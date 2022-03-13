But in Fact

By Bruce Robison

Friends: Grace and peace to you, and joy — and all the riches of God’s favor, on this first morning of the world.

Christ our Passover has been sacrificed for us: therefore let us keep the feast, not with old leaven, neither with the leaven of malice and wickedness; but with the unleavened bread of sincerity and truth (1 Cor. 5).

Christ being raised from the dead dieth no more; death hath no more dominion over him. For in that he died, he died unto sin once: but in that he liveth, he liveth unto God. Likewise reckon ye also yourselves to be dead indeed unto sin, but alive unto God through Jesus Christ our Lord (Rom. 6).

Ash Wednesday is traditionally a day of fasting and prayer, as the last hints on our church calendars of Christmas and Epiphany disappear into the distance and as we begin just barely to make out on the far horizon the outlines of Jerusalem at Holy Week, Good Friday, and the Cross. Valentine’s Day is a day that’s all about love, and that of course is the heart of our Lenten hymn: “What wondrous love is this, O my soul, O my soul? What wondrous love is this that caused the Lord of bliss, to lay aside his crown for my soul, for my soul, to lay aside his crown for my soul?”

And then, the Great Fast ends, and — April Fool’s! A day to surprise by reversing expectations. The third-grade boy puts sugar in the salt cellar and waits to see his family’s reaction at the dinner table. (My mom didn’t think that was as funny as I did, as I recall.) Setting up a situation where one thing is anticipated, but something entirely different happens instead.

And it’s hard to think of any reversal more dramatic than this Easter surprise. Of all the things the friends of Jesus thought might happen in the days after his death, not one of them was ready for this. When the women approach, the angel doesn’t shout “April Fool’s,” but still, what are they supposed to do with this information? He is not here. He is risen. Talk about emotional whiplash! Why do you seek the living among the dead?

Let us pause for a moment this morning, to capture for ourselves in our minds and in our hearts and in our imaginations what Mary felt as she ran from the tomb to the garden. Confusion, fear, complete disorientation. And then what must have happened in her when she heard him say her name, “Mary,” when she looked up into his eyes, and saw him, and knew him. To say that her heart must have skipped a beat seems like the understatement of the year. It was Easter for her, Easter, in a way that it is almost impossible for us to comprehend.

She knew in that moment, without the words to say what she knew, but she knew truth and light and life and love. Forgiveness and release. Hope and fulfillment. All an avalanche in that one disorienting moment. She knew God. Right before her eyes: everything lost in the first garden, now restored, now made new. Cross and resurrection. Christ the perfect sacrifice. Christ the victor. The serpent crushed beneath his feet. Darkness turned to light. Every outstanding debt paid in full. The whole story, it turns out, is true and real. The dew still on the roses, and his gentle and kind presence now all that matters. Nothing left but gratitude and love.

Not just another Easter, but the one and the true and the only Easter. We would pray this morning that the Holy Spirit would rush into our hearts and fill us with his perfect fellowship: the knowledge and love of God, the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ. That he paid that one great price for us. Paid in full. The account is settled. The strife is o’er, the battle done.

We love every custom, every memory and tradition, the wonderful hymns and bright trumpets and all the rest. I’ve told you before about that line that I love in C.S. Lewis. He’s walking to church on Easter morning behind a young family, and the little girl skips along and sings to herself, “Chocolate eggs, and Jesus risen!”

The Sunday morning story is so familiar. All the art and music, anthems and sermons, Hallmark cards, butterflies and rainbows, and all the rest. It all seems so predictable. We’ve been here so many times before. But in truth, in truth, this is the last thing we should have expected, no matter how many Hallmark cards we’ve read, no matter how many Easter eggs we’ve hidden or found.

The last thing we should ever have expected. For 2,000 years skeptics have argued that it didn’t really happen. That it couldn’t have happened. That if it wasn’t a fraud, it was most certainly a figment of their imaginations. At best some kind of mystical, spiritualized, visionary experience. At worst, delusional mass hysteria. And in every generation those who would say that it’s really all some kind of wonderful symbol and metaphor — just to point us forward in some general and emotionally nurturing way.

But to all this, we this morning would simply but emphatically and without reservation respond with the simple declarative statement of St. Paul in 1 Corinthians 15:20: “On the contrary!” To say to every objection, “But in fact Christ has been raised from the dead.” Not in some poetic or mystical sense, but in fact. In fact. We have witnesses, and we know them to be trustworthy and true. This is the power of the cross breaking into history, into this world, into our reality, to accomplish the greatest April Fool’s Day reversal that the world has ever seen.

Since that first hour in the garden, the law of sin and death has ruled our lives and our world with absolute authority. But at the cross Jesus has paid the debt for us, “trampling down death by his death,” defeating the last enemy: for God, with God, in God, as God, triumphantly liberating, once and for all, those he came to save. Lots of trumpets and joyful singing, which is just right. But underneath it all and for 2,000 years the message that brings the whole holy story of God into focus. Once and for all. “In fact Christ has been raised from the dead.”

That lightness that we feel, as we are able to stand up straight for the first time. The weight of judgment lifted from our shoulders. The freedom of that this morning. To know now as we have never known since the time of our first parents what it is to be released. That the one and true Easter Mary knew in the garden, as he said her name, would communicate everything that is true about Easter for us. Not about faith in something that we cannot see, but about faith in someone whom we see this morning standing before us here in the garden.

Forgiveness and release. Hope and fulfillment. The end of everything, the beginning of everything. That moment when you realize that the old familiar story is a true story. The child closes the book. “Mom, Dad: did that really happen? Was it real?” Yes, it did. All these centuries later, still a really good surprise. The best ever.

At the Lamb’s high feast we sing

praise to our victorious King!

Thanks be to God. And again, Easter joy!

The Rev. Bruce Robison is a retired priest of the Episcopal Diocese of Pittsburgh.