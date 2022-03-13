“Resurrection” (1633)

Moist, with one drop of thy blood, my dry soule

Shall (though she now be in extreme degree

Too stony hard, and yet too fleshly) be

Freed by that drop, from being starved, hard, or foul,

And life, by this death abled, shall control

Death, whom thy death slew; nor shall to me

Fear of first or last death, bring misery,

If in thy little book my name thou enroll,

Flesh in that long sleep is not putrified,

But made that there, of which, and for which ’twas;

Nor can by other means be glorified.

May then sins sleep, and deaths soon from me pass,

That waked from both, I again risen may

Salute the last, and everlasting day.

John Donne (1572-1631) was an English cleric, poet, and scholar, acclaimed as one of the finest preachers of his day. He is widely considered the preeminent metaphysical poet, prized for his inventiveness in the use of metaphor and his dramatic, vigorous style. He was ordained after a political and military career, serving as chaplain at Lincoln’s Inn, and for the last ten years of his life, as dean of St. Paul’s Cathedral. He returned to poetry writing late in life, and a famed collection of his religious verse, the Holy Sonnets, was published posthumously. Donne is commemorated on the liturgical calendar of several Anglican churches on March 31.