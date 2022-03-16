We Shall Be Like Him

By Mac Stewart

“A new commandment I give to you, that you love one another.” That one will sound quite familiar to those of you who were here with us for the liturgies of Holy Week. The new commandment that Jesus gave right after he washed his disciples’ feet, the mandatum novum as the Latin has it, is what we commemorated on Maundy Thursday. Fr. Mark and I took our Lord’s command to heart and washed the feet of his disciples, you, the faithful of this parish, as a symbol of the way Christ calls us each and all to serve one another in sacrificial love. “Even as I have loved you,” the Lord says, “so you also must love one another.”

Now, if you did join us for the liturgies of Holy Week — and even if you didn’t — you know what came next. The day after Maundy Thursday is Good Friday, when our Lord hung upon the cross as the Lamb of God who took away the sins of the world. “No man has greater love than this,” he had said to his disciples, “that he lay down his life for his friends.” And that’s what Jesus did for us that dark and terrible Friday long ago. He laid down his life for us all, and called us to be his friends. He submitted himself to agony, scourging, thorns, bitter mockery, and an excruciating death, for us. “Even as I have loved you, so you also must love one another.”

You see the problem. How could we ever do what he did? How could we ever love the way he loved? Jesus was not just any old guy, after all. True, he was like us in every way, a full human being in every sense of the word. But he wasn’t just that. He wasn’t just a particularly insightful teacher who got on the wrong side of the authorities. He wasn’t even just a powerful, miracle-working, injustice-denouncing prophet who made the wrong people angry.

Jesus was and is God in the flesh, the God whom St. John tells us is love itself. And the love that God is is not an idea or an abstraction, but the concretely blazing fire of compassion, mercy, longsuffering, self-giving goodness that called the world into being and sustains it at every moment. In Jesus Christ was the full power of the love that moves the sun and the other stars, the love that holds together the molecules in this room, the love that gives you your every breath, the love that in him was stronger than death. If that’s how Jesus loved, then how could we ever love like that? How could we have for one another the same love that he has for us, when Jesus was by nature so perfectly transparent to the love that made all things?

Well, the short answer is, by our own efforts, we can’t. We get a fairly developed picture in the Bible of what love is supposed to look like, a sort of expansion or commentary on Jesus’ command to love as he does. You can think of his prescriptions in the Sermon on the Mount: turn the other cheek; go the extra mile; give to those who beg; pray for your enemies. They are instructions to us, true.

But they are also all things that Jesus himself did on his way to his death for us: he gave his back to the smiters; walked the long miles of the way of the cross; gave his blessing to those who wept for him; and even prayed for the forgiveness of his executioners. Or you can think of that famous hymn to love in 1 Corinthians 13, the one that’s typically read at weddings. Love, Paul says, is patient and kind, not jealous or boastful or arrogant or rude; it rejoices in the right; it is forbearing, trusting, hopeful and courageous. There’s an old catechetical device in the evangelical world where a group leader will read this passage from 1 Corinthians, but every time the word “love” appears, they will replace it with Jesus. “Jesus is patient, Jesus is kind; Jesus is not boastful or arrogant” and so forth. And that’s all true, even though it might be a little cheesy.

What we must avoid, though, in looking at this developed picture of Jesus’ love that we get in the New Testament, is the idea that Jesus is merely a model for our imitation. We look at him, we see the way we’re supposed to act, and then we go off and do it. That will result in one of two things. Either we will try so hard to do all the things Jesus did that we will pretty quickly flame out in frustration or even bitter despair when the world and the people around us seem to resistthe love we want to show, when our desire to fix people’s problems doesn’t ever seem to reach a resolution. We’ll get tired, burn out, and give up.

Or, on the other hand, in order to avoid the potential for failure but still feel like we’re doing what we’re supposed to, we’ll abstract out Jesus’ command to love from having any actual concrete purchase on the flesh and blood reality of people around us. Instead of washing people’s feet, we’ll advocate for foot-washing; we’ll join the Facebook group supporting foot-washers and give a little money each month to the Foot-washers Association of America.

The trouble with this is that Jesus’ commands to love were never abstract or merely idealistic. He didn’t just say, “feed the hungry”; he said you (here) give them (there) something to eat. He didn’t just say, “love one another”; he got down on his knees and washed his disciples’ feet; it can’t get much more concrete and personal than that. Love is not abstract; it’s a call to serve the particular people that God has placed in front of you: your wife, your kids, your parents, your coworkers, your neighbors, and — above all — the people sitting right next to you when you come to worship the Lord. Whether it results in burnout or abstraction, then, setting Jesus up as a mere model will make us miss the real force of his “love one another as I have loved you.”

What, then, does this mean? How has Jesus not simply given us an impossible commandment, a model that we could never hope to imitate? We get a hint at an answer when we return to our Gospel for today: “Where I am going, you cannot come,” he had said to them. Now we might think at first hearing that this actually seems to compound the problem; it seems to be a confirmation of the impossibility we’ve been talking about: Yes, that’s exactly the problem, Jesus; we can’t do what you do, we can’t go where you go; you have the Love that moves the stars within you, coursing through your being; what could we ever be in comparison to that?

But if we’re tempted to think that, then we just have to keep reading in John’s Gospel. The next passage after our reading for the day says this: “Simon Peter said to him, ‘Lord, where are you going?’ Jesus answered, ‘Where I am going you cannot follow me now; but you shall follow afterward’” (John 13:36). Later he puts it even more strongly: “when I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and will take you to myself, that where I am you may be also” (John 14:3).

Jesus is not just an inimitable model; he is our Savior. He doesn’t just tell us where to go; he prepares a place for us. He doesn’t just convict us by his perfect life for how short we fall of his blazing charity; he actually enables us to live by the very some love that courses through his being, and carries us to our final destination by the power at work within us.

This is already true of us, inasmuch as Christ has sent to us, his disciples, his Holy Spirit, and the very love that lived in him, the love that moves the stars, now lives inside of us as well. We’ll celebrate this reality in just a few weeks on Pentecost. But it’s also true that this is a promise of which, so long as we are here below, we will always be awaiting the complete fulfillment.

Our moral lives are not static; when we take two steps forward, growing more into the likeness of Christ, we just as easily take one (or two or three) steps back. “It does not yet appear what we shall be,” says St. John. That is, we don’t yet see the full manifestation of what Christ is doing inside us, what his power is working within us, how he is molding us through all our trials and temptations and sufferings in this world to be conformed to his image, to be made like him in every way.

That’s not yet fully manifest. But we do know, St. John continues, “that when he appears we shall be like him, for we shall see him as he is” (1 John 3:2). That’s our destiny: to be made like Christ by his grace; to become entirely consumed by the fire of love that consumed him.

And in the meantime, the way we allow this grace to take more and more hold of us is to keep our eyes on the prize. We’re given today from the Book of Revelation the culminating image in all of Scripture, the ultimate and unshakeable promise of the future that awaits us in Christ and because of Christ.

We see the holy city, the new Jerusalem, coming down out of heaven from God, prepared as a bride adorned for her husband. That’s what God has called us to become in his Church: a bride beaming and radiant with purity and joy, overwhelmed and transfigured from within by his infinite love for us.

When the psalmist says, “I lift up my eyes to the hills,” this is the vision upon which he is looking. And this is where we must look too. The promise of becoming the spotless bride of Christ is the promise that sustains us in this world, the promise that kindles our affections for Jesus, that quickens our hearts to love as he loves. There from his throne he speaks to us who lament our own worn out and paltry love, and he says, “Behold, I make all things new.”

The Rev. Mac Stewart is priest associate at All Saints Episcopal Church, Chevy Chase, Maryland.