From Tractates on John 21 (ca. 416-417)

Let us applaud and give thanks that we have become not only Christians but Christ himself. Do you understand, beloved, the grace that God our head has given us? Be filled with wonder and joy – we have become veritable Christs. If he is the head and we are the members, we form one complete human being with him. This is what the apostle Paul says: “Let us, then, be children no longer, tossed here and there, carried about by every wind of doctrine.”

He had said previously: “till we become one in faith and in the knowledge of the Son of God, and form that perfect man who is Christ come to full stature.” “Christ come to full stature” is made up of head and members. What is meant by head and members? Christ and his Church. It would be arrogance on our part to arrogate this prerogative to ourselves if he himself had not promised it to us by telling us through his apostle: “You are the body of Christ. Every one of you is a member of it.”

Thus, when the Father shows his works to Christ’s members, it is to Christ that he shows them. This constitutes an astounding but true prodigy: the Father shows to Christ something that Christ knows, and he shows it to Christ through Christ. It is a remarkable and surprising prodigy, but one confirmed by sacred scripture. Are we going to contradict its teachings? Should we not rather try to understand them and render thanks to the author of this precious gift.

What does it mean to say that the Father shows his works to Christ through Christ? He shows them to the members through the head. Here is an example taken from yourself. Suppose you wish to take hold of some object with your eyes closed. Your hand does not know where to go, yet your hand is a member of yours, for it has not been separated from your body. Open your eyes, and your hand will now see where it must go; the member follows the way indicated to it by the head.

Therefore, if an example can be found in you of the truth that your body can show something to your body, do not be surprised that I have said that the Father shows his works to Christ through Christ. For the head shows so that the members might see, and the head teaches so that the members might learn; yet head and members constitute only one person.

St. Augustine (354-430) was a theologian and philosopher who served as Bishop of Hippo Regius in North Africa. He was a voluminous author, whose writings about God’s grace, the Sacraments, and the Church have been profoundly influential in the development of Western Christianity. His Tractates on John are a series of expository homilies he delivered in his cathedral in Hippo. His feast day is August 26.