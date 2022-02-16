New: 2/27 TLC Online

The February 27 Lent Book issue of The Living Church is available online to registered subscribers.

In our cover article, Elizabeth Orens describes how solitude can help us seek inner serenity and recognize creative possibilities. Solitude is not the same as loneliness!

In the news, Kirk Petersen reports that Reuben Brigety will indeed be nominated ambassador to South Africa, after citing the potential appointment as his reason for stepping down as head of Sewanee: The University of the South. Neva Rae Fox has the story of an Oregon church suing its city for restricting the church’s practice of serving free meals to people in need.

In international news, Mark Michael describes the brazen murder of a Church of Pakistan priest on his way home from church. Elsewhere in the magazine, Bishop Patrick Augustine eulogizes the slain priest.

Neva Rae Fox describes how various churches are preparing for a second Ash Wednesday during the pandemic. Marcia Hotchkiss has the story of launching a new urban ministry, and Kristine Blaess offers tips for reversing the COVID slump.

Back from a pilgrimage to Rome, Amber Noel tells of a midnight stroll by the Tiber, and the jolt to her Protestant upbringing from the palpable sense of holiness upon encountering the Vatican.

Andy Warhol’s Catholic faith informed his art more profoundly than many people realize, and Pamela A. Lewis explores that theme as she reviews the Warhol exhibit at the Brooklyn Museum.

All this plus more news, book reviews, obituaries, and Sunday’s Readings, from an independent voice serving the Episcopal Church and the Anglican Communion since 1878. Consider subscribing today.

NEWS

Brigety to be Named to South Africa Post

By Kirk Petersen

FEATURES

Ash Wednesday in Another Pandemic Year

By Neva Rae Fox

By Neva Rae Fox Solitude Among Saints and Artists

By Elizabeth Orens

By Elizabeth Orens Sharing the Gift of Stillness | By Marcia Hotchkiss

Tips for Reversing the COVID Slump | By Kristine Blaess

Portable Wisdom | By Charles Hoffacker

Pakistani Priest Lived to ‘Lift High the Cross’

By Patrick Augustine

By Patrick Augustine Roman Pilgrimage and the Gift of Unity | By Amber Noel

CULTURES

Portrait of the Artist as a Catholic Man

Review by Pamela A. Lewis

BOOKS

All Thy Lights Combine | Review by John Bauerschmidt

Embracing Justice | Review by Daniel McClain

The Hour is Come, Wicked Weather for Walking, and

The Silence of Calvary | Review by Christopher Yoder

The Silence of Calvary | Review by Christopher Yoder Restless Devices | Review by Michael Whitnah

God, Life, You, and Me | Review by Pierre Whalon

OTHER DEPARTMENTS