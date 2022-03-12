And Not Tremble

From “Homily for Good Friday” Second Book of Homilies (1563)

Let us now open our hearts again to him and study in our lives to be thankful to such a Lord, and evermore to be mindful of so great a benefit. Yes, let us take up our cross with Christ and follow him. His passion is not only the ransom and whole amends of our sin, but it also a most perfect example of all patience and suffering… how should it not become us to bear patiently our small crosses of adversity and the troubles of this world…

We should call to mind the great examples of charity which Christ showed in his passion… Such charity and love should we bear one to another if we will be the true servants of Christ… Let us be favorable one to another, and pray for one another, that we may be healed from all frailties of our life… Yes, and we shall hereby be the more ready to receive our savior and maker in his blessed sacrament to our everlasting comfort and health…

God give us grace to follow Christ’s example in peace and in charity in patience and suffering that we now may have him our guest to enter and dwell within us, so as we may be in full surety, having such a pledge of our salvation. If we have him and his favor, we may be sure that we have the favor of God by his means. For he sits on the right hand of his Father as our proctor and attorney, pleading and suing for us in all our needs and necessities.

O the abundant riches of God’s mercy! O the unspeakable goodness of his heavenly wisdom!

When all hope of righteousness was past on our part, when we had nothing in ourselves whereby we might quench his burning wrath and work the salvation of our own souls, and rise out of the miserable state wherein we lay, then, even then, did Christ the son of God, by the appointment of his Father, come down from heaven to be wounded for our sakes, to be reputed with the wicked, to be condemned unto death, to take upon him the reward of our sins and to give his body to be broken on the cross for our offences. “He,” says the prophet Isaiah, meaning Christ, “has born our infirmities and carried our sorrows; the chastisement of our peace was upon him and by his stripes are we made whole.”…

Let us ponder and weigh the cause of his death that thereby we may be the more moved to glorify him in our whole life… Can you think of this, O sinner, and not tremble within yourself? Can you hear it quietly without remorse of conscience and sorrow of heart?… Let this image of Christ crucified be always printed in our hearts, let it stir us up to the hatred of sin and provoke our minds to the earnest love of Almighty God…

This is another fruit which the memorial of Christ’s death ought to work in us, an earnest and unfeigned love towards God… Seeing that he has so greatly loved you, endeavor to love him again with all your heart, all your soul, and all your strength.

The two Books of Homilies (1547 & 1563) were written to teach the reformed doctrine of the Church of England in local congregations, and were originally appointed to be read out during worship by parish priests, few of whom originally had licenses to preach. The Second Book of Homilies was mostly the work of Bishop John Jewel of Salisbury (1522-1571), a noted polemical theologian, who wrote the first major defense of the Church of England’s structure and worship.