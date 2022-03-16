The Shining Bride

From “The Mother of Us All,” The Strong Name, 180-182 (1941)

Beyond this hunger for God, there is a second deep constituent element of our nature connoted by the word Jerusalem, namely, the craving for the fellowship of a beloved community. Man was never made to stand alone. He was made for fellowship. He knows that without fellowship he is a poor creature, only half alive. He needs the society of his brethren. Even in his religion, yes, in his religion more than anywhere else, he feels the necessity of breaking down his isolation, of standing with others, as he turns his face towards the challenge of the ultimate mysteries of life and death and eternity. He wants a satisfying community of kindred minds. He wants the kingdom of heaven, he wants the city of God. He wants – for this is what it comes to, however derisively he may deny it – he wants he Church.

So it was when William Blake dreamt his dream of “building Jerusalem in England’s green and pleasant land.” So it was when John of the Revelation brought his book to a close with a vision that has moved and warmed and thrilled the hearts of men and women ever since: “I saw the holy city, new Jerusalem, coming down from God, out of heaven, prepared as a bride adorned for her husband.” And so it is today wherever – over against the world, challenging the world – stands the Christian community, the nucleus and earnest of the new world-order that is to be. It matters not how plain the buildings where the little community gathers for its worship, it matters not how many flaws and imperfections a sneering critic may detect: wherever two or three are met in Christian fellowship, there is the city of God.

There is the kingdom of heaven already in action. The critic, entering the door of some humble meeting-house or chapel, and looking superciliously around at the bare walls and the little group of toil-worn, undistinguished men and women, may say – “What have I come to? There is nothing here of worth or interest.”

If only his blind soul could see! “Ye are come unto Mount Zion, the city of the living God, the heavenly Jerusalem, and to an innumerable company of angels, and to Jesus.” What matter though the outsider notice only that the shrine is poor, and the faces dull and ordinary, and the words of worship stammering and broken? Christ sees the shining Bride he loves eternally: the new Jerusalem flaming down from God, all glorious out of heaven.

Finally, there is the instinct of immortality. That is the last deep element of our nature symbolized by the name Jerusalem. We have an intuition that death, when it comes to us one day, will not destroy or render void one atom of our eternal being. We have a strange impregnable conviction that death cannot stop us, that we shall go right through it and out at the other side, and that beyond the dark valley there will be the sunshine of an eternal morning.

Long before Shakespeare had ever penned a line or put his famous soliloquy on death and the beyond into Hamlet’s mouth, there was a Christian monk in a French monastery, Bernard of Cluny, who with far deeper insight saw behind the darkness of the grave, and spoke not of an “undiscovered country from whose bourne no traveller returns,” but taught the Church to sing:

O sweet and blessed country,

The home of God’s elect!

O sweet and blessed country,

That eager hearts expect!

Mere sentiment? When Bernard wrote “Jerusalem the golden” eight hundred years ago, the world he saw around him was rotten to the core, and ripe for doom, and plunging back to chaos and primeval darkness; and the hearts of the faithful remnant, Christ’s pitiful minority, looked wistfully beyond earth’s miseries and sorrows, and grew homesick for heaven. Is the instinct of immortality, then, mere sentimental otherworldliness? The nostalgia of the weak and cowardly? On the contrary! It is the virile faith of the heroic and the strong. It is the true essential realism. Let your blind worldling say what he likes: we are strangers here, and exiles, and pilgrims of eternity. The earth is too narrow to hold us. Our citizenship is in the heavenly Jerusalem; and in our Father’s house are many mansions.

Jesus in mercy bring us

To that dear land of rest,

Who art, with God the Father

And Spirit ever blest.

James S. Stewart (1896-1990) was a Scottish Presbyterian minister and professor, who taught New Testament for many years at the University of Edinburgh and was moderator of the Church of Scotland in 1963. He was considered one of the greatest preachers of the twentieth century and wrote several books on the subject. The Strong Name was the first collection of his sermons to be published, the fruit of his work at Edinburgh’s North Morningside Parish Church.