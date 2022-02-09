What Difference Does it Make?

From “The Kingdoms of This World,” Temptations of Jesus, 47-49 (1962)

The context in which destiny has to be worked out, in which the person who is committed to the Kingdom of God must fulfill his commitment, is a context that again and again is not responsive to the individual’s will, however good and high and holy that will may be. The kingdoms of this world spring out of one of the most fundamental and persistent aspects of personality – the need for power, power to be able to bring the world of nature under subjection so that it may become the instrument of human desire; power over time and space so that wherever I will to be, with reference to any arrangement of details, will be under the control of my mind and my desire; power over the lives of human beings.

These are the powers that the kingdoms of this world represent. The state, as the state, is able to provide reasonable security for its citizens. It is able to address itself and its will to the private personal needs of individual citizens so that they will not suffer from the ravages of hunger or be exposed to the unrestrained violence of their fellows. In relation to the individual, the state stands as the controller of power ­– power over nature, power over time and space, and power over the individuals who make up the state.

A scheme of affairs is built upon power and is organized so as to keep the controls concentrated in order that progress might take place, and that human life might be sustained. When an individual feels that the state is demanding of him the deep inner nerve center of his consent, and that if he gives it, he is relinquishing his right to live and work on behalf of the ideals and dreams that spring out of what is to him a deeper and more searching loyalty, then he faces the problem that Jesus faced.

Here is Rome, organized, powerful, established. It is in control of my people, Israel. We have lost our political rights; we do not have any kind of authentic political autonomy. The structure of our inner organization does not even permit us to execute a judgment which we may pass in accordance with our inner laws. We are under privileged in this vast Greco-Roman world. Any person who acts in his private thoughts, judgments, and convictions, as if he will hold out against the will of the Empire is a threat to the Empire and its power rests on its ability to absorb all threats.

What is the role for someone who feels about the Kingdom of God, the Rule of God, as I feel? What is my role in the state? Shall I go along with it? Now it just may be that if I play the thing right, I will get into a strategic position with the state. Once in that position, I will be able to do all the things that are in my heart to do for God, but I can’t do anything if I don’t get in a position so that I can act. The means that I use are secondary and they are not really related to my goal. If I can just play it right, I will land in a strategic position, maybe I will become the Governor of Palestine, and once I am Governor, there’s a lot of autonomous authority that I will have and I can do all kinds of things for my fellow Jews, without my superiors ever knowing anything about it.

This is the way the structure is.

So the Tempter said:

“Yes, you can do that. But if you do it that way, it means one thing and one thing only – you must give up the initiative over your own life.”

This is the heart of the dilemma.

What kind of advantage is of such significance to you or to me that in order to get it we will need to give up our moral initiative over our own lives? You have a job, and on it you are asked to do certain things that do violence to your own deep, central sense of integrity. But you need the job, and your children need to be fed; your wife needs medical attention; what difference does it make, after all, what I do? I am just one little man and the order of life is not affected by this. Who cares, anyway, about the little spot that I occupy? Should I ever give up the initiative over my own life? This is the dilemma. Even to save my life? What do you think?

Jesus resolved the dilemma by saying that man’s central loyalty must always be to God and that anything that conflicts with this is against God. If it is against God, it is against life, and if it is against life, it cannot abide. The first thing that is lost is a man’s own soul. Do you believe that?

Think about the week that has just passed, or this month. For what kind of advantage did you give up the moral initiative over your own life? Was it worth it? What do you say to God when he asks you for an accounting? Do you say, I was in a tight place. I was afraid of pain. I am temperamentally constituted that I cannot stand the rejection of my fellows. I want people to like me because this has been one of my problems all my life, feeling as if I was just a little on the outside and now this is a chance for me to get on the inside. To what have you said “yes,” when as you said it, you felt the death pangs of something in you that was giving up the ghost?

It was because Jesus was not willing to give up the initiative over his own life, even for a chance to get his hands on enough power that conceivably could alter the arrangement of affairs that they killed him. And he discovered that for a man who is willing to hold the initiative for his own life under God, even death is a little thing. Somehow, he can stand whatever life does to him.

Howard Thurman (1899-1981) was an African American Baptist minister, theologian, and Civil Rights leader. He was dean of the chapel at Howard University and Boston University, and co-founded Church for the Fellowship of All Peoples in San Francisco, America’s first major interdenominational, multiracial church. He was a mentor to many Civil Rights leaders, including Martin Luther King. “The Kingdoms of This World” is part of a sermon series he preached in Boston University’s Marsh Chapel.