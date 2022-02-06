What the Desert Teaches Us

By Rita Steadman

Psalm 91, which we chanted together this morning, speaks to us of God’s great care and provision for us, when we but trust in him. “Because you have made the Lord your refuge, and the Most High your habitation, / There shall no evil happen to you, neither shall any plague come near your dwelling.” In Russia, this Psalm is considered a great prayer of protection — so much that it is printed in its entirety on cloth belts that can be worn around the waist as a reminder of God’s care and our need to trust in him. The belts are often sold in church gift shops by the icons and the candles. And they’re considered a great gift idea, especially for travelers.

Maybe Jesus wore one as he went out into the Judean desert? Probably not. But as he went, he knew the promises of Psalm 91 and its call to trust in God, and he wasn’t about to let the Devil twist it all around. We hear today how the Devil takes Jesus for his final temptation to the very top of the Temple in Jerusalem, to God’s own dwelling place, and there he tries to instill doubt and insecurity in Jesus, saying, “If you are the Son of God, throw yourself down.” And then he quotes Psalm 91: “For he will give his angels charge over you.” I’m sure Jesus could hear the Devil taunting him … “Prove yourself. Prove who you are. Prove God loves you.” But Jesus holds tight to his trust in God, and God’s love for him, and he quotes Scripture back to the Devil: “It is said, ‘Do not put the Lord your God to the test.”

This Scripture that Jesus quotes comes from Deuteronomy, when the Lord instructs the Israelites how they are to be when they come into the promised land. It is a passage not unlike the reading we heard this morning from Deuteronomy. When they come into the plenty and the goodness of the promised land, they are to remember God and their relationship with him. They’re not to worship false gods, and “Do not put the Lord your God to the test, as you tested him at Massah.”

Not much is said there, but it is a reference to a time in the desert described in Exodus when the Israelites had no water. They had just been given plenty of manna when they had no food, but they didn’t learn. Needing water, instead of turning to God, they get mad at Moses, complaining, “Why did you bring us out of Egypt to kill us with thirst?” Moses is scared of the crowd, scared they might lynch him. God tells him to strike the rock there at Horeb. He does and waters flow from it. Plenty for everyone. God’s care and provision are there for them, but they must learn to trust. Jesus brings this experience to his battle with the Devil. Do not put the Lord your God to the test. Turn to him. Trust in him. Trust in his love.

Isn’t this what we all need to learn again and again? Isn’t this the purpose of the desert? Or at least one of its greatest purposes. The desert teaches us of God’s care and provision until we learn to count on it, and to turn to him first and not as a last resort. The desert teaches us to trust God. And as we trust in him, God uses the desert further as a place of transformation. The Israelites became a people. They stopped preferring the cucumbers of Egypt, with its slavery, to freedom with God. They learned to look to God in freedom with loving obedience, and not to a taskmaster in fear. The desert changed them.

Jesus too was changed in the desert. His identity, proclaimed by the voice of God at his baptism, “This is my Son, my Beloved,” was tested and strengthened in the desert. His obedience to the Father was also tested and strengthened. He knew he could pray, “Thy will, not mine, be done,” and so knew that he was ready to begin public ministry.

What about us? Our season of Lent, which we begin this day, is likened to a desert. We mark 40 days of our own fasting and denial to remember Jesus’ 40 days in the desert, and with him to remember Israel’s 40 years of wandering in the desert. What will our Lenten desert teach us? How will it change us? Will we too be firmer in our identity as God’s beloved? Will we too be more ready to trust God, to rely on his care and provision and not upon ourselves?

Every Lent is different, and yet many of its lessons are the same. Some years, though, give us particular challenges, specific circumstances that become our Lenten desert, where we can feel ourselves challenged to trust and relinquish control, when we may find it particularly challenging to believe that God’s care and provision will reach this far and find us, when we may find it hard to take in that we are absolutely God’s beloved and he delights in us. Some years we choose circumstances of our Lent, and sometimes they choose us. In Mark’s Gospel, the Spirit doesn’t lead Jesus into the desert as we heard this morning from Luke. No, in Mark’s Gospel the Spirit of God drives Jesus into the desert, chases him down until he is surrounded by wilderness.

I imagine that this year we might be feeling a little more like we live in Mark’s Gospel, driven to deserts we never meant to enter. The circumstances we face are too large for us to even pretend that we can predetermine how everything will turn out or that it’s all in our control. We can’t say. We don’t know the particulars. But we know that if we will have come through a desert, then we will have been changed. Our trust in God will be greater and closer to the surface of our hearts. Our identity will be strengthened — we will know more deeply our belovedness. It’s likely that our compassion will be stretched far beyond ourselves and generally we’ll be more ready to share. Our sense of God’s care and provision and his protection will be heightened and renewed. Because that is what the desert does.