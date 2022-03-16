From Commentary on Acts (1549-1554)

Luke first commends the person of Tabitha on whom the miracle was showed, and that with a double title: that she was Christ’s disciple and that she proved her faith with good works and alms. Luke has often already put this word disciple for a Christian man; and lest we should think that that name was proper to men only, he attributes the same to a woman.

And this title teaches us that Christianity cannot be without doctrine; and that that form of learning is prescribed, that the same Christ may be master to all. This is the chief praise, this is the beginning of holy life, this is the root of all virtues, to have learned of the Son of God the way to live, and the true life. The fruits of good works proceed afterward from faith. By good works I mean the duties of love, wherewith our neighbors are helped; and Luke places the chief kind in alms.

The commendation of liberality is great, because, as the Holy Ghost does witness, it contains in itself the sum of a godly and perfect life. Now we see what titles Tabitha has. For religion toward God or faith goes first; secondly, that she exercised herself in helping the brethren, and specially in relieving the poverty of the poor…

Luke says in plain words that she was sick that he may the more plainly express her death which followed. To the same end he says that the corpse was washed and laid in an upper chamber; therefore, these circumstances serve to make the miracle to be believed. Whereas they carry her not straightway to the grave, but lay her in the upper part of the house, that they may keep her there, we may thereby gather that they had some hope of recovering her life. It is likely that the rite of washing, whereof Luke makes mention, was most ancient; and I do not doubt but that it came from the holy fathers by continual course of times, as if it had been delivered from hand to hand, that in death itself some visible and of the resurrection might comfort the minds of the godly, and lift them up unto some good hope…

There was the same reason for washing the dead which was for the living; the daily washing put them in mind of this, that no man can please God save he who should be purged from his filthiness. So, in the rite of burying, God would have some sign extant whereby men might be admonished that they went polluted out of this life by reason of that filthiness which they had gathered in the world.

John Calvin (1509-1564) was one of the most influential theologians of the Protestant Reformation, who served for many decades as the chief pastor of Geneva. He wrote commentaries on most books of the Bible, which were reworked from lectures he gave to theological students. He is commemorated on May 26 or May 28 on the liturgical calendars of several Anglican churches.