A True Christian

From “The Power of Christ’s Resurrection” (1739)

It highly concerns us to know the power of his rising again. Accordingly, in the following discourse I shall endeavor to show, that Christ is risen indeed from the dead; and that it was necessary for him so to do; and, secondly, that it highly concerns us to know and experience the power of his resurrection…

As he acted as our representative, if he our head is risen, then must we also, who are his members, rise with him. And as in the first Adam we all died, even so in him our second Adam we must all, in this sense, be made alive. As it was necessary, upon these accounts, that our blessed Lord should rise from the dead; so it is plain beyond contradiction, that he did. Never was any matter of fact better attested; never were more precautions made use of to prevent a cheat.

He was buried in a sepulcher, hewn out of a rock, so that it could not be said that any dug under, and conveyed him away. It was a sepulcher also in which never man before was laid; so that if anybody did rise from there, it must be the body of Jesus of Nazareth. Besides, the sepulcher was sealed; a great stone rolled over the mouth of it; and a band of soldiers (consisting not of friends, but of his professed enemies) was set to guard it. And as for his disciples coming by night and stealing him away, it was altogether improbable: For it was not long since, that they had all forsaken him, and they were the most backward in believing his resurrection. And supposing it was true, that they came while the soldiers slept; yet the soldiers must be cast into a deep sleep indeed, that the rolling away so great a stone did not awake some of them. And our blessed Lord’s afterwards appearing at sundry times, and in diverse manners, to his disciples, as when they were assembled together, when they were walking to Emmaus, when they were fishing. And also he condescended to show them his hands and feet and he appeared to above five hundred brethren at once. All this put the truth of his resurrection out of all dispute…

What concerns us most to be assured of is… whether we have experimentally known the power of his resurrection; that is, whether or not we have received the Holy Ghost, and by his powerful operations on our hearts have been raised from the death of sin to a life of righteousness and true holiness. It was this, the great apostle was chiefly desirous to know.

Paul was satisfied that the resurrection of Christ’s body would avail him nothing unless he experienced the power of it in raising his dead soul. For another, and that a chief end of our blessed Lord’s rising from the dead, was to enter heaven as our representative, and to send down the Holy Ghost to apply that redemption he had finished on the cross, to our hearts, by working an entire change in them. Without this, Christ would have died in vain.

For it would have done us no service to have had his outward righteousness imputed to us, unless we had an inward inherent righteousness wrought in us. Because, being altogether conceived and born in sin, and consequently unfit to hold communion with an infinitely pure and holy God, we cannot possibly be made meet to see or enjoy him, till a thorough renovation has passed upon our hearts. Without this, we leave out the Holy Ghost in the great work of our redemption.

But as we were made by the joint concurrence and consultation of the Blessed Trinity; and as we were baptized in their name, so must all of them concur in our salvation: As the Father made, and the Son redeemed, so must the Holy Ghost sanctify and seal us, or otherwise we have believed in vain. This then is what the apostle means by the “Power of Christ’s resurrection,” and this is what we are as much concerned experimentally to know, as that he rose at all.

Without this, though we may be moralists, though we may be civilized, good-natured people, yet we are no Christians. For he is not a true Christian who is only one outwardly; nor have we therefore a right, because we daily profess to believe that Christ rose again the third day from the dead.

But he is a true Christian who is one inwardly; and then only can we be styled true believers, when we not only profess to believe, but have felt the power of our blessed Lord’s rising from the dead, by being quickened and raised by his Spirit, when dead in trespasses and sins, to a thorough newness both of heart and life. The devils themselves can believe the doctrine of the resurrection, and tremble; but yet they continue devils, because the benefits of this resurrection have not been applied to them, nor have they received a renovating power from it, to change and put off their diabolical nature. And so, unless we not only profess to know, but also feel that Christ is risen indeed, by being born again from above, we shall be as far from the kingdom of God as they: our faith will be as ineffectual as the faith of devils….

It is true, as for the outward work of our redemption, it was a transient act, and was certainly finished on the cross, but the application of that redemption to our hearts, is a work that will continue always, even unto the end of the world…

But how shall an unbeliever or the formal Christian come to “know Christ, and the power of his resurrection?” God, who cannot lie, has told us, “I am the resurrection and the life, whosoever lives and believes in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live.” Again, says the apostle, “By faith we are saved, and that not of ourselves, it is the gift of God.” This, this is the way, walk in it. Believe, and you shall live in Christ, and Christ in you; you shall be one with Christ, and Christ one with you. But without this, your outward goodness and professions will avail you nothing. But then, by this faith we are not to understand a dead speculative faith, a faith in the head; but a living principle wrought in the heart by the powerful operations of the Holy Ghost, a faith that will enable us to overcome the world and forsake all the affection for Jesus Christ. For thus speaks our blessed Master, “Unless a man forsake all that he has, he cannot be my disciple.” And so Paul, in the words immediately following the text, says, “being made conformable to his death;” thereby implying, that we cannot know the power of Christ’s resurrection, unless we are made conformable to him in his death…

Christ is exalted to the right hand of God, yet he is not ashamed to call us brethren. The power of his resurrection is as great now as formerly, and the Holy Spirit, which was assured to us by his resurrection, is as ready and able to quicken us who are dead in trespasses and sins, as any saint that ever lived. Let us instantly cry to Him who is mighty and able to save; let us, in sincerity and truth, without secretly keeping back the least part, renounce ourselves and the world; then we shall be Christians indeed. And though the world may cast us out, and separate from our company, yet Jesus Christ will walk with us and abide in us. And at the general resurrection of the last day, when the voice of the archangel and trumpet of God shall bid the sea and the graves to give up their dead, and all nations shall appear before him, then will he confess us before his Father and the holy angels, and we shall receive that invitation which he shall then pronounce to all who love and fear him, “Come, you blessed children of my Father, inherit the kingdom prepared for you from the beginning of the world.”

George Whitefield (1714-1770) was an Anglican priest and evangelist, a leader of the first Great Awakening. As a student of Oxford, he was part of John and Charles Wesley’s Holy Club, committing himself to serious discipleship. After his ordination he became an itinerant evangelist, and is estimated to have preached 18,000 sermons to as many as 10 million people in thirty years of ministry in Britain and the American colonies. “The Power of Christ’s Resurrection” was preached at St. Werburgh’s Church in Bristol, and first published in 1739.