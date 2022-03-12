From “Sermon 7 on Ecclesiastes” (ca. 380)

Just as it cannot happen that the person who is in the light sees darkness, so it cannot happen that one who has eyes on Christ will fix them on something lacking value. Hence, the person who has eyes fixed on the head – and by head we mean the principle of all things – has eyes on every virtue (indeed, Christ s the perfect virtue, and absolute in every way), on truth, justice, incorruptibility, and every good. “The wise person has eyes on the head, but the fool walks in darkness.” Indeed, the person who does not place a lamp on the lampstand but places it under a bushel basket makes darkness take the place of light.

How much more numerous, on the contrary, are those who delight in striving for the things on high, and through contemplation dwell on those things that really exist, whereas they are regarded as blind and useless, just as Paul gloried in being such, terming himself foolish for Christ. For his prudence and wisdom was not directed toward any of the things with which we are concerned. Hence, he says “We are fools on Christ’s account,” as if he were saying: “We are blind toward the things that concern what is here below, but have our life and our eyes on the head because we keep our gaze heavenward.” For this reason, he was without home or food, poor, wandering, and naked, wracked by hunger and thirst.

Indeed, who would not have regarded Paul as wretched on seeing him in chains and afflicted with the blows of invective, immersed in the midst of the huge waves of the sea after the ship split in two, and led everywhere in chains. Yet, although he was in such a state among people, he did not turn his eyes elsewhere but kept them ever on the head, declaring “Who will separate us from the love of Christ, which is in Christ Jesus? Trial or distress, or persecution, or hunger, or nakedness or danger, or the sword?” And this is equivalent to saying, “Who will wrest my eyes from the head to transfer them on something that will be trampled under foot?”

He urges us to do the same when he tells us to “seek the things that are above”; which is the equivalent of telling us to keep our eyes on Christ.

St. Gregory of Nyssa (ca. 335-395) was a Cappadocian bishop and theologian, a defender of Nicene orthodoxy, famed for his integration of Platonism and the allegorical exegesis of Scripture. His feast is celebrated on January 10 and March 9 on the calendars of different churches.