Barabbas Speaks

By Sarah Wilson

Hello. My name is Barabbas, and I’m here today to tell you about a very strange thing that happened to me just about a week ago. I’m a Jew and for my whole life I’ve lived in Judea, not far from Jerusalem. My family is poor. My fellow Jews are poor. In fact, everyone I know is poor — except the Romans. There aren’t many of them, but they run our country. When I was growing up, every time I saw a Roman go by, I would get so angry. Who did they think they were?

This is our land, the promised land. God gave it to our ancestors thousands of years ago. God rescued us out of Egypt and led us through the desert so we could settle here. God gave us our kings, and even when the worst happened — even when the Babylonians came and drove us out — God remained faithful to us and brought us home again. But after a while I got to thinking: where is God now? Why doesn’t he do anything? Maybe God has forgotten about us.

So I decided: it’s time to take matters into my own hands. I found friends who thought the same way as me. We got together. We trained. We collected weapons. We talked to our people, the oppressed and downtrodden. We prepared them for a revolt. And when the time came — we rose up and we fought. I started a riot and got people screaming and running through the streets, ready to kill any Roman they met. I killed during the revolt. Yes, it’s true: I’m a murderer. I killed because God wasn’t helping, and somebody had to do it.

But I didn’t succeed in my plans. Me and my friends got caught and thrown in prison. We probably should have known we could never win. Nobody can win against Rome — nobody is more powerful. I sat in prison for months, waiting for the day of my execution. I’m not really sure what took them so long. I guess Pontius Pilate had other things to worry about. Maybe he didn’t even take me seriously — maybe he knew I was an unimportant little Jew in my unimportant little country.

A couple of weeks ago, when I realized that it was getting close to Passover, I started to get hopeful. There’s a tradition that the Roman governor lets one Jewish prisoner go free on Passover. I guess we’re supposed to think he’s merciful. So I began to hope, a tiny little hope, that it would be me, that he’d choose me to release. But I didn’t take the thought seriously. I was prepared to die. I knew that after my kind of life, I couldn’t hope for mercy. All I deserved was judgment and death.

But then — and this is the strange thing I wanted to tell you about — my wish came true. I was just sitting there in that dark and cold prison cell one moment, and then the next moment a guard was coming and telling me: “You’re free. You can go.” I stumbled out from the darkness into the light. It was true — I was free! I planned to go right home. After all, it was almost time for the Passover dinner! But I noticed that everyone in Jerusalem was headed in the same direction.They were all going out of town, to a hill called Golgotha. I was curious, so I followed along. That’s when I realized what was happening.

The “merciful” Romans had released me in time for Passover, but they’d decided to crucify three other Jews instead.It’s what they do to show their power, because it’s the worst and most painful death ever. It’s the way I expected to die.The two thieves on either side I knew — they used to help me. But the one in the middle I didn’t recognize at all.

I asked someone in the crowd, “Who is that?”

He replied, “That’s Jesus, from Nazareth.”

“Why are they crucifying him?” I asked. “Did he start a revolt, too?”

“No,” said the man in the crowd. “He was accused of it, but everyone knows that he’s not a rebel. Not against Rome. It was just a good excuse. He’s a healer. The real reason they’re crucifying him is that people started to think he was more than a king — that he was God. He kept talking about God as his Father. He kept calling himself God’s Son. Some people claim they heard God’s own voice calling him ‘My beloved Son.’ But it can’t be true. What kind of Father would let his Son die like that?”

My heart almost stopped when I heard this. Because, you may not realize this if you don’t speak my language, but my name, Barabbas, means “son of the father.” And all at once it hit me: I am the rebel, but Jesus is being crucified as a rebel in my place. I’m called “son of the father,” but Jesus is the real Son of the real Father. I should have died on Passover, but Jesus died for me instead, just like a Passover lamb.

Did he know he died for me? Did he know he took the place of Barabbas? Did he realize that a rebel and a murderer was allowed to live in his place? Would he be happy if he knew? I don’t know. But I do know that, the moment I realized that Jesus had taken my place, I realized everything about my life had to change. I couldn’t be organizing violence anymore — not even against other violent people. I couldn’t kill anymore. Not after someone had died for me.I couldn’t live off anger and hatred. I had to become a new person. I wanted to become a new person. And any time, if I find myself slipping back into my old ways, I’ll think of Jesus on the cross, the Son of the Father who died for this son of a father. And I know that will set me straight again.

But here’s another strange thing. This all happened just a week ago. And now people are saying funny things about this crucified Jesus. His followers have come out of hiding. They’re joyful, not afraid. They’re talking about Jesus to anyone who will listen. Why would they keep on talking that way about their leader who died? They don’t talk about him like he’s a dead man. They talk like he’s still alive and in their midst.

I wonder what it could mean.

The Rev. Sarah Wilson is associate pastor at Tokyo Lutheran Church.