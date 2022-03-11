By Will Willimon

By the time we get to this service on Good Friday evening I feel a sense of some elation. I have usually preached seven times since last Sunday, every day at noon, some days, like today, twice. Tonight means that I’ve got a whole 24 hours to rest up on Holy Saturday before all the challenges of Easter.

I sort of feel the way I felt at the end of Mel Gibson’s Passion of the Christ. I didn’t know what to think of the movie, but I at least knew that the movie, and Jesus’ explicit, excruciating (literally: “from the cross”) suffering were done. Didn’t you feel that way last Sunday, Passion Sunday (literally: “Suffering Sunday”) when, in reading that long account of the trial and torture of Jesus, it was at last over? Jesus breathes his last and dies. His suffering is done. “It is finished.”

That’s how I feel tonight, a sense of relief. It is finished.

Jesus’ work, his bloody work on the cross, is done.

We can endure almost any torment, even so terrible a torment as the dying of Jesus, when at last it is mercifully over. It is finished. We can take a break, a pause, a rest.

But what about Jesus? The faith of the church, in the Apostles’ Creed, says that Jesus was not finished, not resting. On Friday, after his gruesome death, Jesus got busy. Jesus “descended to hell.” While the Scriptures say that we rested on the Sabbath after a Friday bloodbath, Jesus was on the move. He descended to hell.

James Kay says that if death were an impenetrable barrier for God’s redeeming grace, then death would be God. Death would have the final word, and death would have the final victory over life. Christ’s descent into hell, as descent to the dead, disputes this claim of death to absolute lordship. “For to this end Christ died and lived again, so that he might be Lord of both the dead and the living” (Rom. 14:9).

In Jesus Christ there is constituted “the communion of saints” by virtue of his descent to the dead. The crucified Christ went down among the dead to be with them in their loss and torment. The Church is not simply defined by its empirical existence in the world, but also exists eschatologically as a community embracing both the living and the dead.

Moreover, in confessing that Jesus Christ “descended to the dead,” the Church simultaneously disavows that Jesus Christ and his gospel are confined to the realm of the empirical Church. The Church that we’ve got is not all there is of “the Church.” Since the efficacy of Jesus’ cross and resurrection extends far beyond the bounds of any particular historical period or geographical place, it also extends far beyond the confines of what is called “Christianity” or “Western civilization.”

By breaking the monopoly of the visible Church, the Church we’ve got, by making Church even a matter of the dead, the Church’s ancient belief of Jesus’ descent into hell frees its members from either triumphalism or defensiveness in mission. The gospel has already gone ahead of its earthly witnesses, so that the reality of Jesus Christ and his salvation reach far beyond those who knowingly and in the present age assent to the gospel.

James F. Kay says that Jesus’ descent into hell means that our real life and true destiny is to be found only in Jesus Christ, so that what became of him will become of us: “For as all die in Adam, so all will be made alive in Christ” (1 Cor. 15:22). Therefore this coming subjection of death to eternal life calls into judgment and subjects every future that is projected apart from the will and way of Jesus Christ. Every future projected apart from him is doomed and it is damned.

It is in fact this hellish “future” of opposition to the love and freedom of God that Jesus Christ overcame on his cross, storming into it, eradicating its power, and ending its reign. The “harrowing of hell” is nothing less than the subjection of every power in us and in our world that “denies, betrays, and crucifies the love that comes to set us free.” This harrowing is the symbol of that final judgment by which our redemption will be ratified.

That Jesus Christ “descended into hell” is therefore “the sum of our redemption.” There is absolutely no possibility for us and for all creation that is beyond the reach of the triune God’s unfathomable, unquenchable, and irresistible love.

Scott Black Johnston, in a sermon on this theme, said on January 27 of 2003, as the United Nations was preparing to debate a possible war in Iraq, the copy of Picasso’s Guernica that hangs at the entrance to the chambers of the U.N. Security Council was covered with a blue cloth. At first the U.N. press secretary explained that the blue cloth provided a better cloth for the television cameras that would film interviews in that space. But later, another diplomat owned up to the fact that if an ambassador was giving an interview about possible conflict in the Middle East, it would not be appropriate to show him or her in front of a background of screaming animals, men, women, and children.

Not appropriate? Not in the light of this somber day and Jesus’ descent into hell! Do images of hell really distract from our ability to tell the truth? Maybe it is the other way around. Could it be that the presence of hell actually tests the resolve of the speaker and the truth of the speaker’s message? In other words, the gospel spoken by the one who descended to proclaim the truth of God’s grace is not incinerated by the furnace of the inferno, but is thrown into even sharper relief by the proximity of hell’s flames. Perhaps that image is at the heart of a creed that locates our Savior after his death with those we would consider hopeless. In the end, at the very moment when God seems the most silent —“crucified, dead, and buried” — the Creed tells us that the proclamation of the gospel goes on.

Which leaves contemporary Christians with an important challenge this Good Friday. Do we need a simple blue curtain behind us when we speak? Or will we risk the prodding of a creed that would have us proclaim the good news against the backdrop of hell’s fire?

According to Dante, the gates of hell have an inscription above them that reads: “Abandon all hope ye who enter here.” “Not so!” says the community of 1 Peter. “Not so!” states the Apostles’ Creed. “Not so!” say Christians this day, as we boldly confess our faith, a faith which compels us to stand with our Lord in the most hopeless of places, still speaking the good news of God’s grace and love, and allowing the truth of our words to be tested by the fires of hell, even as we await the glorious coming of Easter’s light.