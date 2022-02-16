New: 2/27 TLC Online

The February 27 Lent Book issue of The Living Church is available online to registered subscribers.
In our cover article, Elizabeth Orens describes how solitude can help us seek inner serenity and recognize creative possibilities. Solitude is not the same as loneliness!
In the news, Kirk Petersen reports that Reuben Brigety will indeed be nominated ambassador to South Africa, after citing the potential appointment as his reason for stepping down as head of Sewanee: The University of the South. Neva Rae Fox has the story of an Oregon church suing its city for restricting the church’s practice of serving free meals to people in need.
In international news, Mark Michael describes the brazen murder of a Church of Pakistan priest on his way home from church. Elsewhere in the magazine, Bishop Patrick Augustine eulogizes the slain priest.
Neva Rae Fox describes how various churches are preparing for a second Ash Wednesday during the pandemic. Marcia Hotchkiss has the story of launching a new urban ministry, and Kristine Blaess offers tips for reversing the COVID slump.
Back from a pilgrimage to Rome, Amber Noel tells of a midnight stroll by the Tiber, and the jolt to her Protestant upbringing from the palpable sense of holiness upon encountering the Vatican.
Andy Warhol’s Catholic faith informed his art more profoundly than many people realize, and Pamela A. Lewis explores that theme as she reviews the Warhol exhibit at the Brooklyn Museum.
All this plus more news, book reviews, obituaries, and Sunday’s Readings, from an independent voice serving the Episcopal Church and the Anglican Communion since 1878. Consider subscribing today.
NEWS
- Brigety to be Named to South Africa Post
By Kirk Petersen
FEATURES
- Ash Wednesday in Another Pandemic Year
By Neva Rae Fox
- Solitude Among Saints and Artists
By Elizabeth Orens
- Sharing the Gift of Stillness | By Marcia Hotchkiss
- Tips for Reversing the COVID Slump | By Kristine Blaess
- Portable Wisdom | By Charles Hoffacker
- Pakistani Priest Lived to ‘Lift High the Cross’
By Patrick Augustine
- Roman Pilgrimage and the Gift of Unity | By Amber Noel
CULTURES
- Portrait of the Artist as a Catholic Man
Review by Pamela A. Lewis
BOOKS
- All Thy Lights Combine | Review by John Bauerschmidt
- Embracing Justice | Review by Daniel McClain
- The Hour is Come, Wicked Weather for Walking, and
The Silence of Calvary | Review by Christopher Yoder
- Restless Devices | Review by Michael Whitnah
- God, Life, You, and Me | Review by Pierre Whalon
OTHER DEPARTMENTS
- People & Places
- Sunday’s Readings