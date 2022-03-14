He Keeps His Authority Safe and Sound

From Commentary on Acts (1549-1554)

This is the sum of their answer: It is lawful for them, nay, they ought to prefer God before men. God commands us to bear witness to Christ; therefore, it is in vain for you to command us to keep silence. But I have declared before… we ought rather to obey God than men.

God sets men over us with such powers, that he keeps still his own authority safe and sound. Therefore, we must obey rulers so far that the commandment of God is not broken. Whereas power and authority is lawfully used, then it is out of season to make comparison between God and man…

If a magistrate does his duty as he ought, a man shall in vain say that he is contrary to God, seeing that he dissents in nothing… But so soon as rulers do lead us away from the obedience of God, because they strive against God with sacrilegious boldness, their pride must be abated, that God may be above all in authority. Then all smokes of honor vanish away…

And also the Spirit. They [i.e. the apostles] confirm their calling by the effect; for this was a seal to approve their doctrine, seeing that God gave the Holy Spirit to those who believed… The illumination of the Spirit goes before faith, because it is the cause thereof; but other graces follow there afterward, that we may go forward, according to that, “To him that hath shall be given,” (Matthew 13:12.) And if we will be enriched every now and then with new gifts of the Spirit, let us hold out unto God the lap of faith.

John Calvin (1509-1564) was one of the most influential theologians of the Protestant Reformation, who served for many decades as the chief pastor of Geneva. He wrote commentaries on most books of the Bible, which were reworked from lectures he gave to theological students. He is commemorated on May 26 or May 28 on the liturgical calendars of several Anglican churches.