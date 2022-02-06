From “Homilies on Romans” 10 (ca. 395)

“If you confess with your mouth the Lord Jesus, and believe in your heart that God has raised him from the dead, you shall be saved.” So that we may not seem to be making it contemptible by showing salvation to be easy and cheap, observe how he expands his account of it… When one is required to believe, it takes a soul of some vigor to shake off confusions which can make havoc of the mind… Being not weak in faith, Abraham considered his own body now dead… He did not stagger at the promise of God through unbelief; but was strong in faith, giving glory to God… This is a chief characteristic of faith, to leave all the consequences of this world, and so to seek for that which is above nature, and to cast out the feebleness of calculation, and so to accept everything from the power of God.

And what does this phrase mean, “The Word is near you”? It means, it is easy. For in your mind and in your tongue is your salvation. There is no long journey to travel, no seas to sail over, no mountains to pass, to be saved… In your mouth and in your heart is the source of salvation… God raised Christ from the dead. Just reflect upon the worthiness of the worker, and you will no longer see any difficulty in the thing.

St. John Chrysostom (ca. 347-407) was Archbishop of Constantinople, and one of the greatest preachers of his era. He is traditionally counted among the Four Great Doctors of the Eastern Church. The Homilies on Romans date from his ministry in his native Antioch, and were preached in the 380s and 390s. His feast day is September 13.