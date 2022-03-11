People & Places: March 11, 2022

Appointments

The Rev. Maggie Breen is the Episcopal Church in Connecticut’s Northeast and North Central Region missionary.

The Rev. Dr. Gary Brower is rector of Good Shepherd, Centennial, Colo.

The Rev. Clint Brown is curate of St. Andrew’s, Houston.

The Rev. Jim Bradley is priest in charge of Trinity, Milton, Conn.

The Rev. Paul Bresnahan is bridge priest at Trinity, Haverhill, Mass.

The Rev. Jeff Dodge is rector of St. Anne’s, Fremont, Calif.

The Rev. Dr. William Doggett is interim rector of St. Bartholomew’s, Poway, Calif.

The Rev. Craig Dolack is rector of St. Luke’s, Hawkinsville, Ga.

The Rev. Matt Dollhausen is priest in charge of St. Mary’s, Milton, Fla.

The Rev. Mike Fulk is rector of Grace, Weslaco, Texas.

The Rev. Susan Gage is deacon in charge of St. Barnabas,’ Valdosta, Ga., and associate at Christ the King, Valdosta, Ga.

Ms. Alida Garcia is executive director of Camp Huston, Gold Bar, Wash.

The Rev. John Garland III is rector of St. Paul’s by-the-Lake, Chicago.

The Rev. Canon Jane Gerdsen is rector of St. Barnabas, Montgomery, Ohio.

The Rev. Nathaniel Gibson is parish deacon at St. Michael and All Angels,’ Baltimore.

The Rev. Jerry Molitor is vicar of Holy Trinity, Waupun, Wis.

Ms. Sam Moore is a postulant of the Order of St. Helena, North Augusta, S.C.

The Rev. Beverly A. Moore-Tasy is rector of St. Margaret’s, Bellevue, Wash.

The Rev. Bonnie Morris is priest in charge of Advent, Kenmore, N.Y.

The Rev. Reuben Rockwell is rector of St. James, Mill Creek, Wilmington, Del.

The Rev. Benjamin Rodenbeck is vicar of Trinity, Kingman, Ariz.

The Rev. David Rodrick is deacon in charge of St. Margaret’s, Boiling Springs, S.C.

The Rev. Peter Sickels is interim rector of All Souls,’ Point Loma, Calif.

The Rev. Lydia Simmons is rector of Christ Church, Lead, S.D., and the Diocese of South Dakota’s missioner for camp and young adult ministries.

The Rev. David Grant Smith is vicar of SEA Church, San Bruno and South San Francisco, Calif.

The Rev. Jenni Ovenstone Smith is senior associate rector of St. Paul’s, Alexandria, Va.

The Rev. Kevin Sparrow is priest in charge of Christ Church, Montpelier, Vt.

The Rev. Dn. Lorna Woodham is clergy in charge of Christ Church, Budd Lake, N.J.

The Rev. Joseph Sung Woong Yoo is vicar of Mosaic Church Plant, Pearland, Texas.

The Rev. Maryann D. Younger is rector of St. Philip’s, Durham, N.C.

Ordinations

Priesthood

Alabama: Jose Fernandez (associate, Holy Apostles,’ Hoover), Sally Herring (priest in charge, St. Catherine’s, Chelsea), Susan Oakes (priest in charge, St. Peter’s, Talladega), Sarah Watts (associate rector, St. John’s, Decatur)

Albany: Peter Christopher Schellhase (vicar, St. Michael’s, Colonie)

Arkansas: Mercedes Clements (vicar, Trinity, Van Buren), Nathan Haydon (clergy associate, St. Paul’s, Fayetteville), Keith Hearnsberger (associate, St. Michael’s, Little Rock), Randy Hollis, Christine Schaefer.

Chicago: Jo Ann Jaen Layman (associate, St. Mark’s, Glen Ellyn), Meghan Murphy-Gill (curate, Ascension, Chicago)

Dallas: Miguel Carmona (assistant, Santa Natividad, Plano), Audrey Sutton (curate, St. Philip’s, Frisco)

Florida: Laura Magevney (ministry associate, St. Mary’s, Jacksonville), Sarah Minton (curate, All Saints,’ Jacksonville), Joshua Lowen-Samuel (curate, Holy Trinity, Gainesville)

Fond du Lac: Paul Coey (chaplain, SSM Health, Fond du Lac), Amy Heimerl (vicar, Ascension, Merrill)

Georgia: Victor Moreno (associate, St. Paul the Apostle, Savannah)

Los Angeles: Julie Anne Lovelock Beals (associate, St. Michael and All Angels, Corona del Mar), Katherine Y. Feng (associate, Our Saviour, San Gabriel), Jose Luis García-Juárez, Guy Anthony Leemhuis (associate, St. George’s, Riverside), Joshua Nathanael Francoeur Paget (associate rector, St. Cross, Hermosa Beach)

Massachusetts: Melissa Howell (curate, Grace, New Bedford), Brett Johnson (assistant, All Saints,’ Danvers), Rowan Larson (curate, Grace, Newton)

Mississippi: Jenny Michelle Newman (priest in charge, Ascension, Hattiesburg), Rebecca Marie Smith (priest in charge, Incarnation, West Point)

New Jersey: Paul Scott Chalakani (assistant, St. James, Bradley Beach)

New York: Mary Ellen Barber (priest in charge of St. George’s, Newburgh, and St. Paul’s. Poughkeepsie), Megan Paige Miller (associate rector, Trinity, Indianapolis), Heather Kathleen Sisk (pastoral fellow, All Saints,’ New York)

North Texas (for Massachusetts): Marcia Chanta Bhan (interim chaplain for middle and upper schools, All Saints Episcopal School, Fort Worth)

Springfield: David Knox (priest in charge, Trinity, Mattoon, Ill.)

Virginia (for Massachusetts): Lauren Banks Killea (associate rector, Christ Church, Alexandria), Hailey Jacobsen (assistant rector, St. Paul’s Memorial, Charlottesville)

West Missouri: Ryan David Wiksell (associate, Grace and Holy Trinity Cathedral, Kansas City)

Western Louisiana: Rita Jefferson (priest in charge, St. Thomas,’ Monroe)

Western Massachusetts: Philip Shearin (priest in charge of the Peninsula Ministry Partnership (St. Augustine’s, Newport News and St. George’s, Newport News, Va.), Peter Feltman-Mahan (curate, Trinity, Lenox), Anna Woofenden (rector, St. John’s, Northampton)

Western North Carolina: William Smith Bryant (curate, Cathedral of All Souls, Asheville, N.C.)

Wyoming: Paul Crips (parish priest, St. Christopher’s, Cheyenne)

Reception

New Jersey: Ryan Richard Paetzold (from the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America) (associate, Christ Church, Bordentown)

Retirements

The Rev. Louise Baker as priest in charge of St. Patrick’s, Bigfork, Mont.

Mr. Charles Banks as chancellor of the Diocese of Central Pennsylvania.

The Rev. Laura Brecht as rector of St. Barnabas,’ Borrego Springs, Calif.

The Rev. Dick Budd as priest in charge of St. Stephen’s, Newport News, Va.

The Rev. Dick Burnett as rector of Trinity, Columbus, Ohio.

The Rev. John E. Covington as supply priest at Grace, City Island, Bronx, N.Y.

The Rev. William B. Dearman as vicar of St. John the Divine, Tomkins Cove, N.Y.

The Rev. Canon Alan G. Dennis as rector of St. Mary’s, Chappaqua, N.Y.

The Rev. Canon Neysa Ellgren-Shepley as the Diocese of Oregon’s canon to the ordinary.

The Rev. Dr. John K. Gibson as vicar of Grace, Clayton, N.C.

The Rev. Bob Gilman as rector of Glebe Church, Suffolk, Va.

The Rev. Rick Greenwood as rector of St. Paul’s, Petersburg, Va.

The Rev. Canon Dr. Michele V. Hagans as the Diocese of Washington’s canon for ministry initiatives.

The Rev. Scott Hennessey as rector of St. Paul’s, Norfolk, Va.

The Rev. Dr. Susan H. Lee as rector of St. Luke’s, Fall River, Mass.

The Rev. Jo Leslie as parish deacon of Holy Comforter, Lutherville, Md.

The Rev. Win Lewis as rector of Christ & St. Luke’s, Norfolk, Va.

The Rev. Diane Pike as rector of the Southwest Michigan Episcopal Covenant (St. Paul’s, Dowagiac; Trinity, Niles; and St. Paul’s, St. Joseph)

Ms. Kathleen Piriano as executive director of the Diocese of Los Angeles’ Episcopal Impact Fund.

The Rev. Rosalie Richards as priest in charge of Our Saviour, New York.

The Rev. Dn. Rob Rideout as parish deacon at St. Patrick’s, Dublin, Ohio.

The Rev. Canon Chris Roberts as the Diocese of Montana’s canon to the ordinary.

The Rev. Canon Petero A.N. Sabune as priest in charge of Sts. John, Paul, & Clement, Mount Vernon, N.Y.

The Rev. Rick Simpson as rector of St. Mark’s, Islip, N.Y.

Ms. Kathryn Schneider as executive director of St. Margaret’s House, South Bend, Ind.

The Rev. Ed Scott as parish deacon of St. Andrew’s, Glenwood, Md.

The Rev. Canon Victoria Sirota as rector of St. John’s, Getty Square, Yonkers, N.Y.

The Rev. H. Mark Smith as the Diocese of Massachusetts’ missioner for youth and young adult ministries.

Ms. Sue Spring as administrator of the Diocese of Springfield.

The Rev. Canon Allisyn Thomas as associate rector of St. Bartholomew’s, Poway, Calif.

Ms. Audrey Threefoot as archivist of the Diocese of Louisiana.

The Rev. Liz Tunney as rector of St. Paul’s, Patchogue, N.Y.