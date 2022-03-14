Why Does Peter Get Dressed?

By Thomas Kincaid

After Jesus’ resurrection on the first Easter, he started making appearances to his disciples and others. Today we’re hearing about one of those times.

Seven of the Apostles had returned to their pre-Jesus work of fishing, and they had been out all night without catching anything. As dawn breaks, Jesus appears on the beach, but they do not recognize him. The apparent stranger convinces them to let down their nets once more, and in doing so they collect the most incredible load of fish. As they see the nets nearly breaking, they realize the stranger is the Lord.

That’s when Peter begins to move like a single-minded child. Abandoning the fish, the ship, and his friends, he moves as rapidly as possible toward Jesus.

Well, almost as rapidly as possible. I want to read St. John’s account, and see if you notice the same odd thing I did: “When Simon Peter heard that it was the Lord, he put on his clothes, for he was stripped for work, and sprang into the sea,” making his way to Jesus.

Why did he put on his clothes? I can understand why all but the most necessary of clothing layers had been shed as he’d worked with the nets all night, but if Peter was going to have to get through the water to get to Jesus, why bother with getting dressed?

We know Peter was in a hurry, so why did he take the time? And once dressed, it seems pretty obvious that his clothes are only going to slow his advance through the water. Perhaps he thought, hey, this is Jesus, so I better look decent. But that doesn’t make sense — because he was going to be soaked through. Getting dressed — and, for that matter, St. John bothering to tell us that Peter took the time to get dressed — doesn’t make a lot of sense.

Turns out, I’m not the only one who finds this detail a little curious. There are a couple of theories out there, and the truth is, we really don’t know. Maybe it’s an unimportant detail and John should have cut it in a later draft but left it in. Maybe there’s something weird about Peter. Maybe he didn’t want to lose his clothes on the boat with this big load of fish. In some sense, who knows?

But John Chrysostom, likely the greatest preacher of the Church’s earliest days, posed what I think is the most interesting hypothesis about why Peter gets dressed.

In order to understand Chrysostom’s idea, we need to remember another famous Peter story from earlier in the Gospel narrative. Pay attention to how the similarities between the two stories give credence to Chrysostom’s theory. In the earlier story, the disciples are again out on a boat without Jesus. And again, Jesus comes to them — in the earlier story he comes walking on the water and, like our Gospel story today, the disciples do not recognize him at first.

In both tales, Peter, upon recognizing the Lord, moves toward him, and in the earlier one, the Gospel text is specific: Peter moves toward Jesus by walking on top of the water. But that only lasts for a moment, because Peter begins to doubt that Jesus can keep him walking on the water, and with that doubt, Peter begins to sink.

So remembering that earlier story, Chrysostom asks this about our Gospel lesson today: What if the reason Peter gets dressed to come to the Lord is because Peter is going to walk on top of the water to get to him?

Admittedly, our text this morning doesn’t mention such an occurrence, and it seems like an odd thing to leave out. But it would explain why Peter puts on his clothes, and why the text makes no mention of Peter being sopping wet when he makes it to shore. As a matter of fact, the text we have today makes no mention at all of Peter’s movement from boat to shore. All we know is Peter recognizes the risen Jesus, abandons anything and anyone else, gets dressed, and hastily moves to shore.

Here’s why it’s important for us to consider the possibility that Peter this time walked all the way on top of the water. In the first story, we are explicitly told by Jesus himself that Peter sinks because he doubts. And then, of course, we all know that during Jesus’ trial and crucifixion, Peter was nowhere to be found — he was too busy denying Jesus just as he had when he sank.

But today, seeing the resurrected Lord on the shore, Peter no longer doubts or denies Jesus for a moment. So perhaps Peter’s faith — having been tested and tried — is finally strong enough that Peter made it all the way to shore on top of the waves.

Peter had been through a lot — we don’t need to rehearse it all here. He had seen some horrible things, and he had done some horrible things himself. He had disobeyed Jesus, he had abandoned his friends, and he had denied Jesus.

And yet his faith had grown. In this story — with a possibly dry Peter making his way from boat to shore fully dressed — we have evidence that faith can grow, and with the growth of faith, so can the faith’s fruits.

Given all that Peter had done to Jesus and to others, given the denials and doubts Peter had shown when Jesus had been right in front of him the whole time, we should take confidence that whatever we have done, our faith can grow.

There are things we are called to do in life. I’ve never been called by God to walk on top of the water, but I have been called by him to do things that I find almost as scary. And sometimes I’ve said yes, but far too often, I’ve said no — I’ve doubted that God would carry me through.

All of us have doubted from time to time that God really wants us to step out in faith. We are in good company with Peter. But then look what happened! Peter saw the Lord, got dressed, and ran atop the waves to see him.

Your faith — and my faith — can grow. If you have said no to the Lord before, that is no reason you need to think you will say no to him again. You and I both can run with abandon toward him — we can increasingly form our lives into a single-minded focus of getting closer to Jesus whenever he suddenly appears on the horizon of our lives.

If at first in serving God — in being the people he calls us to be — if at first in our life with him we find ourselves suddenly sinking in our own doubt, then take heart. He will pull us up out of the water, and then, someday not too far off, he will call us out of the boat again. And that time, it just might be different.

The Rev. Thomas Kincaid is vice rector of Church of the Incarnation in Dallas.