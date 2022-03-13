Believing Thomas

By Sarah Puryear

In the Gospel reading for the Second Sunday of Easter, we hear about the first time that Jesus appears to his disciples after his death, a major event that one of his disciples, Thomas, misses for some unrecorded reason. Thomas, as you may know, is often called “Doubting Thomas.” He’s gotten a reputation for being a skeptic because he refused to believe the disciples’ testimony that Jesus had indeed come back from the dead.

Often people shake their heads and think, Poor Thomas, he just couldn’t believe, assuming that of course they would have had faith right on the spot without having seen Jesus. I’ve heard some interpret this story as dismissing doubt and anyone who struggles with it. They sum up the moral of this story as “Faith in Jesus isn’t that hard, and anyone who struggles with believing isn’t really cut out to be Jesus’ disciple.” But if we look closely at this story and this man named Thomas, we find that wrestling with doubt is often part of the journey toward having faith in Jesus.

Our story today begins with the disciples huddled together in a locked room, afraid that their connection to a man executed for claiming to be the Messiah might make them a target for harassment or punishment. But then, suddenly, a man who looks like Jesus shows up out of nowhere in the room, telling them, “Peace be with you.”

Could it be him? He lifts up his hands and they see the nail marks; this is the same Jesus they saw die just a few days earlier. It is all almost too good to be true, except it is happening right before their very eyes. All that collective fear turns to instant, overwhelming joy. But one in their number is missing this encounter, and surely one of the disciples turned to another and said, “Wait till we tell Thomas!”

When Thomas returns and the disciples rush toward him, shouting about how Jesus is alive, Thomas doesn’t share their enthusiasm. Instead, Thomas tells them that he won’t believe it until he can have this firsthand experience for himself: “Unless I see the mark of the nails in his hands, and put my finger in the mark of the nails and my hand in his side, I will not believe.”

For this response, Thomas often gets characterized as stubborn, hardheaded, and too rationalistic, but if we imagine what it would be like to hear that someone whom you loved and who had died had come back to life, it becomes clear that Thomas’s reaction is pretty understandable.

I remember reading a story in the news a few years ago that might help us understand Thomas’s reaction better. It is the story of a college student named Whitney, who, along with nine other people from her school, was involved in a head-on collision on the highway. Only five of the ten people survived the accident, including a girl named Laura who remained in the hospital in critical condition for several weeks after the accident.

It appeared that the other five, including Whitney, did not survive. Whitney’s parents and siblings held a memorial service and buried her in their hometown, trusting that she was now with God but grieving over her tragic death. It was absolutely devastating to lose their beautiful and caring daughter and sister at such a young age.

Six weeks after Whitney’s death, her mother, Colleen, was awakened in the middle of the night by a phone call from a man claiming to be the hospital coroner. Colleen was understandably confused about why he would be calling, so she woke up her other daughter, Carly, to listen in on the conversation.

The two listened as the coroner explained that the hospital had discovered through dental records that Laura, one of the accident survivors still in the hospital, was not actually Laura. That was shocking enough, but what the coroner said next was downright unbelievable: “We have reason to believe that your daughter is alive, that the girl identified as Laura is, in fact, your daughter, Whitney.”

Now, while Colleen sat in shock, Carly reacted instantly against the idea that her sister could be alive, putting down the phone and yelling, “Hang up, Mom. This has to be a prank. I can’t believe someone would do this. You don’t actually believe this garbage, do you? Just hang up the phone!”

As Carly described it later, she couldn’t entertain any hope that her sister could be alive, because if those hopes were dashed, it would feel like losing her sister all over again. Carly’s love for her sister made her refuse to believe the coroner’s words.

In Carly’s reaction, I hear an echo of how Thomas reacts to the news that Jesus is alive. Maybe he refuses to believe, not because he is skeptical, but because he loves Jesus so much that he can’t begin to hope that Jesus might be alive. Earlier in this Gospel, Thomas demonstrates a radical commitment to Jesus when Jesus decides to travel to Jerusalem, where the authorities are plotting to kill him. Thomas responds by telling his fellow disciples, “Let us also go, that we may die with him.”

His resolve shows us that Thomas is a passionate man who is so committed to Jesus that he is ready to die for him. For Thomas, like for Carly, perhaps believing that Jesus is alive is too much for him to bear. In Thomas’s response to the disciples, we see that that those who struggle with doubts are not necessarily trying to be stubborn or resistant.

Sometimes those who question their faith do so because they realize what is at stake if this or that is actually true. Rather than easily accepting unbelievable things, they are acutely aware of how bizarre it is to say that someone actually came back from the dead. They know that if Jesus really has risen from the dead, that will change everything about how they see the world and how they see Jesus, and they aren’t quite ready to go through that transformation yet.

Thomas responds to the disciples’ news with a challenge, stating what he needs in order to believe in Jesus: “Unless I see the mark of the nails in his hands, and put my finger in the mark of the nails and my hand in his side, I will not believe.” Upon hearing Thomas’s challenge, Jesus could have decided that Thomas’s reaction made him unfit to be a disciple and taken Thomas’s name off the apostle list right there and then.

But instead, Jesus takes on Thomas’s challenge. He appears again to the disciples, this time on a night when Thomas is with them, and he addresses Thomas personally: “Put your finger here and see my hands. Reach out your hand and put it in my side.”

Jesus doesn’t scoff at Thomas’s reasons for not believing in him; rather, Jesus provides exactly what Thomas said he needed in order to believe. Jesus doesn’t distance himself from the disciple who has reservations about believing in him; rather, Jesus addresses him directly, calling him to joyful and confident faith.

For Thomas, seeing Jesus alive for himself must have been the most shocking moment of his life. To imagine what this moment might have been like, let’s turn again to Whitney’s mother and sister and the phone call they received in the middle of the night. Colleen and Carly immediately made the four-hour trip to the hospital where the girl identified as Laura had been recovering.

When they arrived at the girl’s hospital room, they stepped inside, shaking with anticipation, but once they saw her, all they could say was “It’s her! It’s Whitney! She is alive!” The daughter who they thought was dead had been alive all along, and their grief turned to joy. Of course, this was a bittersweet turn of events, because it also meant that Laura’s family now had to come to terms with the death of their daughter weeks earlier in the accident.

The two girls’ identities had been mixed up at the accident scene, and because of the extent of Whitney’s injuries, the doctors had told Laura’s family that their daughter wouldn’t look like herself right away. As Whitney began to recover and to speak, however, little things didn’t add up, and Laura’s family began to suspect that the girl they had been nursing back to health was not their daughter.

Today Whitney has recovered well from the accident, and Laura and Whitney’s families have written a book together about their experience and to share how they relied on their faith to see them through such difficult circumstances.

This story about Colleen and Carly seeing Whitney alive again helps us imagine the amazement Thomas must have felt as he looked upon this man who bore the wounds of the cross in his hands and side, and as he realized that this was the same Jesus whom he had followed for many years.

But there is something different about Thomas’s story: Thomas wasn’t realizing that his loved one hadn’t actually died after all. No, in Thomas’s case, Jesus had really died, and now he was living again on the other side of death, never to die again.

Standing in the presence of this man who had conquered death, Thomas responds by dropping his doubts and saying, “My Lord and my God!” Now that he sees Jesus with his own eyes, he no longer needs faith to believe that Jesus is alive; but he does have faith that the resurrection means that Jesus is not just a good teacher but is so much more — he is Thomas’s Lord and God.

Sometimes doubt gets just as bad a rap in the church as Thomas has. The idea circulates among some Christians that we must have 100 percent faith all the time, without a hint of doubt or question about the truth of our faith. But in Thomas’s case, his difficulty in believing doesn’t lead to his condemnation; instead, it becomes the opportunity for him to see Jesus for who he truly is. This story challenges the idea that doubt and faith are polar opposites that are pitted against each other. Instead, Thomas’s unbelief and his belief are like two sides of one coin, as Thomas’s doubt becomes the opportunity for God to reveal himself to Thomas in a new way.

If you are dealing with questions or doubts today, I invite you to see Thomas as an example of how you might make your questions a matter of prayer. Instead of keeping your questions and doubts to yourself, tell God about them. You might want to be as bold as Thomas and give God a challenge, telling him what you feel you need in order to have faith. This can lead to a personal encounter with God that helps you see God for who he is more clearly than you ever have before.

Perhaps “doubting” Thomas needs a new name to show the transformation he undergoes throughout this story. While he goes through a time of doubt, by the end of the story he is Believing Thomas, the apostle whose faith in Jesus leads him to spend his life spreading the gospel, and eventually to give his life for the one whom he knows as his risen Lord and God.

The Rev. Sarah Puryear is a priest associate at St. George’s Episcopal Church, Nashville, Tennessee.