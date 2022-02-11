From “Sermon 2 on St. Joseph” (1444)

The general rule for all singular graces accorded a rational creature is that when the divine mercy chooses someone for a particular grace or lofty state it gives all the charisma needed by that chosen person and that office.

This was verified in a particular way in the great St. Joseph, foster father of the Lord Jesus Christ and true husband of the queen of the world and mistress of the angels. He was chosen by the eternal Father as faithful provider and guardian of his principal treasures — his Son and his spouse — and Joseph carried out this task with the greatest fidelity. Hence, the Lord says to him: “Enter, good and faithful servant, into the joy of your Lord.”

If the Lord places Joseph before the whole Church, is Joseph not the chosen and singular man through whom and under whom Christ was introduced to the world in an ordered and honorable fashion? If, therefore, the entire holy Church is indebted to the Virgin Mother because through her the Church was made worthy of receiving Christ, it follows that immediately after Mary the Church also owes to Joseph a particular gratitude and reverence.

Indeed, Joseph is the terminus of the Old Testament in whom the dignity of the patriarchs and the prophets attains the promised fruit. For he is the only one who possessed what the divine condescension promised to them.

St. Bernardino of Siena (1380-1444) was an Italian Franciscan priest and missionary, one of the most influential preachers of his age. Immense crowds gathered across Italy to hear his sermons, which were noted for their accessible style and fierce denunciation of evil. His feast day is May 20.