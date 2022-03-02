New: 3/13 TLC Online

The March 13 Parish Ministry issue of The Living Church is available online to registered subscribers.

In our cover article, Susan Fortunato ministers to the bodies and souls of homeless people in Poughkeepsie, New York, and remembers why she became a priest.

In the news, Kirk Petersen reports on ACCtoo, a new website alleging that a senior official of the Anglican Church of Canada failed to safeguard the confidentiality of three women who were sexually abused by priests.

The Church of England’s General Synod focused on finances, safeguarding, and evangelism, and Mark Michael has the story. Separately, Rosie Dawson reports on the Church’s racial justice research.

In De terra veritas, Mark Michael offers thanks for the hospitality shown to him and his family as they hiked the Camino de Santiago, and contemplates the lost art of being a guest.

The recently launched Small Churches Big Impact podcast proclaims that small is beautiful, and has a lot to offer a denomination in which more than half of working priests do not have full-time roles at a single church, G. Jeffrey MacDonald writes.

Deaconesses provided non-liturgical ministry from 1857 to 1970, and there’s a movement to honor them in Lesser Feasts and Fasts. Neva Rae Fox examines the history of the order through a 100-year-old book, and interviews the last deaconess, who is still active as a deacon at age 87.

Lykz is a musical about finding friendship and self-worth in a digital world, and Retta Blaney describes the author’s quest for a director and a stage.

TLC could not exist without the generous support of people, churches, dioceses, and others, and we thank them by name for their 2021 contributions.

All this plus more news, book reviews, obituaries, and Sunday’s Readings, from an independent voice serving the Episcopal Church and the Anglican Communion since 1878. Consider subscribing today.

NEWS

Church of Canada Faces Sex-abuse Allegations

By Kirk Petersen

FEATURES

Blessing the Homeless | By Susan Fortunato

Podcast Helps Small Congregations Thrive

By G. Jeffrey MacDonald

By G. Jeffrey MacDonald Unlocking the History of the Deaconesses

By Neva Rae Fox

By Neva Rae Fox Sister Priscilla, the Last Deaconess, at 87 | By Neva Rae Fox

The Gifts of Online Church

By Amy Denney Zuniga and Robin Denney

By Amy Denney Zuniga and Robin Denney Three Steps to Protect Your House of Worship

By Neal Duckworth

By Neal Duckworth The Living Church Donors 2021

‘Holding Feet to the Fire’ on Racial Justice in the

Church of England | By Rosie Dawson

CULTURES

Lykz Offers Healing for the Digital Generation

By Retta Blaney

BOOKS

On Living Well | Review by Matt Erickson

Busking the Gospel | Review by Licia Affer

How to Try | Review by Kristine Blaess

Preaching by Heart | Review by Amy Schifrin

Leaving Emmaus | Review by Christine Havens

OTHER DEPARTMENTS