor for more than Peter’s dinner menu. What God intended in this vision was for Peter to recognize a much larger, more inclusive vision of the Jesus movement that would welcome people like Cornelius, the Roman Centurion to whom he was led, into the followers of the Way.

Broadening the reach.

Sharing the Good News.

Becoming inclusive.

The gospel lesson aims a little different at inclusivity.

Inclusivity is its long view, I think, but not at the cost of moral responsibility and retaining Christian virtue. The Gospel lesson comes from John’s farewell discourse. Jesus is headed to Jerusalem and to the cross. These words of Jesus’ come as part of the “last lesson” to his disciples, in which he underscores all that he has taught them in their brief three years together.

Imagine the responsibility of continuing a divine movement to extend to the end of the ages with just a three-year apprenticeship. It was a short internship for the disciples, and so they listen carefully to these last teachings of their Lord: “Love one another.” It seems pretty simple — doesn’t it? — to boil down the whole Christian message and Jesus’ teaching to this three-word commandment, but that’s what it is. That’s what he does. Jesus says: “Love one another.” And then he adds, “because it is by this love that others will know you to be my disciples.”

I believe that Jesus’ long view was for the gospel message of love to flow in and through the whole world. And yet for that message to remain true and to have integrity, it needed to be practiced and recognizable, especially in the circle of those charged with transmitting the message.

Draw the circle wide.

Share the gospel of love.

But live it, too.

Walk the talk.

Today, in a few short moments, we will celebrate with two dear souls as they are confirmed and received into our church. And all of us will, in the sacrament of Confirmation and the Rite of Reception, have the opportunity to renew our Baptismal Vows. I wonder, as we celebrate this “insider” act of confirming and welcoming and affirming our beliefs, if we can do so with the vision to extend ourselves and the Christian message more fully into the community.

I spend a lot of time talking about something called the “Missional Church” movement. I believe that the Missional Church is one of the ways God is opening for us the next chapter of our Christian movement. The Missional Church says, in a nutshell, that the lines between insiders and outsiders need to be erased. That God is active in the world, out there, and calls to us, beckons to us, to join God in the work of healing and reconciliation.

We are to spend less time worrying about how to maintain the structure of the institutional Church, and more time in the world, engaging in acts of mission and charity, love and service. We are to receive as much as we give, in our acts of charity, forming relationships with those whom we serve. Sharing love as well as resources. Drawing the circle wider. Seeing our mission field as the places where we walk everyday — at our workplaces, in grocery stores, on the soccer field — and seeing every place that we step as an opportunity to extend God’s love and mercy.

It’s not new, really. In fact, it’s right from the mouth of Jesus: “Love one another.” Inside and outside.

God knows, we need a little bit of love.

I wonder what it would be like for you to spend some time noticing, in the course of a day, how God’s love flows from you and to you. How have you shown compassion and caring to another in this past week? It is the backbone of the Christian tradition. And how have you received that love? Sometimes it is harder to receive than it is to give.

When we live in a culture that uses love as its currency, we cannot help but broaden the circle, widen our reach, and see that Christianity is about community. It’s not about being king of the hill or tetherball champ or the one left, hiding in a hole somewhere, “triumphant” at hide and seek.

No, it’s about sharing love with each other. Beginning here, so that others may know that we are Jesus’ disciples and that his love may extend to the end of the ages.

The Rt. Rev. Dr. Audrey C. Scanlan is Bishop of Central Pennsylvania.