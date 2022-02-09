People & Places: February 9, 2022

Appointments

The Rev. Frederick A. Beuchner is priest in charge of St. Thomas, Thomasville, Ga.

Mr. Jordan Bishop is coordinator of Canterbury Fellowship at the University of Wyoming, Laramie.

The Rev. Robert Blackwell is interim priest in charge of the Episcopal Church on Edisto, Edisto Island, S.C.

The Rev. Wren Blessing is rector of St. Patrick’s, Pagosa Springs, Colo.

The Rev. Angela Cipolla is associate rector of Trinity, Moorestown, N.J.

The Rev. Marcella Gillis is rector of Christ the King, Stone Ridge, N.Y.

The Rev. Christine Gilson is vicar of St. John’s, Wichita, Kan.

The Rev. Bret Hayes is rector of Advent, Tallahassee, Fla.

The Rev. Thomas Haynes is rector of Christ the King, Yorktown, Va.

The Rev. Les Hedgwood is rector of Calvary, Cleveland, Miss.

The Rev. Canon Judy Heffron is priest in charge of St. Luke’s, Monrovia, Calif.

The Rev. Dn. Sally Herring is transitional deacon in charge of St. Catherine’s, Chelsea, Ala.

The Rev. Link Hullar is vicar of Good Shepherd, Bristol, Conn.

The Rev. Eric Hungerford is rector of St. Paul’s, Chestnut Hill, Philadelphia.

The Rev. John Hunt is priest in charge of St. Thomas Farmingdale, N.Y.

The Rev. Les Jackson is priest in charge of Trinity, El Dorado, Kan.

The Rev. John Jenkins is associate rector of St. Stephen’s, Richmond, Va.

The Rev. Dr. Marcia King is interim rector of St. Peter’s, Fernandina Beach, Fla.

The Rev. Stacey Kohl is the Diocese of Connecticut’s communications and media associate.

The Rev. Dr. Esther Kramer is priest in charge of St. Aidan’s, Hartland, Wis.

The Rev. Wai Lun Lau is rector of St. Gabriel’s, Monterey Park, Calif.

The Rev. Walter Lau is priest in charge of Holy Spirit, Bensonhurst, Brooklyn, N.Y.

The Rev. Tambria Lee is rector of St. Paul’s, Beaufort, N.C.

The Rev. Thomas Lee is priest in charge of St. Anselm of Canterbury, Garden Grove, Calif.

The Ven Harry Leip is archdeacon of the Diocese of Missouri.

The Rev. Joanna Leiserson is interim rector of St. Barnabas, Cincinnati.

The Rev. Sam Dessórdi Peres Leite is rector of St. James the Apostle, Tempe, Ariz.

The Rev. Mario Martinez is priest in charge of St. Peter’s, Port Chester, N.Y.

The Rev. Jeff Martinhauk is the Diocese of San Diego’s chief financial officer.

Robert and Rebekah Mason are directors of Thomas the Apostle Center, Cody, Wyo.

The Rev. Laura Masterson is priest in charge of St Mary and St. Martha, Buford, Ga.

The Rev. Adam McCoy, OHC, is consulting priest at St. Joseph of Arimathea, Yucca Valley, Calif.

The Rev. Vienna McCarthy is associate priest at St. Margaret’s, San Juan Capistrano, Calif.

The Rev. Shelley McDade is rector of All Saints’, Rehoboth Beach, and St. George’s Chapel, Harbeson, Del.

The Rev. Charles Messer is rector of St. John’s, Salem, N.J.

The Rev. Julia Messer-Croteau is rector of St. Aidan’s, Virginia Beach, Va.

The Rev. Garrett Mettler is rector of St. James, North Salem, N.Y.

Canon Sandy Milien is the Diocese of Bethlehem’s canon for racial reconciliation and community engagement.

The Rev. Philip Morgan is interim priest at St. Paul’s, Hudson, Wis.

The Rev. Milly Morrow is rector of Grace, Asheville, N.C.

The Rev. Canon Dr. Martin Oguike is rector of St. John’s, Woodbridge, N.J.

The Rev. Cheryl Parris is supply priest at St. Peter’s, Peekskill, N.Y.

The Rev. James Pecoy is parish deacon at the Diocese of New York’s Delaware Catskill Regional Ministry (Grace, Port Jervis; St. Andrew’s, South Fallsburg; St. James’, Callicoon; and St. John’s, Monticello, N.Y.)

The Rev. Loree Penner is chaplain at Fairhaven Retirement Community, Sykesville, Md.

The Rev. David Perdue is priest in charge of St. Nicholas, Midland, Texas.

The Rev. Matthew Perreault is rector of St. Thomas, Eustis, Fla.

The Rev. Ann Perrot is priest in charge of Christ Church, Middle Haddam, Conn.

The Rev. Dale W. Plummer is rector of St. Christopher’s, Midwest City, Okla., and the Diocese of Oklahoma’s military missioner.

The Rev. Nina Ranadive Pooley is rector of St. Stephen’s, Pittsfield, Mass.

The Rev. Craig Pooser is supply priest for All Saints’, Pleasanton, Texas.

The Rev. Dr. Fredrick Robinson is interim rector of St. John’s, Tampa, Fla.

The Rev. Pedro L. Rodriguez Jr. is parish deacon at St. James, Fordham, Bronx, N.Y.

The Rev. Leslie Roraback is curate at St. Andrew’s on the Sound, Wilmington, N.C.

The Rev. Mary E. Rosendale is interim rector of St. Stephen’s, Westborough, Mass.

The Rev. Canon Johnnie Ross is priest in charge of Grace, Scottsville, N.Y.

The Rev. John Schmidt is interim priest in charge of All Angels, New York.

The Rev. Karen Schomburg is interim priest at St. Andrew’s, Port Angeles, and St. Swithin’s, Forks, Wash.

The Rev. Canon Diana S. Schiede is the Diocese of New York’s canon missioner of the Delaware Catskill Episcopal Ministry (Grace, Port Jervis; St. Andrew’s, South Fallsburg; St. James’, Callicoon; and St. John’s, Monticello, N.Y.)

Mr. Chad Senuta is director of young adult and communication ministries in the Diocese of Kansas.

The Rev. Canon Lisa Senuta is canon for spiritual life and clergy care in the Diocese of Kansas.

The Rev. Dee Shafer is rector of Calvary, Tarboro, N.C.

The Rev. Lynn Sharp is associate rector of St. Paul’s, Walnut Creek, Calif.

The Rev. Dr. Valorie Mulvey Sherer is interim rector of Trinity, Columbia, Mo.

The Rev. George Sherrill is interim rector of St. Anselm’s, Shoreham, N.Y.

The Rev. John Wesley Shields is rector of St. Augustine’s, Vero Beach, Fla.

The Rev. Joseph Shippen is rector of St. Bartholomew’s, North Augusta, S.C.

The Rev. Marisa Sifontes is associate rector of St. John’s, Roanoke, Va., and the Diocese of Southwest Virginia’s missioner for Becoming Beloved Community.

The Rev. Dn. Lydia Hird Simmons is the Diocese of South Dakota’s missioner for camp and young adult ministries.

The Rev. Kathie Sklenar-Studwell is rector of St. Bartholomew’s, Ho-Ho-Kus, N.J.

Ms. Amanda Skofstad is the Episcopal Church’s public affairs officer.

The Rev. Remington Slone is rector of St. David’s, Roswell, Ga.

The Rev. Canon Craig Smalley is interim dean and rector of the Cathedral Church of the Advent, Birmingham, Ala.

The Rev. Dn. Marie Smith is deacon in charge of Incarnation, West Point, Miss.

The Rev. Samantha R.E. Smith is rector of St. Paul’s, Waco, Texas.

The Rev. Michael E. Snider is rector of St. Joseph’s, Newberry, Fla.

The Very Rev. Dr. Michael Sniffen is an officer in the U.S. Navy Chaplain Corps.

The Rev. David Snyder is interim rector of Good Shepherd, Pitman, N.J.

The Rev. Jacqueline Soltys is priest in charge of Good Shepherd, Norfolk, Va.

The Rev. Patrick Soule is priest in charge of St. Mary Magdalene, Fayetteville, Tenn.

The Rev. Shane Spellmyer is rector of St. Paul’s, Kankakee, Ill.

The Rev. Adam Spencer is rector of St. Elizabeth’s, Glencoe, Ill.

The Rev. Canon Dr. Lauren R. Stanley is the Diocese of South Dakota’s canon to the ordinary.

The Rev. Susan Ashley Stanton is the Diocese of Los Angeles’ director of finance.

The Rev. Anthony Stephens is interim priest at Zion, Wappingers Falls, N.Y.

The Rev. Natasha Stewart is priest in charge of St. Luke’s, Scituate, Mass.

The Rev. Joshua Stibb is pastor of St. Peter’s, Henrietta, N.Y.

The Rev. Matthew Stone is rector of Calvary, Bastrop, Texas.