People & Places: February 23, 2022

Appointments

The Rev. Canon Lloyd Anthony is interim rector of St. Philip’s, Bedford Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, N.Y.

The Rev. Andrew Arakawa is assistant priest at St. Andrew’s Cathedral, Honolulu.

The Rev. Stephen Applegate is interim priest in charge of Trinity, Columbus, Ohio.

The Rev. Dr. Kyle Babin is rector of Good Shepherd, Rosemont, Pa.

The Rev. Bill Baker is rector of Christ Church-San Lucas, Tarrytown, N.Y.

The Rev. Kenli Barling is the Diocese of Wyoming’s minister for congregational care.

The Rev. Canon Wendie Claire Barrie is canon for intergenerational ministries at St. Mark’s Cathedral, Seattle.

The Very Rev. Lisa Barrowclaw is the Episcopal Diocese of Washington’s dean of chaplains.

The Rev. Kim Capwell is interim rector of Brandywine Collective Ministries (Ascension, Claymont; Grace, Brandywine Hundred, Wilmington; and Calvary, Wilmington).

The Rev. Laura Carpenter is parish deacon at Middleham Chapel and St. Peter’s, Lusby, Md., and All Saints,’ Oakley, Md.

The Rev. Kyle Carswell is assistant rector of St. James,’ Conroe, Texas.

The Rev. Michele Doran is parish deacon at St. James,’ Lusby, Md.

Mr. Chris Doyle is executive director of Boys’ Home of Virginia, Covington, Va.

The Rev. Eunice Dunlap is vicar of St. Catherine’s, Florence, S.C.

The Rev John Garry Edwards is rector of St. Mark’s, Huntersville, N.C.

The Rev. Kate Ekrem is rector of Christ Church, Cambridge, Mass.

The Rev. Sylvester Ekunwe is priest in charge of St. Mary’s Castleton, Staten Island, N.Y.

The Rev. Gary England is the Diocese of Los Angeles’ vice chancellor.

The Rev. Sara Fischer is rector of Sts. Peter & Paul/Ss. Pedro y Pablo, Portland. Ore.

The Rev. Marian Fortner is interim rector of Christ Church, Bay St. Louis, Miss.

The Rev. Dillon Green is curate of St. James,’ Wichita, Kan.

Ms. Suzanne Green is bishop’s deputy for Christian formation in the Diocese of West Texas.

The Rev. Cole Gruberth is associate priest at St. Peter’s, Del Mar. Calif.

The Rev. Ha’aheo Guanson is assisting priest for pastoral care at St. Andrew’s Cathedral, Honolulu.

The Rev. Jane Milliken Hague is temporary priest in charge of St. Mary’s, Falmouth, Maine.

The Rev. Charlie Hall is a chaplain in the U.S. Navy.

Canon Robin Hammeal-Urban is the Episcopal Church in Connecticut’s pastoral response and discipline resource officer.

The Rev. Rachel Harber is interim associate missioner in the Diocese of Texas.

The Rev. Canon James Harlan is the Diocese of Southern Virginia’s canon evangelist.

The Rev. Thomas Junkert is priest in charge of St. Philip’s, Wiscasset, Maine.

The Rev. Brian Justice is parish deacon at Grace, Goochland, Va.

The Rev. Edward Kelaher is priest in charge of Grace, Lexington, N.C.

The Rev. Dn. Alisha M. King is parish deacon of St. Paul’s, Berlin, Md.

The Rev. Kathryn King is rector of All Saints,’ Bay Head, N.J.

The Rev. Kezlon Semamda Kiwanuka is vicar of St. Peter’s, Waltham, Mass.

The Rev. Canon Martha Korienek is the Diocese of El Camino Real’s canon to the ordinary.

The Rev. Canon Philip Linder is the Diocese of South Carolina’s canon to the ordinary.

The Rev. Kim Litsey is vicar of Grace, Lake Havasu, Ariz.

The Rev. Wallace Marsh is priest in charge of St. Thomas,’ Thomasville, Ga.

The Rev. Alexander Martin is rector of St. Barnabas, Bay Village, Ohio.

The Rev. Helena Martin is priest in charge of St. Paul’s, Southington, Conn.

The Rev. Canon Ranjit K. Mathews is the Episcopal Church in Connecticut’s canon for mission advocacy, racial justice, and reconciliation.

The Rev. Canon Jason Oden is the Diocese of Southern Ohio’s canon for formation.

The Rev. Kevin Olds is priest in charge of Holy Spirit, West Haven, Conn.

Ms. Allison Pace is chaplain of Redeemer Episcopal Day School, Midlothian, Va.

Ms. Nichole Pardo is the Diocese of San Joaquin’s diocesan administrator and executive assistant to the bishop.

Ms. Katie Parrish is executive director of the Foundation of the Episcopal Church in Wyoming.

The Very Rev. Dr. Tom Papazoglokis is director of the Diocese of Albany’s deacon formation program.

The Rev. Al Rodriguez is interim vicar of St. Mary Magdalene’s, Manor, Texas.

The Rev. Dr. Carolyn Rosen is priest in charge of St. Dunstan’s, Ellsworth, Maine.

Mr. Tom Schmidt is chancellor of the Diocese of Central Pennsylvania.

The Rev. Susan Schubert is interim priest at St. Luke’s, Prescott, Ariz.

The Rev. Mark Schultz is associate priest for pastoral care at St. Thomas,’ Fifth Avenue, New York.

The Rev. Michael Schwarte is priest in charge of St. Mark’s, Troy, Ala.

The Rev. Gregory Seme is vicar of St. Alban’s, Houston.

The Rev. Careen Sheldon is rector of Grace, Astoria, Ore.

The Rev. Margaret Shepard is interim rector of St. Francis, Gulf Breeze, Fla.

The Rev. Amy Shimonkevitz as parish deacon of St. Andrew’s, Glenwood, Md.

Canon Charles Thorne is the Diocese of Olympia’s canon for finance.

The Rev. Bridget Tierney is supply priest at St. George’s, New Orleans.

The Rev. Robert Travis is rector of St. Mary’s, High Point, N.C.

The Rev. Christina Van Liew is interim priest at St. Mark’s, Islip, N.Y.

The Rev. Abby VanderBrug is chaplain at the Holderness School, Plymouth, N.H.

The Rev. Winnie Varghese is rector of St. Luke’s, Atlanta.

The Rev. John Verdon is parish deacon of St. Philip’s, Annapolis, Md.

The Rev. Rohani Weger is interim rector of St. James,’ La Grange, Texas.

The Rev. Mike Wernick is priest in charge of Holy Trinity, Wyoming, Mich.

The Rev. Danny Whitehead is rector of St. Michael’s, Fayette, Ala.

The Rev. Michael Whitnah is associate rector of St. Paul’s, Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Ordinations

Priesthood

California (for Massachusetts): Kevin Neil (St. John the Evangelist, San Francisco)

Central Gulf Coast: Ansley Walker (curate, St. Christopher’s, Pensacola, Fla.)

Central Pennsylvania: Kevin Barron (priest in charge, St. Luke’s, Altoona)