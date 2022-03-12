Walking the Way of the Cross

By Bryan Owen

Palm Sunday sometimes feels to me like the time I was jogging in the neighborhood, enjoying the sunshine and the exercise, when suddenly — bam! — I tripped and fell, scraping my hands and knees when I hit the sidewalk.

Today has a similarly jarring and painful feel. And that’s because during the Liturgy of the Palms at the beginning of the service, everything is joyful, sort of like a parade. And then it all comes crashing down as we find ourselves swept up in the dark drama of Jesus’ suffering and death.

It started when Jesus entered Jerusalem riding on a colt. Crowds of people lined the streets to see him. They waved palm branches and joyfully yelled out “Hosanna!” — a shout that basically means “Savior.” The people were happy and excited because they saw Jesus as the one who was coming to save them from their Roman overlords. Israel’s deliverance was at hand!

But just five days later, everything changed. A crowd of people once again gathered around Jesus, perhaps many of the same who were there when he first entered Jerusalem. But this time, instead of yelling out “Hosanna!” they cried out, “Crucify him!” Instead of receiving Jesus with joy as their Savior, the people turned on Jesus with anger, demanding his death by crucifixion. And even Jesus’ closest friends ran away and hid.

In many ways, this is a terrible and tragic story because it’s about a man who healed the sick, fed the hungry, embraced the lonely, forgave sinners, and shared God’s love — a good man getting murdered. It’s about human beings not all that different from you and me rejecting the love of God when it’s standing right in front of them.

But it’s also a story filled with good news. Because what this story is really all about is how God can take the worst things that happen in this world and transform them into something wonderful and good.

That’s what happened with Jesus. After dying on the cross, he was raised to life again by the power of God. And so in Jesus, we see God’s power to heal and to set things right.

Today, as we enter Holy Week, we’re walking with Jesus closer and closer to his death on the cross. But guess what? Jesus’ death on the cross is also Jesus’ victory over death.

Just look at the cross in this church. It reminds us that Christ the crucified is also Christ the king. Instead of thorns, he wears a crown. Instead of hanging naked in shame, he’s clothed in royal splendor. Instead of a dead body, he’s fully alive in the radiant light of divine glory.

And that’s because, through his Passion, Jesus won the victory over every evil. Jesus “conquered sin, put death to flight, and gave us the hope of everlasting life” (BCP, p. 835). He is the Savior. He is the world’s true Lord. And he gave his life out of his infinite love for you and for me, that we may live with him forever.

To fully experience what that love is like, I invite you, in the name of the Church, to walk the way of the cross with Jesus by attending as many of the Holy Week services as you can.

Join Jesus and the disciples in the upper room on Maundy Thursday as our Lord shares the Last Supper with his friends and institutes the sacrament of Holy Eucharist. Watch as he demonstrates what true love looks like by washing his disciples’ feet. Experience the stripping away of all that’s comfortable and familiar as the darkness descends and our hearts long for even a glimmer of light.

Go to Golgotha with Jesus on Good Friday, as our Lord suffers unimaginable pain, experiences the depths of desolation, and is lifted high upon the cross as a sacrifice for the sins of the world.

And then, in the most beautiful and moving worship service of the Church, make the joyful passage from death to life with Jesus at the Great Vigil of Easter next Saturday night as the light of the risen Christ explodes into the darkness, banishing it forever.

And keep the celebration going as we gather for festive worship on Easter Sunday morning.

I invite you to fully enter the story of Jesus’ final days and hours. Let that story wash over you as though you were there as an active player in the events that led to Jesus’ suffering and death. And let the power and the love and the grace of our Lord’s Passion and Resurrection touch your heart, move your soul, and change your life.

The Rev. Bryan Owen is rector of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Baton Rouge, Louisiana.